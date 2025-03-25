Iota Sigma Upsilon Spring 25 Crossing

*Get Ready for an Epic Weekend in Houston! 🎉 If you're attending our events and heading home afterward, here's what you need to know: *Wednesday: Meet & Greet, Karaoke, Hookah, and Game Night 🍹🎤👾* Kick off the weekend with Iota and fun vibes! Come prepared for an unforgettable night. *Thursday: Night of Enchantment - Wings and Things 🍗💃* Indulge in delicious wings and night of enchantment. Don't miss out on the magic! 🔮 *Friday: Hookah Lounge 🍹👌* Relax and unwind with Iota over hookah and good conversation. It's the perfect way to kick back! 😌 Saturday *Energy Football Game ⚡️🏈* Get ready for some high-energy action on the field! Cheer on your favorite team with fellow fans. 🏈 *A Special Request 🤝* Please bring slightly used items for men and women to donate. Let's spread some love and kindness in our community! ❤️ Let's make this weekend one to remember! This gives you access to all of the events except the ATV

*Get Ready for an Epic Weekend in Houston! 🎉 If you're attending our events and heading home afterward, here's what you need to know: *Wednesday: Meet & Greet, Karaoke, Hookah, and Game Night 🍹🎤👾* Kick off the weekend with Iota and fun vibes! Come prepared for an unforgettable night. *Thursday: Night of Enchantment - Wings and Things 🍗💃* Indulge in delicious wings and night of enchantment. Don't miss out on the magic! 🔮 *Friday: Hookah Lounge 🍹👌* Relax and unwind with Iota over hookah and good conversation. It's the perfect way to kick back! 😌 Saturday *Energy Football Game ⚡️🏈* Get ready for some high-energy action on the field! Cheer on your favorite team with fellow fans. 🏈 *A Special Request 🤝* Please bring slightly used items for men and women to donate. Let's spread some love and kindness in our community! ❤️ Let's make this weekend one to remember! This gives you access to all of the events except the ATV

More details...