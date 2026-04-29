Iota Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

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Iota Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

About the memberships

Iota Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter Payment Link

Balance Clearance
Pay what you can

Valid until July 1

This payment link is designated for the settlement of outstanding chapter balances. Payments submitted through this link will be applied strictly in accordance with the allocation and purpose specified within the link details.

By completing this transaction, you acknowledge and agree that:

  • Funds will be applied as indicated and cannot be reallocated after submission.
  • All payments are final.
  • No refunds, returns, or exchanges will be issued under any circumstances.

Please ensure all information and payment amounts are accurate prior to submission.

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