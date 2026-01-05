Iota Nu Sigma Philo Affiliate's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 2, 2027
Paid in full Sorority year 7/26 through 6/27
No expiration
This option is for those who want to pay over 6 months.
YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!
No expiration
This option is for those who want to pay over 5 months.
YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!
No expiration
This option is for those who want to pay over 4 months.
YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!
No expiration
This option is for those who want to pay over 3 months.
YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!
No expiration
This option is for those who want to pay over 2 months.
YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!
No expiration
still owes $20
No expiration
Still owes $155
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!