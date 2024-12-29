Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About the memberships

2025 Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. General Body Memberships - FY 2025

Full Dues
$375

Valid for one year

This is for those Brothers that need to pay their entire dues amount, which includes IHQ Dues ($125), 2nd District Dues ($50), and Chapter Dues ($200). This is for payments made prior to 12:00 AM on January 1, 2025.
Full Dues (Life Members)
$250

Valid for one year

This is for those Brothers that are life members and need to pay their 2nd District Dues ($50) and Chapter Dues ($200). This is for payments made prior to 12:00 AM on January 1, 2025.
Full Dues - Late
$400

Renews yearly on: November 1

This is for those Brothers that need to pay their entire dues amount, which includes IHQ Dues ($130), 2nd District Dues ($55), and Chapter Dues ($215). This is for payments made after 12:00 AM on January 1, 2025.
Full Dues (Life Members) - Late
$270

Renews yearly on: November 1

This is for those Brothers that are life members and need to pay their 2nd District Dues ($55) and Chapter Dues ($215). This is for payments made after 12:00 AM on January 1, 2025.

