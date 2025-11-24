Iowa All Academy Ball Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Momster and Dear Mr. Wasn't Me are full-colored, hardback children's books written by local and award-winning author, Laura Jensen-Kimball. Both books are signed and include an Audio CD. Value $40
Starting bid
Trixie's is an award-winning salon located in DSM, IA. They generously donated a $100 gift card good for any of their salon services. Value $100
Starting bid
Award-winning pet groomer, Tammy's Tailwaggers donated a $100 gift card for your furry friend. Located in Indianola, Iowa. Value $100
Starting bid
Do you love finding unique clothes? Check out the Purple Poppy Boutique located in Ankeny, Iowa. Four $25 gift cards are included in this auction item. Value $100
Starting bid
Like hockey? Iowa Wild donated four tickets, a signed puck, an Iowa Wild Hat, a bobble head and Iowa Wild Shoe Charms. Value is $145
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening at the Iowa Taproom and then head over to a game with the Iowa Barnstormers. This gift basket includes a $50 gift card, two beer mugs and 4 tickets to the Barnstormers. Value $130
Starting bid
Cruise into 2026-Beach Bag with: $25 On Board Credit for a Royal Caribbean, Celebrity or Disney Cruise Line vacation booked with Dream Builder Karrie. Includes: In-room treat delivered to your stateroom, Turkish Beach Blanket, Turkish Beach Towel, sunglasses, Reef safe sunscreen. Estimated value $100
Starting bid
Check out this cool Schell's Neon Beer sign. Generously donated by Doll Distributing. Could be a great Christmas gift for that beer fan in your life! Value is $50
Starting bid
Enjoy food and the theater? This auction item is 2 tickets to the DM Playhouse and a $25 gift card to Barntown Brewing. Happy Bidding!
Starting bid
Add this exquisite black steel and meterorite dog tag on a 24" chain to your jewelry collection donated by Joseph's! Not quite your style? Joseph's will allow you to exchange the item for something more to your liking!! Retail value $255
Starting bid
This basket includes 4 Glass Seat tickets, bracelets, hat, faux hockey pucks and a pocket schedule. Value is $160
Starting bid
Get cozy at the Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. This certificate will give you one complimentary standard hotel night stay Sunday through Thursday. Value $195.00
Starting bid
B-Bops t-shirt, visor, two $20 gift cards, and four buy-one-get-one free coupons for Fridley movie theater. Value $80
Starting bid
What a deal! Two-night stay and 2 buffet coupons at Bally's Quad Cities in Rock Island, Illinois. Value $425.00
Starting bid
This auction basket includes a coffee mug, measuring spoons, an Oterbear meat thermometer, Chicago steak seasoning, Weber buffalo trace smooth and Weber savory blend, Tone brothers beef chief, Weber's smokey brown sugar rub, Weber Kick'n Chicken, Weber Roasted Garlic and Herb, Tone brothers Chicken Winner, Weber gourmet burger, koozi, grill sponge cleaner, magnet and season shaker. Value is $100
Starting bid
Love those Hawkeyes? Cheer on your favorite Iowa team with a metal snack tin, pretzels, Hawkeye glass, Hawkeye Oreos, award-winning caramel popcorn, candies, specialty ferities peanuts, Iowa smokehouse jerky, and seasoned crackers. Retail value $67
Starting bid
Enjoy some of Iowa's best snacks before the game! Iowa Smokehouse Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce, Molly & You Salted Caramel Brownie Single, Buffalo Ridge's Orchard Apple Chips, Caramel Corn, Cheddar Popcorn, Caramels, and assorted candies. AND 2 tickets for a UNI Basketball Game (expires March 1, 2026) Retail Value $115
Starting bid
Enjoy some gourmet Iowa snacks! Deluxe mixed nuts, Laura Beth's Medium Chunky Salsa, O'Brien's Gourmet Granola & Blueberry Muffin, Raspberry & Chocolate Truffles, Popcorn, & Apple Chips
Starting bid
Take me out to the Cubs Game! The Iowa Cubs auction item includes 4 reserved grandstand tix for a home game. Value $60
Starting bid
Need to burn some energy? Or calories? Enjoy a free deluxe party for 10, including a 2 hour hangout, bottled waters, party favor scratch outs, urban air socks, balloons, plates, napkins & forks, digital invitations, set-up & clean-up & shared party host! Retail value $330
Starting bid
Cody Johnson is playing at the Iowa Events Center on May 9th, 2026 at 730pm. Two tickets are up for bidding! Value $215
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay at Lakeside Hotel & Casino & a $30 Food Voucher in Osceola and GA
Fox River Lightweight Military Physical Trainer Socks 2-pack. Expires 6/30/26. Retail value $154
Starting bid
Have an interest in migration? Enjoy 4 tickets to to see a physiological ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Lucy Hawkes in a live speaker series. Get ready to meet the endurance champions of the natural world and the explorer who brings their stories to life! Monday, February 16 at 6:30 pm. Retail value $240
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out and watch your favorite flick at the Palms! Have dinner at B-Bops with your two $20 gift cards and purchase tickets at the Palms with your buy one-get one vouchers. Retail Value $70
Starting bid
$50 to Top Golf Gift Certificate
$14 Fox River socks
$65 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Breakout Escape Ordinary Auction Item
Do you like puzzles and something different to do on a Friday night? Check out Breakout Escape Rooms!
2 $50 gift cards
$100 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy some family time at Center Grove Farmyard Admission Pass X4
Fox River Light Weight Military Dress Socks- Black
$117 value
Starting bid
Love Iowa Brewery Toppling Goliath? Grab this Growler, pint glass, $20 gift card, sticker, and Sea Salt Edamame swing by the brewery to grab your favorite flavor! And are you a history and nature buff? Two passes for the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. Retail value $94
Starting bid
Ready to tickle your funny bone? Don't miss out on these vouchers for 2 tickets each to the Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant. Expire December 2026.
Retail value $80
Starting bid
We know your New Year's Resolution is to get back in shape! Farrell’s Extreme BodyShaping free 10-week session. Retail value $299
Starting bid
Jump! Jump! Jump! Get some height at sky zone with 4 - 90 minute passes and a pair of socks from Fox River. Retail value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy gorgeous flowers? Grab this Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Annual Membership and two Reiman's Gardens passes. Bonus military socks included! Retail value $175
Starting bid
Movies! Food! Fun! Grab these Flix Brew House 4 movie tickets, $25 gift card, and decal. Retail value $90
Starting bid
Ice! Hockey! Excitement! Don't miss these 2 tickets for two people each to Cedar Rapids Roughrider's Hockey Game, magnetic schedule, and a signed team poster. Retail value $68
Starting bid
Ice & Baseball? YES! Just not together ;) Enjoy I’m On Ice Arena Ice Skating Rink passes - admission for 4 and skate rental AND 4 tickets to the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Retail value $66
Starting bid
Stee-rike! Get your bowling on at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center with 4 passes good for 2 free games each.
This snack basket includes a candle, chocolates, caramels, pretzels, popcorn and sunflower seeds. Everything you would need to cure the snack attack. Value $100
Starting bid
Seven Oaks $30 gift card
Fox River lightweight, military, black high- performance socks
$48 value
Starting bid
Two Collin’s Road Theatres gift cards $25 each. This theatre uses REAL BUTTER!!
AND a Snack Attack Basket with Kalona Chocolates, Handmade Gremlin Chocolate Bar, Seasoned Pretzels, Popcorn, and Wicked Mini Garlic Parmesan Crackers. Retail Value $100
Starting bid
This is a new collectors' series football.
Original signatures from all players and the coaching staff were obtained at the beginning of the regular season and then were transferred to the collector's football. The GB Packers 2025 collector's football is here for your bidding enjoyment.
Starting bid
Iowa State 2025 football signed by Matt Campbell. This will be a collector's item! Happy bidding!
Starting bid
Are you fancy? If you are, you will enjoy this auction item! Spend the evening wine tasting at Copper's Hawk and take home a Stanley Roberts vintage mixing bowl with flavored culinary salts, a solid dish soap bar, a sisal dish brush, a waffel dish towel and olive oil. Donated from Starfall Meadow Farmstead & Co. Value $140 Value
Starting bid
Cheer on USNA in your new Spirit Gear! Basket includes:
GO NAVY!! BEAT ARMY!!
$275 value
Starting bid
West Point Basket includes:
West Point banner
Metal water bottle (Duty, Honor, County on the side)
Ball cap with Black Knight on the front
West Point Lanyard
WP pop socket, key chain (x2), adhesive id holder, stickers
$120 value
Starting bid
Beau Laundry Co
Wool dryer Balls, "Bergamot and Blue Musk", premium laundry soap, "Flannel" fragrance oil, Beau Laundry t-shirt (sz Large) Value $100
Starting bid
Trader Joe’s gift bag
Includes:
- Scandinavian Swimmers Gummy Candy
- Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
- Winter Wassail Punch (2 quart)
- Corn Tortilla Chips - Chili and Lime
- Tart Cherry and Pecan Shortbread Cookies
- Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning
- Winter Wake-up Tea
- Joe’s O’s Peanut Butter Cereal Bars
- Fusilli Pasta (16 oz bag)
- Rainbow’s End Trail Mix
- 100% Arabica Medium Roast Coffee
- Cinnamon Bun Spread
- Gingerbread Cake and Cookie Mix with Crystallized Ginger Pieces
- Sleigh Ride Cookies - chocolate sandwich cookies and candy cane pieces
- Sweet Chili Sauce
- Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
Starting bid
Creative Memories
- Complimentary 2-hour 1-1 session to design an album.
-includes scrapbooking supplies
$100+ Value
Starting bid
You'll be a little cooler than everyone else with this aluminum Titos Vodka large size cooler. Light weight but strong like bull. Value $150
