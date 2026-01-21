Iota Phi Chapter Presents The 2026 Pittsburgh Omega "BLACK OWT" Mardi Gras - Sponsorship Package

This sponsorship includes recognition as the LEAD sponsor for the event, as well as, reserved seating for 10 patrons and guarantees seating for the entirety of the event. This also includes access to the V.I.P. Lounge (Highmark Lounge) or the Band Room, 3 drink tickets from a private bar, and light hors devours. A Cash Bar and food will be available for purchase.

This sponsorship also includes several Social Media acknowledgements from our organization and its members and prime signage and recognition at the event.