Iota Phi Chapter Labor Day Weekend - Sunset Cruise with The QUES

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Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. YOU MUST PRESENT A CURRENT COLLEGE ID FOR ADMISSION. Tickets presented without the required ID will NOT be honored and NO refund issued.
This is a DONATION for the supplies needed to help us provide a top notch cookout and picnic for our supporters. This is not required for attendance to cookout. We look forward to seeing you.
This sponsorship package includes:
This sponsorship package includes:
This sponsorship package includes:
This sponsorship package includes:
This sponsorship package includes:
$
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