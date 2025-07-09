Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

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Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

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Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.'s Centennial Merchandise Shop

Iota Phi Centennial T-shirt item
Iota Phi Centennial T-shirt
$25

Celebrate 100 Years in Style!

Mark a historic milestone with our exclusive Iota Phi Centennial T-Shirt, designed to commemorate a century of community and service. Featuring a limited-edition centennial logo, this shirt blends classic design with a fresh, modern twist—perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers and Supporters.


Product Highlights:

  • Ultra-soft, breathable performance pique for all-day comfort
  • Eye-catching centennial emblem printed with premium inks
  • Available in a range of sizes (M–5XL).

Don't miss your chance to be part of the celebration—once they're gone, they're gone! Grab yours and wear it proudly as a tribute to 100 incredible years of service to the Greater Pittsburgh Area.

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Iota Phi Centennial Polo Shirt item
Iota Phi Centennial Polo Shirt
$50

Celebrate 100 Years in Style!

Mark a historic milestone with our exclusive Iota Phi Centennial Polo-style Shirt, designed to commemorate a century of community and service. Featuring a limited-edition centennial logo, this shirt blends classic design with a fresh, modern twist—perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers and Supporters.


Product Highlights:

  • Ultra-soft, breathable performance pique for all-day comfort
  • Eye-catching centennial emblem printed with premium inks
  • Available in a range of sizes (M–5XL).

Don't miss your chance to be part of the celebration—once they're gone, they're gone! Grab yours and wear it proudly as a tribute to 100 incredible years to the Greater Pittsburgh Area.

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Iota Phi Centennial Lapel Pin item
Iota Phi Centennial Lapel Pin
$20

Commemorative Collector’s Item

Celebrate 100 years of legacy with this beautifully crafted Centennial Lapel Pin, a timeless symbol of pride, history, and achievement. Designed to mark a century of excellence, this limited-edition pin features an elegant blend of classic and modern elements, showcasing the centennial emblem in rich enamel with polished metallic detailing.


Perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers, Supporters, and long-standing Brothers, this pin is ideal for formal wear, commemorative events, or everyday display of loyalty and honor. Each pin comes securely mounted on a presentation card, making it a thoughtful gift or keepsake.

Features:

  • High-quality zinc-alloy with enamel finish
  • Elegant gold or silver-tone plating
  • Secure butterfly clutch backing
  • Measures approximately 1 inch
  • Limited edition – available while supplies last

Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Inspire the future — with your Centennial Lapel Pin.

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