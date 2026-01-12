Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Southwestern Region's Leadership Link Sponsorships

The Title Sponsor represents the highest level of partnership within the Southwestern Region Leadership Link. As our premier supporter, your brand will be prominently featured across all regional platforms and events — showcasing your dedication to advancing women’s leadership, education, and entrepreneurship.





Title Sponsor recognition on all applicable conference and event signage.

*Featured article or full-page spotlight in the Southwestern Region

*Leadership Link and Conference Book

One full-page advertisement (inside front cover)

*Logo placement on all printed and digital communications

*Recognition during the Educational Luncheon and Leadership Forums

*Table of eight at the Educational Luncheon

*Logo featured on conference gift items

*Four-week feature on the Southwestern Region website with highlighted social media mentions

*Acknowledgment in Regional newsletters

*Recognition in post-event communication and media releases

*First right of renewal for the next conference sponsorship