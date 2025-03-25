Iota Sigma Upsilon Spring 25 Crossing

*Get Ready for an Epic Weekend in Houston! 🎉
If you're attending our events and heading home afterward, here's what you need to know:
*Wednesday: Meet & Greet, Karaoke, Hookah, and Game Night 🍹🎤👾*
Kick off the weekend with Iota and fun vibes! Come prepared for an unforgettable night.
*Thursday: Night of Enchantment - Wings and Things 🍗💃*
Indulge in delicious wings and night of enchantment. Don't miss out on the magic! 🔮
*Friday: Hookah Lounge 🍹👌*
Relax and unwind with Iota over hookah and good conversation. It's the perfect way to kick back! 😌
Saturday *Energy Football Game ⚡️🏈*
Get ready for some high-energy action on the field! Cheer on your favorite team with fellow fans. 🏈
*A Special Request 🤝*
Please bring slightly used items for men and women to donate. Let's spread some love and kindness in our community! ❤️
Let's make this weekend one to remember!
This gives you access to all of the events except the ATV
Probate and Inductions only
$20
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!