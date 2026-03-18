Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation's Bright Future 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A gorgeous silver and amethyst ring from Cook's Jewelry is perfect for the Aquarius or Pisces in your life. Wear it yourself to help you open up your third eye or crown chakra, that's a two for one. Or if you believe in none of that, the universal truth is diamonds are a girl's best friend, and there's a few best friend's here. Resizing from jeweler included.
Value- $450
Starting bid
Folk Art is a tradition of art that is in part defined by practicality and usage. The items made were usually not objects made for pure aesthetic value, to sit on a wall and hang. And these objects, made by artisans or self taught artists, reflect the community in which they come from. And the traditions, and rituals, and narratives of these communities, e.g., Appalachian or rural communities generally, African Americans, indigenous people, can be passed down through the tools, furniture, quilts, baskets, or paintings made; even if the names of the artists are often lost to time. The bottom of this hefty vase from Ulysses Modern is marked "E.J.K. 1938." Use for flowers, food, or to carry water whenever you can.
Value- $135
Starting bid
Hey Boo Boo! Go and get you a pic-a-nic basket sponsored by Hands Jewelers! Technically it's an appetizer basket but even a smarter than the average bear couldn't tell the difference. Inside are matching floral napkins, coasters, small bowls, and a serving plate. Along with six wine glasses with thumb indentations. Use the dishware to enjoy a lovely glass of 2024 Vouvray and whatever snacks you purchase with the $25 gift card from Bread Garden.
Value- $240
Starting bid
You don't have to take out (another) student loan to take amazing courses at Kirkwood Community College, including beginning hand crafts classes like glass blowing and sewing, cooking courses, language acquisition available in Spanish, Japanese and Chinese, as well as Fiction Writing classes!
Value- $250.
Starting bid
GAME ON! Join the Old Capitol City Roller Derby for all of the thrills, spills, and hardcore fun of a bout!
Includes Bout Tickets, Merchandise and Concessions coupons.
Value- $75
Starting bid
These gorgeous Kendra Scott earrings are perfect for any occasion!
Value- $80
Starting bid
Functionality meets art in the creations of Julie Leonard, Book Artist for the UI Center for the Book.
This package includes two handmade sketchbooks and beautiful accumulted dreams book art.
Value- $200
Starting bid
Good Food, Great Company- join the Franken Duffy family and 10 of your loved ones for a one-of-a-kind private culinary experience as they serve homemade Paella and cocktails on a perfect fall evening.
Value- $300
Starting bid
Grab your girls and head to Catherine's for some retail therapy!
This package includes a shopping party in the closed store- $100 gift certificate to host and 20% storewide discount to her guests, with bubbly and bites!
Value- $500
Starting bid
Jump for joy at Defy Trampoline Park with free entry passes!
Value- $200
Starting bid
Our friends at AKAR understood the literary "assignment" with this adorable cookbook puzzle and book themed sponges!
Value- $30
Starting bid
Be as cozy as the featured little mouse hero as you work on these puzzles from Haunted Bookshop!
Value- $40
Starting bid
You'll be stylish and customized with this gift certificate to Underground Printing redeemable for custom apparel orders up to the listed value.
Value- $50
Starting bid
Embody the fan favorite "Parks and Rec" mantra while exploring all Downtown Iowa City has to offer!
Package includes Gift Cards to Java House ($50), The Dandy Lion ($25), Artifacts ($35), RAYGUN (one free shirt, appx. $25), Iowa City Downtown District ($25)
Value- $160
Starting bid
Indulge in a night on the town with gift cards to some Iowa City favorites including Java House $25), FilmScene ($25), Artifacts ($25) Raygun (one free shirt) and the Downtown Disctrict ($25)
Value- $100
Starting bid
We love a pun almost as much as we love dip. Take home this basket full of supplies for a delicious DIY dip and a book full of more ideas to make all the dips you desire!
Package includes Dips Gift Basket: dip seasonings, Swedish dish cloth, "Big Dip Energy" book and wire basket from Prairie Kitchen.
Value- $100
Starting bid
Hear the call of the wild and be ready to throw a party at a moment's notice with this basket from Aero Rental!
Package includes everything you need for a jungle-themed party.
Value- $40
Starting bid
Proclaim your hobby to the world with this hand-embroidered sweatshirt (size medium) from The Shop in downtown IC. It comes with a cute magnet too!
Value- $72
Starting bid
Get crafty with the experts at Home Ec. with this $50 class credit! This package also includes the "Simply Dreamy" Fat Quarter fabric set and multicolor embroidery thread.
$75
Starting bid
Footbridge 2018, Corona Pastorale 2021 (Black Angel) art print by Sarah Slee Brown. Provided by the Iowa Artisans Gallery.
Value- $70
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