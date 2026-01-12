Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Southwestern Region's Leadership Link Sponsorships

Offered by
The Title Sponsor represents the highest level of partnership within the Southwestern Region Leadership Link. As our premier supporter, your brand will be prominently featured across all regional platforms and events — showcasing your dedication to advancing women’s leadership, education, and entrepreneurship.
Title Sponsor recognition on all applicable conference and event signage.
*Featured article or full-page spotlight in the Southwestern Region
*Leadership Link and Conference Book
One full-page advertisement (inside front cover)
*Logo placement on all printed and digital communications
*Recognition during the Educational Luncheon and Leadership Forums
*Table of eight at the Educational Luncheon
*Logo featured on conference gift items
*Four-week feature on the Southwestern Region website with highlighted social media mentions
*Acknowledgment in Regional newsletters
*Recognition in post-event communication and media releases
*First right of renewal for the next conference sponsorship
The Educational Luncheon is one of the Southwestern Region’s most celebrated signature events, recognizing academic excellence, professional leadership, and service across our communities. As the Educational Luncheon Sponsor, your organization will receive elevated visibility throughout the luncheon program and meaningful engagement with honorees, attendees, and regional leadership.
*Logo placement on luncheon signage and printed program
*Verbal acknowledgment during the luncheon program
*Table of eight at the Educational Luncheon
*Full-page advertisement in the Southwestern Region Leadership Link
*Recognition in Regional newsletters
*Featured post on Regional social media
*Opportunity to provide a welcome letter or 3-minute greeting
*Company name or logo displayed on top awards
The Winning Edge Leadership Summit is one of the Southwestern Region’s newest and most impactful program area, equipping women with essential tools for entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and long-term professional growth. As a Leadership Sponsor, your organization plays a vital role in strengthening economic knowledge, expanding access to professional development, and empowering
women and men to build sustainable businesses and thriving careers.
*Logo recognition on event signage and promotional materials
*1/2-page acknowledgement in the Southwestern Region Leadership Link
*Recognition during Regional programming and sessions.
*Mention in Chapter newsletters
*Logo placement in Regional digital platforms
*Opportunity to host a 30-minute workshop during one of the SWR Helpline
Workshops
The Business & Financial Literacy Sponsorship level supports one of the Southwestern Region's most transformative program areas — equipping women and youth with the essential skills to manage money, build wealth, and sustain entrepreneurial ventures.
As a Business & Financial Literacy Sponsor, your organization plays a critical role in breaking cycles of poverty, strengthening economic knowledge, and empowering participants to achieve long-term financial stability and success.
*Prominent logo placement on all program materials, event signage, and digital platforms
*Recognition in press releases and newsletters
*Invitation to participate in financial literacy workshops as guest speakers or mentors
*Opportunity to provide branded financial tools or resources to participants.
*1/2-page acknowledgement in the Southwestern Region Leadership Link
A distinguished sponsorship designed to honor leadership, service, and vision. Your brand or chapter will be recognized on the Regional Director’s Spotlight on Leadership Page, highlighting the Region’s goals, achievements, and continued growth.
Recognition as the exclusive sponsor of the Regional Director’s Spotlight on Leadership
*1/2-page color acknowledgment, Southwestern Region Leadership Link,
*Four-week feature on the regional website
*Mentions in Regional newsletters and social media
*Sponsor representative invited to give brief remarks (2-3 minutes) during the *Opening Session as part of our Spotlight segment
The Hospitality Suite Sponsorship offers your organization a prime opportunity to engage directly with attendees in the high-traffic SWR Hospitality Suite. As the Hospitality Suite Sponsor, you may display products or promotional materials, conduct mini-sessions, demos, or presentations to promote your business or services, and brand the space with signage, banners, and décor to elevate your visibility throughout the conference experience.
*Exclusive Suite Access & Branding Opportunity (There are two-shifts available: first come, first served)
*Bring and display products, samples, promotional items, or branded
materials
*Conduct mini-sessions, demos, or presentations to promote your business or services
*Display signage, banners, and branded décor throughout the SWR
Hospitality Suite
*Receive recognition in the Southwestern Region Leadership Link,
announcements, and digital promotions
Full Page Ad (8.5" W x 11" H)
*Please ensure it is print ready
*PDF, JPEG, or PNG File type
Half Page Ad (8.5" W x 5.5" H)
*Please ensure it is print ready
*PDF, JPEG, or PNG File type
*Best to use a slideshow program to design on such as PowerPoint or Canva
Patron Recognition Listing
Patron Listings are text-only acknowledgements recognizing individuals, families, or supporters. These
listings do not include logos, business names or promotional messages.
*Patron Listings are limited to a
brief, text-only message of one sentence (maximum of 30 words) to ensure a consistent presentation.
Table of 10
$
