Iota Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.'s Centennial Merchandise Shop

Celebrate 100 Years in Style!

Mark a historic milestone with our exclusive Iota Phi Centennial T-Shirt, designed to commemorate a century of community and service. Featuring a limited-edition centennial logo, this shirt blends classic design with a fresh, modern twist—perfect for Iota Phi-Made Brothers and Supporters.





✨ Product Highlights:

Ultra-soft, breathable performance pique for all-day comfort

Eye-catching centennial emblem printed with premium inks

Available in a range of sizes (M–5XL).

Don't miss your chance to be part of the celebration—once they're gone, they're gone! Grab yours and wear it proudly as a tribute to 100 incredible years of service to the Greater Pittsburgh Area.