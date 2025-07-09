Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.'s Centennial Merchandise Shop

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Celebrate 100 Years in Style!
Mark a historic milestone with our exclusive Iota Phi Centennial T-Shirt, designed to commemorate a century of community and service. Featuring a limited-edition centennial logo, this shirt blends classic design with a fresh, modern twist—perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers and Supporters.
✨ Product Highlights:
Don't miss your chance to be part of the celebration—once they're gone, they're gone! Grab yours and wear it proudly as a tribute to 100 incredible years of service to the Greater Pittsburgh Area.
Celebrate 100 Years in Style!
Mark a historic milestone with our exclusive Iota Phi Centennial Polo-style Shirt, designed to commemorate a century of community and service. Featuring a limited-edition centennial logo, this shirt blends classic design with a fresh, modern twist—perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers and Supporters.
✨ Product Highlights:
Don't miss your chance to be part of the celebration—once they're gone, they're gone! Grab yours and wear it proudly as a tribute to 100 incredible years to the Greater Pittsburgh Area.
Commemorative Collector’s Item
Celebrate 100 years of legacy with this beautifully crafted Centennial Lapel Pin, a timeless symbol of pride, history, and achievement. Designed to mark a century of excellence, this limited-edition pin features an elegant blend of classic and modern elements, showcasing the centennial emblem in rich enamel with polished metallic detailing.
Perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers, Supporters, and long-standing Brothers, this pin is ideal for formal wear, commemorative events, or everyday display of loyalty and honor. Each pin comes securely mounted on a presentation card, making it a thoughtful gift or keepsake.
Features:
Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Inspire the future — with your Centennial Lapel Pin.
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