Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation's Bright Future 2026 Silent Auction

Folk Art is a tradition of art that is in part defined by practicality and usage. The items made were usually not objects made for pure aesthetic value, to sit on a wall and hang. And these objects, made by artisans or self taught artists, reflect the community in which they come from. And the traditions, and rituals, and narratives of these communities, e.g., Appalachian or rural communities generally, African Americans, indigenous people, can be passed down through the tools, furniture, quilts, baskets, or paintings made; even if the names of the artists are often lost to time. The bottom of this hefty vase from Ulysses Modern is marked "E.J.K. 1938." Use for flowers, food, or to carry water whenever you can.





Value- $135