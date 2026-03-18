Hosted by

Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation's Bright Future 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

123 S Linn St, Iowa City, IA 52240, USA

Silver Amethyst and Diamond Ring item
Silver Amethyst and Diamond Ring
$225

Starting bid

A gorgeous silver and amethyst ring from Cook's Jewelry is perfect for the Aquarius or Pisces in your life. Wear it yourself to help you open up your third eye or crown chakra, that's a two for one. Or if you believe in none of that, the universal truth is diamonds are a girl's best friend, and there's a few best friend's here. Resizing from jeweler included.


Value- $450

Folk Art Vase from Ulysses Modern item
Folk Art Vase from Ulysses Modern
$85

Starting bid

Folk Art is a tradition of art that is in part defined by practicality and usage. The items made were usually not objects made for pure aesthetic value, to sit on a wall and hang. And these objects, made by artisans or self taught artists, reflect the community in which they come from. And the traditions, and rituals, and narratives of these communities, e.g., Appalachian or rural communities generally, African Americans, indigenous people, can be passed down through the tools, furniture, quilts, baskets, or paintings made; even if the names of the artists are often lost to time. The bottom of this hefty vase from Ulysses Modern is marked "E.J.K. 1938." Use for flowers, food, or to carry water whenever you can.


Value- $135

Hands Jewelers Picnic Basket item
Hands Jewelers Picnic Basket
$150

Starting bid

Hey Boo Boo! Go and get you a pic-a-nic basket sponsored by Hands Jewelers! Technically it's an appetizer basket but even a smarter than the average bear couldn't tell the difference. Inside are matching floral napkins, coasters, small bowls, and a serving plate. Along with six wine glasses with thumb indentations. Use the dishware to enjoy a lovely glass of 2024 Vouvray and whatever snacks you purchase with the $25 gift card from Bread Garden.


Value- $240

Kirkwood Continuing Education item
Kirkwood Continuing Education
$100

Starting bid

You don't have to take out (another) student loan to take amazing courses at Kirkwood Community College, including beginning hand crafts classes like glass blowing and sewing, cooking courses, language acquisition available in Spanish, Japanese and Chinese, as well as Fiction Writing classes!


Value- $250.

Old Capitol Roller Derby Bout Basket item
Old Capitol Roller Derby Bout Basket
$45

Starting bid

GAME ON! Join the Old Capitol City Roller Derby for all of the thrills, spills, and hardcore fun of a bout!


Includes Bout Tickets, Merchandise and Concessions coupons.


Value- $75

Kendra Scott Fashion Earrings item
Kendra Scott Fashion Earrings
$45

Starting bid

These gorgeous Kendra Scott earrings are perfect for any occasion!


Value- $80

Handmade Sketchbooks and Book Art by Julie Leonard item
Handmade Sketchbooks and Book Art by Julie Leonard
$100

Starting bid

Functionality meets art in the creations of Julie Leonard, Book Artist for the UI Center for the Book.


This package includes two handmade sketchbooks and beautiful accumulted dreams book art.


Value- $200

Private Paella Party for 10 item
Private Paella Party for 10
$250

Starting bid

Good Food, Great Company- join the Franken Duffy family and 10 of your loved ones for a one-of-a-kind private culinary experience as they serve homemade Paella and cocktails on a perfect fall evening.


Value- $300

Catherine's Private Shopping Party item
Catherine's Private Shopping Party
$250

Starting bid

Grab your girls and head to Catherine's for some retail therapy!


This package includes a shopping party in the closed store- $100 gift certificate to host and 20% storewide discount to her guests, with bubbly and bites!


Value- $500

Defy Trampoline Park Passes item
Defy Trampoline Park Passes
$100

Starting bid

Jump for joy at Defy Trampoline Park with free entry passes!


Value- $200

Akar Literary Package item
Akar Literary Package
$20

Starting bid

Our friends at AKAR understood the literary "assignment" with this adorable cookbook puzzle and book themed sponges!


Value- $30

Puzzles from Haunted Bookshop! item
Puzzles from Haunted Bookshop! item
Puzzles from Haunted Bookshop!
$20

Starting bid

Be as cozy as the featured little mouse hero as you work on these puzzles from Haunted Bookshop!


Value- $40

Underground Printing Gift Certificate item
Underground Printing Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

You'll be stylish and customized with this gift certificate to Underground Printing redeemable for custom apparel orders up to the listed value.


Value- $50

Treat Yourself Downtown Iowa City Package item
Treat Yourself Downtown Iowa City Package
$115

Starting bid

Embody the fan favorite "Parks and Rec" mantra while exploring all Downtown Iowa City has to offer!

Package includes Gift Cards to Java House ($50), The Dandy Lion ($25), Artifacts ($35), RAYGUN (one free shirt, appx. $25), Iowa City Downtown District ($25)


Value- $160

Downtown IC Shopping and a Movie Package item
Downtown IC Shopping and a Movie Package
$150

Starting bid

Indulge in a night on the town with gift cards to some Iowa City favorites including Java House $25), FilmScene ($25), Artifacts ($25) Raygun (one free shirt) and the Downtown Disctrict ($25)


Value- $100

Big Dip Energy Gift Basket from Prairie Kitchen item
Big Dip Energy Gift Basket from Prairie Kitchen item
Big Dip Energy Gift Basket from Prairie Kitchen
$50

Starting bid

We love a pun almost as much as we love dip. Take home this basket full of supplies for a delicious DIY dip and a book full of more ideas to make all the dips you desire!


Package includes Dips Gift Basket: dip seasonings, Swedish dish cloth, "Big Dip Energy" book and wire basket from Prairie Kitchen.


Value- $100

Jungle Party Basket from Aero Rental item
Jungle Party Basket from Aero Rental
$25

Starting bid

Hear the call of the wild and be ready to throw a party at a moment's notice with this basket from Aero Rental!


Package includes everything you need for a jungle-themed party.


Value- $40

I Read Banned Books Sweatshirt from The Shop item
I Read Banned Books Sweatshirt from The Shop
$45

Starting bid

Proclaim your hobby to the world with this hand-embroidered sweatshirt (size medium) from The Shop in downtown IC. It comes with a cute magnet too!


Value- $72

Home Ec. Class Certificate and Supplies item
Home Ec. Class Certificate and Supplies
$60

Starting bid

Get crafty with the experts at Home Ec. with this $50 class credit! This package also includes the "Simply Dreamy" Fat Quarter fabric set and multicolor embroidery thread.


$75

Footbridge 2018 and Corona Pastorale 2021 (Black Angel) item
Footbridge 2018 and Corona Pastorale 2021 (Black Angel) item
Footbridge 2018 and Corona Pastorale 2021 (Black Angel)
$40

Starting bid

Footbridge 2018, Corona Pastorale 2021 (Black Angel) art print by Sarah Slee Brown. Provided by the Iowa Artisans Gallery.


Value- $70

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!