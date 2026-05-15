Iota Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter Fines & Assessments Payment Portal (Template)

In accordance with XXX Bylaws, Standing Rules, and Financial Policy FPXX:



A $10.00 missed meeting fine will be assessed for absence from chapter meetings and specially called meetings.





Maintaining quorum is essential for conducting official chapter business and voting. If you are unable to attend a meeting, notification must be submitted within XXX hours of the meeting to both:





Basileus: List Email

Anti-Grammateus: List Email





Failure to provide timely notice may result in the absence being considered unexcused and subject to the applicable fine.





Total payments must correspond to the number of months covered.





All payments are final. No refunds will be issued.