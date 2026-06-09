A paddleboat cruises on a river with a city skyline and bridge in the background, while the foreground advertises a "Sunset Cruise with the Ques" and a "Welcome Happy Hour."
Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Hosted by

Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

Iota Phi Chapter Labor Day Weekend - Sunset Cruise with The QUES

115 Federal St

Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA

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Sunset Cruise - General Admission (Early Bird)
$50
Available until Jul 15

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Sunset Cruise - General Admission
$65

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Sunset Cruise - General Admission (Undergraduate Rate)
$35
Available until Jul 15

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. YOU MUST PRESENT A CURRENT COLLEGE ID FOR ADMISSION. Tickets presented without the required ID will NOT be honored and NO refund issued.

CookOWT Donation
$20

This is a DONATION for the supplies needed to help us provide a top notch cookout and picnic for our supporters. This is not required for attendance to cookout. We look forward to seeing you.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

This sponsorship package includes:

  • Exclusive recognition as the official Title Sponsor of the weekend’s featured event, Sunset Cruise with the Ques;
  • Premier logo placement on all event branding, flyers, and promotional materials
  • Recognition during events;
  • Ten (10) All-Access Weekend Passes;
  • Six (6) dedicated social media sponsor acknowledgments;
  • Opportunity to provide branded promotional items and giveaways;
  • Premium banner/signage placement throughout all weekend events;
  • Exclusive VIP tent, table and chair setup at the Community Cookout with two (2) bottles of choice;
  • Premium boarding and Reserved VIP section aboard the featured sunset cruise;
  • Three (3) complimentary drinks per guest for up to ten (10) guests during the cruise
  • Special recognition during the cruise experience; and
  • Opportunity for sponsor remarks during one featured event.
Purple Sponsor
$5,000

This sponsorship package includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on promotional materials;
  • Six (6) All-Access Weekend Passes;
  • Recognition during featured events;
  • Four (4) social media sponsor acknowledgments;
  • Premium event signage recognition;
  • Reserved tent setup with table and chairs at the Community Cookout Preferred sponsor placement area and one bottle of choice;
  • Reserved VIP seating section for up to six (6) guests; and
  • Two (2) complimentary drinks per guest.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship package includes:

  • Four (4) All-Access Weekend Passes;
  • Logo placement on selected promotional materials;
  • Recognition during weekend events;
  • Three (3) social media sponsor acknowledgments;
  • Reserved tent setup with table and chairs at the Community Cookout Preferred sponsor placement area;
  • Reserved seating area during the sunset cruise for up to four (4) guests; and
  • A complimentary drink per guest.
Pearl Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship package includes:

  • Two (2) All-Access Weekend Passes;
  • Recognition on event signage;
  • Two (2) social media sponsor acknowledgments;
  • Reserved seating for two (2) during the sunset cruise; and
  • Premium boarding on the sunset cruise.
Legacy Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship package includes:

  • One (1) All-Access Weekend Passes;
  • Recognition during the Community Cookout; and
  • One (1) social media sponsor acknowledgment.
Add a donation for Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

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