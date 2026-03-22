Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Zeta Mu Charter Day Celebration

The Zeta Mu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. cordially invites you to join us in celebrating our 5-Year Charter Day Anniversary. We will mark this occasion by reflecting on five years of commitment to excellence, service, and sisterhood. The event will be hosted by Tameka Harris of Tameka Harris LIVE!, and guests will enjoy an engaging program as well as music provided by our DJ. A portion of each ticket purchase will support our Elite Pathways to Success Foundation. Your participation is sincerely appreciated, and we look forward to commemorating this significant milestone with you.