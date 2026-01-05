Iota Nu Sigma Philo Affiliate

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Iota Nu Sigma Philo Affiliate

About the memberships

Iota Nu Sigma Philo Affiliate's Memberships

Philo paid in full
$230

Valid until May 2, 2027

Paid in full Sorority year 7/26 through 6/27

6 Month installments
$38.33

No expiration

This option is for those who want to pay over 6 months.

YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!

5 Month Installments
$46

No expiration

This option is for those who want to pay over 5 months.

YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!

4 Month Installments
$57.50

No expiration

This option is for those who want to pay over 4 months.

YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!

3 Month Installments
$76.66

No expiration

This option is for those who want to pay over 3 months.

YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYMENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!

2 Month Installments
$115

No expiration

This option is for those who want to pay over 2 months.

YOU CAN NOT CHANGE YOUR PAYENT PLAN UNLESS YOU CONTACT A FINANCIAL OFFICER FIRST!

Partial
$210

No expiration

still owes $20

Partial
$75

No expiration

Still owes $155

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