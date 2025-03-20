Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation's Bright Future 2025 Silent Auction

Amazing Apple Bundle (Value: $200)
Description: A 10th Generation IPad and $200 in Apple gift cards.
Sponsored By: The Tuesday Agency
Chris Carman Assemblage Art #1
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Chris Carman's Michael Cunningham quote Assemblage Art (Value: $50)
According to Iowa City Eastside Artists “Chris Carman’s assemblage work is always timely and thought-provoking as well as exquisitely composed.” This piece features a quote from The Hours, by Michael Cunningham, “There is a beauty in the world, though it's harsher than we expect it to be.”
Sponsored Chris Carman
Chris Carman Assemblage Art #2
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Items: Freedom Writers Assemblage Art
(Value: $150)
The Freedom Riders were groups of civil rights activists, both white and African American, who participated in Freedom Rides, bus trips through the American South in 1961 to protest segregated bus terminals and challenge the non-enforcement of the Supreme Court's ruling against segregation in interstate travel.
Sponsored by Chris Carman
Book Themed Quilt
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Amy Eckrich - Book Quilt (Value: $350)
A beautiful book themed quilt lovingly handmade by Amy Eckrich.
Sponsored by Amy Eckrich
Red White and Blue Quilt
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Red White and Blue Quilt
Sponsored Sarah Yoder Parker
Items: Handmade Red White and Blue Quilt
Min Bid: $75
Value: $150
Creative Expressions Package: Screen Printing & Scrap Art
$165
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Creative Expressions Package: Screen Printing & Scrap Art
(Value: $330)
Items: Small group private screen printing workshop at the IC Press Co-op; two Dave Dugan scrap art prints
DESCRIPTION:
Unleash your creativity with this one-of-a-kind auction package, featuring a hands-on art experience and unique, locally made prints. Perfect for art lovers, DIY enthusiasts, and those looking to explore their creative side!
🎨 Small Group Private Screen Printing Workshop at the IC Press Co-op – Gather your friends for an exclusive, hands-on screen printing workshop where you’ll learn the fundamentals of the craft and create your own prints to take home. A fun and memorable experience for beginners and seasoned artists alike!
🖼 Two Dave Dugan Scrap Art Prints – Add bold, original artwork to your collection with these striking prints by local artist Dave Dugan, known for his innovative use of repurposed materials and dynamic compositions.
This package is the perfect blend of interactive creativity and artistic inspiration—bid now to explore the world of screen printing and take home incredible art!
Sponsored by Dave Dugan and Public Space One
Plant Painting
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Plant Painting
Sponsored Ryan Hughes
Items: One framed acrylic painting of a plant
DESCRIPTION: One framed acrylic painting of a plant by former Iowa City Public Library employee Ryan Hughes.
Min Bid: $25
Value: $50
Hammer Painting
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hammer Painting by Ryan Hughes (Value: $50)
Items: One framed acrylic painting of a hammer for the carpenter in your life by artist Ryan Hughes.
Sponsored Ryan Hughes
Gold and Silver Hangers Paintings
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gold and Silver Hangers Paintings by Ryan Hughes (Value: $100)
Items: Make a statement with two framed watercolor paintings, one of a gold hanger and one of a silver hanger by artist Ryan Hughes
Sponsored by Ryan Hughes
Lit and Unlit Candle Paintings
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lit and Unlit Candle Paintings by Ryan Hughes (Value: $100)
Items: Two enigmatic framed watercolor paintings, of candles lit and unlit by artist Ryan Hughes
Sponsored by Ryan Hughes
William Elliott Whitmore & Friends Vinyls
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
William Elliott Whitmore & Friends Vinyls (Value: $155)
Items: 3 William Elliott Whitmore (WEW) albums: Silently, the Mind Breaks (limited edition white vinyl); I’m With You (limited edition green vinyl); Animals in the Dark; plus albums from WEW projects: Hallways of Always Invisible Light and Middle Western When Your Demons are Underground and You’re Not Going to Dig Them Up
DESCRIPTION:
This exclusive set is a must-have for fans of William Elliott Whitmore and his distinct blend of folk, blues, and Americana. Featuring rare limited-edition pressings and side projects, this collection offers a deep dive into the artistry of WEW. Included are:
🎵 Silently, the Mind Breaks (Limited Edition White Vinyl) – A hauntingly beautiful album showcasing Whitmore’s raw, emotive songwriting and stripped-down sound. (2024)
🎵 I’m With You (Limited Edition Green Vinyl) – A deeply personal and reflective record that highlights Whitmore’s storytelling mastery. (2020)
🎵 Animals in the Dark – A powerful collection of politically charged folk anthems, filled with grit and conviction. (2009)
Other WEW projects:
🎵 Hallways of Always – Invisible Light – An experimental side project blending atmospheric textures with Whitmore’s signature voice. (2012)
🎵 Middle Western – When Your Demons Are Underground and You’re Not Going to Dig Them Up – A rock-infused collaboration that brings a fresh energy to Whitmore’s musical repertoire. (2018)
With a mix of rare pressings and eclectic side projects, this collection is a treasure trove for any vinyl enthusiast. Bid now to own this incredible set!
Sponsored by William Elliott Whitmore and Chloe Whitmore
Local Vinyl and Art
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Local Vinyl and Art (Value: $100)
Items: Art: Dave Dugan Pink Floyd Scrap Art, Three vinyl records Crystal City Three Dimensionality, Shining Realm Into the Shining Realm, Lonelyhearts Years in the Great Interior
DESCRIPTION
This one-of-a-kind auction package brings together the worlds of music and visual art, featuring a unique piece by artist Dave Dugan featuring a dog eating a Pink Floyd vinyl record and a trio of vinyl records from standout local indie artists. Perfect for collectors and music lovers alike, this bundle includes:
🎨 Dave Dugan (Iowa City) – Pink Floyd Scrap Art: A striking, handcrafted piece inspired by the legendary band, made from repurposed materials to create a visually compelling tribute to Pink Floyd’s iconic legacy. (2024)
🎶 Crystal City (West Branch)– Three Dimensionality: A rich blend of folk and rock, featuring heartfelt lyrics and dynamic instrumentation. (2019)
🎶 Shining Realm (Iowa City) – Enter the Shining Realm: A sonic journey through lush soundscapes and genre-blurring melodies, offering an immersive listening experience. (2021)
🎶 Lonelyhearts (Iowa City & Colorado) – Years in the Great Interior: Indie rock at its finest, filled with introspective songwriting and captivating arrangements. (2013)
A perfect fusion of music and art, this collection is sure to be a conversation piece in any home. Place your bid to take home this unique and inspiring set!
Sponsored by Dave Dugan, Crystal City, The Lonely Hearts, Shining Realm
Iowa City Women in Music Vinyl Collection
$65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Iowa City Women in Music Vinyl Collection
(Value: $125)
Items: 5 vinyl records: Jordan Sellergren - Banner Year & Sweet, Bitter Tears, Younger- Night Milk, Big Begonias In Bloom, Awful Purdies The Great Unraveling
DESCRIPTION:
Celebrate the rich storytelling and musicianship of the Midwest with this five-record vinyl bundle, featuring a diverse mix of folk, indie, and Americana sounds. This collection includes:
🎶 Jordan Sellergren – Banner Year (2025) & Sweet, Bitter Tears (2020): Two albums showcasing Sellergren’s signature blend of heartfelt and honest songwriting.
🎶 Younger – Night Milk : A mesmerizing fusion of folk and indie rock, filled with ethereal harmonies and atmospheric arrangements. (2018)
🎶 Big Begonias – In Bloom: A soulful mix of folk, country , and Americana, featuring expressive vocals and dynamic instrumentation.
🎶 Awful Purdies – The Great Unraveling: A powerhouse folk ensemble delivering rich harmonies, compelling lyrics, and a beautifully layered sound.
This vinyl set is perfect for music lovers who appreciate artistry, authenticity, and the warmth of analog sound. A must-have addition to any collection!
Sponsored Jordan Sellergren, Awful Purdies, Younger, Big Begonias
Vintage Swing & Roots Vinyl Collection
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Vintage Swing & Roots Vinyl Collection (Value: $75)
Items: 3 vinyl records: The Dandelion Stompers Whirlwind Sessions Vol. I & II, The Swampland Jewels self titled debut album
DESCRIPTION:
Step back in time with this dynamic set of three vinyl records, featuring lively swing/trad jazz, and authentic Cajun sounds that will transport you straight to a bygone era. This collection includes:
🎶 Dandelion Stomper’s Whirlwind Sessions Volume I (Iowa City area)– A high-energy mix of trad jazz tunes in the style of a New Orleans street band , bringing the spirit of the roaring twenties to life with toe-tapping rhythms and soulful melodies. (2023)
🎶 Dandelion Stomper’s Whirlwind Sessions Volume II (Iowa City area) – The second installment of the Whirlwind Sessions, packed with even more vintage-inspired tunes that blend expert musicianship with infectious energy. (2025)
🎶 The Swampland Jewels (Iowa City area) – A must-have for Cajun music lovers, this album is a celebration of deep Louisiana roots, featuring classic swamp pop, zydeco, and traditional Cajun melodies. (2024)
Perfect for collectors, jazz enthusiasts, and anyone who loves timeless, dance-worthy music. Don’t miss your chance to take home this rare and vibrant vinyl set—place your bid now!
Sponsored by The Dandelion Stompers and The Swampland Jewels
Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre Vinyl
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre Vinyl (Value: $40)
Items: Original vinyl pressing of Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre’s 1986 comedy album “Born to Be Tiled”
DESCRIPTION:
Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre: Iowa City’s Comedy Gift to the Nation
Long before Iowa City became known as a UNESCO City of Literature, it was home to another kind of creative genius—one that was equal parts absurd, satirical, and downright hilarious. Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre, the comedy troupe that would go on to shape radio and television humor across the country, was hatched right here at the University of Iowa in 1975.
Founded by Bill Allard, Dan Coffey, Merle Kessler, Leon Martell, and Jim Turner—five UI students with a penchant for the surreal—the group quickly built a cult following with their offbeat live performances. But like so many Hawkeye greats, they soon spread their wings, moving to San Francisco in 1976. From there, their brand of irreverent, brainy humor took flight nationally.
By 1980, Duck’s Breath was a fixture on NPR’s All Things Considered, delivering sketches that introduced audiences to iconic characters like Dr. Science (Coffey), the acerbic Ian Shoales (Kessler), and counterculture relic Randee of the Redwoods (Turner). Shoales became a regular on ABC's Nightline, foreshadowing the fast-talking, sharply satirical style that would later define Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert. Meanwhile, Randee—"with two e’s, like the river"—took his hippie ethos all the way to MTV, where he ran for president in 1988.
Their influence didn’t stop at radio. The Ducks experimented with television, starring in The Dr. Science Show on Fox in 1987. They also toured college campuses across the country, bringing their surrealist comedy back to their Midwest roots, including performances in Iowa City.
Though their 1989 feature film, Zadar! Cow From Hell, didn’t quite become a cult classic, the group remained a beloved force in comedy. After largely pursuing solo projects post-1990, Duck’s Breath reunited for a show in 2005 and had their grand finale at Freight and Salvage in Berkeley in 2015.
For those who grew up laughing at Dr. Science ("I have a Master's Degree... in Science!") or Ian Shoales' biting cultural commentary, Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre is more than just a quirky comedy troupe—it’s a reminder that Iowa City isn’t just a launching pad for serious writers, but for seriously funny ones too.
Album notes:
From 1986, it's the second Duck's Breath LP, featuring the first appearance on vinyl of Randee of the Redwoods, Dr. Science, and Ian Shoales, plus a bevy of brilliant sketches including the epic weird tale "The Invasion of the Mole People".
The original 55-minute album has been plussed out with 36 minutes of bonus material from the same era, featuring Dale Blisterproof, Clorox the Child Medium, and the deadly Sauerkraut Queen, as well as the Ducks' 1986 holiday single "I'm Going Out Of My Mind...It's Christmas Time".
Sponsored by John Hiett
Go Hawks!
$55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Go Hawks! (Value: $110)
Items: Basketball signed by Payton Sandfort (current Hawkeye player) and Owen Freeman (player who just left the team and is now playing at Creighton University), vacuum sealed Hawkeye beverage tumbler (16 oz) , Hawkeye Tee Shirt (Medium), Underground Printing Reusable Bag, MidWest One Reusable Bag
DESCRIPTION: Calling all Hawkeye fans! This exclusive package is a must-have for any University of Iowa basketball enthusiast, featuring signed memorabilia, stylish gear, and reusable bags for every day.
🏀 Basketball Signed by Payton Sandfort and Owen Freeman – Own a piece of Hawkeye history with this basketball signed by two standout players: Payton Sandfort, a current star for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Owen Freeman, who recently left the team and is now making waves at Creighton University.
🥤 Vacuum-Sealed Hawkeye Beverage Tumbler (16 oz) – Keep your drinks cold (or hot) in this sleek, vacuum-sealed tumbler featuring the Hawkeye logo. Perfect for game day or any time you want to show your team spirit.
👕 Hawkeye Tee Shirt (Medium) – Show off your Iowa pride with this comfortable and stylish Hawkeye tee, size Medium, perfect for casual wear or cheering on your team.
👜 Underground Printing Reusable Bag – This durable, eco-friendly bag is a great way to carry your Hawkeye spirit wherever you go.
👜 MidWest One Reusable Bag – A handy, practical bag for everyday use, showcasing your support for local businesses and the Hawkeyes.
This package is the ultimate way to rep your team and celebrate the Hawkeye legacy. Bid now to take home this fantastic set of Hawkeye gear!
Sponsored by MidWestOne Bank and Underground Printing
Cheers! Gift Basket
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Auction Item: Cheers! (Value: $80)
Items: Flight glass with custom tray, Rose Colored ReUnion Crewneck Sweatshirt (XL)
DESCRIPTION:
This auction item offers a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort—ideal for relaxing at home or gifting to someone special.
🍸 Flight Glass with Custom Tray – Elevate your next tasting experience with this beautifully crafted flight glass, paired with a custom tray for serving. Perfect for sampling your favorite drinks in style, whether it's craft beer, whiskey, or any other fine beverage.
👕 Rose Colored ReUnion Crewneck Sweatshirt (XL) – Stay cozy and stylish with this soft and comfortable XL-sized crewneck sweatshirt from ReUnion, featuring a lovely rose color that’s perfect for any casual outing or lounging at home.
Whether you're enjoying a drink or lounging in comfort, this package offers a touch of elegance and relaxation. Place your bid now for a chance to take home this wonderful set!
Sponsored ReUnion Brewery
Party in a Basket!
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Party in a Basket!
Sponsored By Aero Rental
Items: Decorative basket containing everything you need for a party of # including napkins with napkin holder, paper plates, cups, table cloth.
Description:
Everything you need to host a fun and festive gathering is right here in this beautifully arranged decorative basket, designed for a party of 6! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion, this package makes entertaining effortless.
🎉 Party Essentials Included – The basket contains high-quality napkins with a stylish napkin holder, paper plates, cups, and a matching tablecloth—everything you need to set the scene for a great time.
This complete party set is both practical and charming, making it easy to host in style. Bid now to bring home this all-in-one celebration package!
Min Bid: $25
Value: $50
Read Me Another One! Children’s Book Bundle
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Read Me Another One! Children’s Book Bundle
Value: $60
Description: A bundle of children’s favorite stories to experience and learn together! Titles include the award winning “The Kissing Hand” by Audrey Penn, “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate, “Tulio’s Orange Tree” by Ted Gerstl, “The King Penguin” by Vanessa Roeder, “The Smart Cookie” and “The Sour Grape” by bestselling team Jory John and Pete Oswald, and “I Am Ruby Bridges” by the acclaimed civil rights icon herself- Ruby Bridges.
The Tuesday Agency's Advanced Reader Subscription
$90
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tuesday Agency Advanced Readers Subscription (Value: $180
)
Items: Homework, a memoir by Jeff Dyer; Crush by Ada Calhoun + more
DESCRIPTION:
For book lovers and collectors, this is an extraordinary opportunity to get your hands on exclusive advanced reader copies (ARCs) of two highly anticipated titles, plus the chance to receive 10 more ARCs over the next year!
📖 Homework: A Memoir by Jeff Dyer – Explore the life and reflections of award-winning author Jeff Dyer in this candid and thought-provoking memoir. Delving into his past, including his education and the challenges he faced, Homework is a compelling look at the writer’s journey, both personal and professional.
💔 Crush by Ada Calhoun – This sharp and insightful book takes a deep dive into the world of modern love, exploring the complexities of attraction, relationships, and desire in our contemporary age.
📧 Bonus: 10 More Advanced Reader Copies from The Tuesday Agency – Share your email with us, and over the next 8 to 12 months, The Tuesday Agency will send you 10 more ARCs of upcoming titles. Stay ahead of the literary curve with exclusive access to new releases before they hit the shelves!
This package is a must-have for any avid reader or literary enthusiast—bid now to own these highly coveted advanced copies and start your year of exclusive reading!
Sponsored The Tuesday Agency
Adventure & Action: A Literary Pairing
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Adventure & Action: A Literary Pairing (Value: $50)
Items: Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell; Batman Resurrection by John Jackson Miller
DESCRIPTION:
Dive into two thrilling worlds with this exciting auction item—a captivating novel and an action-packed graphic novel, perfect for lovers of imaginative stories and unforgettable characters.
📖 Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell – Enter a fantastical world in this enchanting novel by Katherine Rundell, where magic and adventure unfold in a story full of wonder, mystery, and heart. Perfect for young readers and adults alike, this beautifully written book explores the themes of courage, friendship, and the beauty of the natural world.
🦇 Batman: Resurrection by John Jackson Miller – For comic book fans and superhero lovers, Batman: Resurrection delivers high-stakes action, suspense, and the iconic Dark Knight in a thrilling battle against his most formidable foes. This gripping graphic novel is perfect for those who want to dive into the world of Gotham and experience the legacy of Batman firsthand.
From magical realms to Gotham City, this package offers a fantastic literary escape. Place your bid for a chance to own these incredible works!
Sponsored by Daydream Comics and Doug Brenner
In a Time of Witness book from the Stanley Museum of Art
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
In a Time of Witness book from the Stanley Museum of Art (Value: $70)
Description: Writers in this book reflect the times. In a Time of Witness is organized into three sections that correspond with the tenets this generation eyes with its love: homeland, sacred and freedom. Editor Derek (DK) Nnuro argues, "if we are to love these institutions, we must bear witness to their hard truths fully, especially if there is anything like repair to be won. After all, isn’t ‘real love’ about doing the work of reconciling the good with the bad?”
Literary pieces appearing in each of the three sections range in theme, tone and resolution, coming together to tell more complete narratives of each idea. Similarly, their associated artworks range in artistic period, media and geography, collectively flattening art historical distinctions for more rounded understandings. In a Time of Witness serves as an invitation for readers to engage with works in the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art collection to continue their own story.
Sponsored By: The Stanley Museum of Art
Saga- Compendium One
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Saga, Compendium ONE by Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples (Value: $60)
DESCRIPTION:
Step into the epic, award-winning world of Saga with this beautifully curated collection, featuring Compendium ONE by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples. This special edition brings together the first 54 issues of the groundbreaking series in a stunning, oversized format that’s perfect for collectors and newcomers alike.
📚 Saga, Compendium ONE – Follow the compelling journey of two star-crossed lovers from warring species, as they navigate a galaxy full of danger, adventure, and intrigue. With breathtaking artwork by Fiona Staples and a gripping, emotionally charged storyline by Brian K. Vaughan, Saga has become one of the most beloved graphic novels of the modern era.
📚 This auction item features a copy of Saga, Compendium ONE, making it a unique addition to any collection and a true treasure for fans of the series.
Whether you’re a longtime Saga fan or new to the world of graphic novels, this edition offers the perfect way to experience the magic of Vaughan and Staples’ storytelling. Bid now to own this remarkable piece of comics history!
Sponsored by Daydreams Comics
Art, Adventure & Comfort: A Perfect Family Package
$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Art, Adventure & Comfort: A Perfect Family Package (Value: $140)
Items: “Pucker Up” signed print by Carroll Danbaum; Family Day Pass for up to 5 people to Iowa Children’s Museum, Kantha stitch throw size blanket
DESCRIPTION:
This unique auction item offers a delightful mix of art, family fun, and cozy comfort—perfect for creating lasting memories and enhancing your home.
🎨 "Pucker Up" Signed Print by Carroll Danbaum – Add a pop of color and whimsy to your space with this charming, signed print from renowned artist Carroll Danbaum. Known for his vibrant and playful style, this piece is sure to brighten any room.
🏰 Family Day Pass for up to 5 People to Iowa Children's Museum – Enjoy a fun-filled day of exploration and learning with a family day pass to the Iowa Children's Museum. With interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, it’s the perfect destination for kids and adults alike.
🛋 Kantha Stitch Throw Blanket – Stay cozy and stylish with this beautifully crafted Kantha stitch throw. Made from colorful fabric scraps and featuring intricate stitching, it’s a perfect addition to any living room or bedroom.
This package combines creativity, adventure, and comfort—an ideal way to enjoy time with family and enhance your home. Bid now to take home this fantastic set!
Sponsored by Ten Thousand Villages, Gary and Judy Galuzzo, Iowa Children’s Museum
A Roarin' Good Time Package
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Roaring Good Time Package (Value: $85)
Items: 1 Hour of free bowling at SpareMe, $10 in SpareMe Arcade Token, $25 gift card to The Dandy Lion
DESCRIPTION:
Enjoy a lively and entertaining outing with this fantastic auction package, combining bowling, arcade fun, and a delicious meal—perfect for a family day, a night out with friends, or a fun date!
🎳 1 Hour of Free Bowling at SpareMe – Hit the lanes at SpareMe, Iowa City’s boutique bowling alley, and enjoy an hour of strikes, spares, and friendly competition.
🕹 $10 in SpareMe Arcade Tokens – Keep the fun going with classic and modern arcade games—perfect for all ages!
🍽 $25 Gift Card to The Dandy Lion – After bowling and gaming, treat yourself to a delicious meal at The Dandy Lion, a cozy and creative eatery known for its outstanding brunch and locally inspired dishes.
This package is all about good times, great food, and a little friendly competition. Place your bid and get ready for a fun-filled outing!
Sponsored by The Dandy Lion, SpareMe Bowl & Arcade,
Elegant Night Out: Dinner & Theatre Package
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elegant Night Out: Dinner & Theatre Package (Value: $150)
Items: Vouchers for two tickets to Riverside Theatre plus 4 concessions vouchers; $50 Orchard Green gift card
DESCRIPTION:
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine dining and live performance with this sophisticated auction package, perfect for a date night or a special night out with a friend!
🎭 Vouchers for Two Tickets to Riverside Theatre – Experience top-tier local theater with two tickets to any production at Riverside Theatre, known for its bold, engaging performances and intimate setting.
🍿 Four Concessions Vouchers – Treat yourself to drinks or snacks during the show with these vouchers, ensuring a perfect theater-going experience.
🍽 $50 Orchard Green Gift Card – Indulge in a delicious meal at Orchard Green, one of Iowa City’s premier fine dining restaurants, offering expertly crafted dishes in a stylish, relaxed atmosphere.
From exquisite cuisine to captivating live performances, this package promises an evening of culture, flavor, and entertainment. Place your bid and plan a night to remember!
Sponsored by Riverside Theatre and Orchard Green
Dine & Drama: Iowa City & Mount Vernon Experience
$65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dine & Drama: Iowa City & Mount Vernon Experience
Sponsored by Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre (MVLCT), Iowa City Downtown District, and Encounter Cafe
Items: $25 Iowa City Downtown District Gift Card, Dinner for 4 at Encounter Cafe, and 2 Tickets to Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre (MVLCT)
DESCRIPTION:
Enjoy a delightful evening of great food, local shopping, and live theater with this fantastic auction package! Perfect for a night out with friends or family, this bundle offers a little bit of everything.
💳 $25 Iowa City Downtown District Gift Card – Use this versatile gift card at a variety of downtown shops, restaurants, and businesses, letting you explore the best of Iowa City.
🍽 Dinner for 4 at Encounter Café – Savor a delicious meal at Encounter Café, a local favorite known for its warm atmosphere, fresh ingredients, and community-focused mission.
🎭 2 Tickets to Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre (MVLCT) – Experience the magic of live theater with two tickets to an upcoming production at MVLCT, showcasing the incredible talent of this vibrant local arts community.
From dining and shopping to a night of entertainment, this package offers the perfect mix of culture and cuisine. Bid now for an unforgettable experience!
Min Bid: $65
Value: $135
Joseph's gift card
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 Joseph's gift card
Vale $100
"Joseph’s Steakhouse offers the highest quality seafood and steak in a fine dining atmosphere. We serve exclusive USDA Prime cuts and free-range natural golden plump chicken. Our seafood is flown in fresh several times a week. "
Bubbly & Handcrafted Artistry
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bubbly & Handcrafted Artistry (Value: $100)
Items: Gift Certificate for Illahe Champagne Vollereux Blanc De Blancs (2014) and handmade wine bottle stopper made by Ross DeValois
DESCRIPTION:
Indulge in sophistication with this exquisite auction package, featuring a fine vintage champagne and a beautifully crafted wine accessory—perfect for collectors, wine lovers, or a special celebration.
🍾 Gift Certificate for Illahe Champagne Vollereux Blanc De Blancs (2014) – This certificate entitles you to a bottle of this refined, elegant champagne, made exclusively from Chardonnay grapes, offering bright citrus notes, delicate bubbles, and a crisp, refreshing finish. The bottle will be available for retrieval at the end of the auction.
🛠 Handmade Wine Bottle Stopper by Ross DeValois – A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted stopper that adds both function and artistry to your wine collection, making every pour feel extra special.
Whether you’re toasting to a milestone or elevating your wine experience, this pairing of fine craftsmanship and exceptional taste is sure to impress. Bid now for a touch of luxury!
Sponsored by Best Case Wines and Ross DeValois
Fine Wine & Handcrafted Elegance
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fine Wine & Handcrafted Elegance (Value: $125)
Items: Illahe Project 1899 Estate Pinot Noir (2018) and handmade wine bottle stopper made by Ross DeValois
DESCRIPTION:
Elevate your wine collection with this exquisite pairing of a rare vintage Pinot Noir and a beautifully crafted bottle stopper—perfect for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
🍷 Gift Certificate for Illahe Project 1899 Estate Pinot Noir (2018) – This exclusive, old-world-style Pinot Noir is crafted using traditional winemaking techniques, with no modern mechanization. Rich, complex, and full of character, this vintage showcases the artistry of Illahe Vineyards. The bottle will be available for retrieval at the end of the auction.
🛠 Handmade Wine Bottle Stopper by Ross DeValois – A stunning, handcrafted stopper that combines functionality with artistic craftsmanship, making it a perfect addition to any wine lover’s collection.
Whether you're savoring a special bottle or looking for a unique gift, this package offers a perfect blend of fine wine and artisanal beauty. Place your bid and take home a taste of tradition!
Sponsored by Best Case Wines and Ross DeValois
Ultimate Golf Experience Package
$90
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ultimate Golf Experience Package
Sponsored by Pinseekers and Brown Deer Golf Club
Items: Pinseekers Golf Suite voucher for 6 people for 2 hours; 18 holes of golf with a cart at Brown Deer Golf Club (two vouchers)
DESCRIPTION:
Get ready for the perfect blend of virtual and real-world golfing with this incredible auction package, ideal for golf enthusiasts of all skill levels! Whether you're honing your swing indoors or hitting the greens, this bundle offers the best of both worlds.
⛳ Pinseekers Golf Suite Voucher for 6 People (2 Hours) – Enjoy a high-tech, immersive golf experience at Inseekers, where you and your group can play world-class courses, practice your skills, or just have fun in a state-of-the-art golf simulator.
🏌️ 18 Holes of Golf with a Cart at Brown Deer Golf Club (Two Vouchers) – Tee off at one of the premier courses in the area! These vouchers give you two rounds of 18-hole golf, complete with a cart, at the beautiful Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville.
Whether you're looking for a fun group outing, a chance to refine your game, or a relaxing day on the course, this package has it all. Place your bid and get ready to swing!
Min Bid: $90
Value: $180
Java & Jams
$85
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Java & Jams (Value: $170)
Items: Four $25 Java House gift cards, Englert tickets to Allman Betts Band (Orchestra Row K, Seat 8) on June 18, 2025
DESCRIPTION: Enjoy a perfect blend of great music and great coffee with this exciting auction package! Whether you're looking for a fun night out or a series of cozy coffee shop visits, this bundle has you covered.
☕ Four $25 Java House Gift Cards – Treat yourself (or a friend!) to the rich flavors of locally roasted coffee, delicious pastries, and a welcoming café atmosphere at one of Iowa City’s favorite coffee spots.
🎶 Englert Theatre Tickets – Allman Betts Band (Orchestra Row K, Seat 8) | June 18, 2025 – Experience an unforgettable night of blues, rock, and Southern soul as the sons of Allman Brothers Band legends take the stage for an electrifying performance.
Whether you’re fueling your days with expertly brewed coffee or enjoying a legendary live show, this package is a winning combination of local flavor and world-class entertainment. Bid now to make it yours!
Sponsored Java House
Dinner and a Movie
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dinner and a Movie (Value: $70)
Items: $25 ICDD Gift Card and tickets, drinks and popcorn for two
DESCRIPTION:
Enjoy a night out in the heart of Iowa City with this fantastic auction package, perfect for a fun evening of entertainment, dining, and local charm!
🎟 Movie Tickets for Two – Catch a film with a pair of tickets to a local theater, making for a perfect night of cinematic magic.
🍿 Drinks & Popcorn for Two – No movie experience is complete without snacks! Enjoy a classic combo of popcorn and drinks to round out your evening.
💳 $25 Iowa City Downtown District Gift Card – Use this versatile gift card at a variety of downtown shops, restaurants, and businesses, letting you customize your perfect outing.
Whether it’s date night, a friend’s night out, or a well-deserved solo treat, this package offers a great way to experience the best of downtown Iowa City. Place your bid and plan your next night out!
Sponsored by FilmScene, Iowa City Downtown District
RAYGUN Library Bundle
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
RAYGUN Library Bundle (Value: $60)
Items: 4 stickers (“I read banned books”, “Books build better brains” x 2, Everyone is Welcome at the Library”); two large t-shirts (“Don’t Fear the Reader”; “Everyone is welcome at the Library”); Iowa City is LITerature poster
DESCRIPTION: Show your support for libraries, literacy, and the freedom to read with this fun and meaningful collection of library-themed items! Perfect for book lovers, educators, and advocates, this package includes:
📚 Stickers (4 total) – Spread the message with these bold and inspiring designs:
“I Read Banned Books”
“Books Build Better Brains” (x2)
“Everyone is Welcome at the Library”
👕 T-Shirts (2, Large) – Comfortable and stylish library-themed tees:
“Don’t Fear the Reader”
“Everyone is Welcome at the Library”
🖼 Iowa City is LITerature Poster – Celebrate Iowa City’s rich literary heritage with this beautifully designed poster, perfect for any book lover’s space.
Whether you're a proud supporter of libraries or looking for the perfect gift for a fellow reader, this bundle is a fantastic way to share the joy of books and intellectual freedom. Place your bid and wear your love for libraries with pride!
Sponsored RAYGUN
The Art of Writing: Handcrafted Pen & Stationery Set
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Art of Writing: Handcrafted Pen & Stationery Set (Value: $200)
Items: Wood turned ballpoint handmade by Ross DeValois; stationary package and greeting cards from RSVP
DESCRIPTION:
Celebrate the joy of handwritten correspondence with this beautifully curated auction package, perfect for writers, journalers, and stationery lovers.
✒️ Handmade Wood-Turned Ballpoint Pen by Ross DeValois – Experience the smooth elegance of writing with this handcrafted pen, expertly turned from fine wood for a timeless and comfortable feel.
📜 Stationery & Greeting Card Package from RSVP – Stock up on beautifully designed stationery and greeting cards from RSVP, Iowa City’s beloved stationery shop, ensuring you have the perfect way to send thoughtful notes and heartfelt messages.
Whether you're jotting down daily reflections, sending a meaningful letter, or gifting a fellow stationery enthusiast, this set brings a touch of artistry to every word. Place your bid to make it yours!
Sponsored by RSVP and Ross DeValois
Coffee, Community & Chocolate Gift Set
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Coffee, Community & Chocolate Gift Set (Value: $80)
Items: Bag of Red Rooster Coffee, Two glass mugs etched with map of of Iowa City, and Seattle Chocolate
DESCRIPTION:
Indulge in the perfect trio of rich coffee, elegant drinkware, and decadent chocolate with this thoughtfully curated package—ideal for coffee lovers and Iowa City enthusiasts alike!
☕ Bag of Red Rooster Coffee – Savor the bold, carefully roasted flavors of Red Rooster Coffee, known for its quality beans and smooth taste.
🥛 Two Glass Mugs Etched with a Map of Iowa City – Sip your favorite brew in style with these beautifully etched glass mugs featuring a detailed map of Iowa City—perfect for showing off your local pride.
🍫 Seattle Chocolate – Treat yourself to a delicious bar of smooth, creamy chocolate from the beloved Seattle Chocolate Company, a perfect complement to your coffee.
Whether you're starting your morning with a rich cup of coffee or unwinding with a sweet treat, this package is a delightful way to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Bid now to bring home this cozy and elegant set!
Sponsored by Prairie Kitchen
Handmade Purse and Catherine’s Tee
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gale Van Hauen Handmade Purse and Catherine’s Tee (Value: $80)
Items: Handmade purse with book lining made by Gale Van Hauen, Iowa City tee from Catherine ‘s size M
DESCRIPTION:
Celebrate local craftsmanship and hometown pride with this stylish auction package, featuring unique, handcrafted items from Iowa artisans.
👜 Handmade Purse by Gale Van Hauen – This one-of-a-kind purse is thoughtfully designed with a book-themed lining, blending fashion with literary charm. Perfect for book lovers who appreciate artistry and function in one beautiful accessory.
👕 Iowa City Tee from Catherine’s (Size M) – Show off your Iowa City pride with this stylish and comfortable t-shirt from one of the city’s beloved boutiques.
Whether you're looking for a unique gift or a special addition to your own wardrobe, this package is a perfect blend of creativity and local spirit. Place your bid to take home these special items!
Sponsored Catherine’s and Gale Van Hauen
Shades of Green Beaded Necklace
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Shades of Green Beaded Necklace (Min Bid: $15
Value: $30)
Description: A lovely beaded necklace with all the shades of nature.
Sponsored By Glassando
Dancing Pendant
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dancing Pendant (Value: $100)
Description: A lab-created ruby dances all on its’ own in this beautiful silver pendant.
Sponsored By Herteen and Stocker
Wearable Art- “The Cloud Set”
$280
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wearable Art- “The Cloud Set” (Value: $350)
Description: Gorgeous hand beaded necklace and earring set made from Japanese glass beads. A one of a kind piece by artist Karen Kubby.
Sponsored By Beadology
A Gift from Ginsberg- Tennis Bracelet
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Gift from Ginsberg (Value: $115)
Description: A beautiful black and silver tennis bracelet with decorative cubic zirconia gems perfect for elevating your everyday wear.
Sponsored By MC Ginsberg
Blue Topaz Necklace and Earrings Set
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Blue Topaz Necklace and Earrings Set (Value: $200)
Description: Stunning blue topaz gems set in sterling silver.
Sponsored By Cook’s Jewelry
Family Fun Pack: LEGO, Puzzles & Adventure!
$90
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family Fun Pack: LEGO, Puzzles & Adventure! (Value: $180)
Items: Lilo & Stitch Disney Lego Set, Minions Puzzle and 5 Defy Trampoline Park VIP Passes
DESCRIPTION:
Get ready for hours of fun with this exciting auction package, perfect for kids and kids-at-heart! Whether you're building, puzzling, or bouncing, this bundle has something for everyone.
🧩 Minions Puzzle – Put your problem-solving skills to the test with this fun and colorful Minions-themed puzzle, great for family game nights or a relaxing solo challenge.
🛍 Lilo & Stitch Disney LEGO Set – Build a little Disney magic with this adorable LEGO set featuring everyone’s favorite mischievous alien, Stitch! A perfect addition for Disney fans and LEGO lovers alike.
🤸 Five VIP Passes to Defy Trampoline Park – Jump, flip, and soar with these VIP passes to Defy, Iowa City’s premier indoor trampoline park. A fantastic way to burn energy and have a blast with friends or family!
Whether you're piecing together a puzzle, creating a LEGO masterpiece, or bouncing the day away, this package guarantees fun for all ages. Bid now for a chance to bring home this adventure-filled set!
Sponsored by Defy Trampoline Park and Bartertown (Old Capitol Mall)
Puzzle Lover's Colorful Challenge
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Puzzle Lover’s Colorful Challenge (Value: $40)
Items: 2 colorful puzzles: two 1000 piece (Find Your Voice and Liberty Rainbow)
DESCRIPTION:
Get ready to put your problem-solving skills to the test with this vibrant and engaging puzzle set! Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys a creative, mindful challenge, this package includes:
🧩 "Find Your Voice" (1000-Piece Puzzle) – A bold and inspiring design that celebrates self-expression and creativity, making for a fun and rewarding puzzle experience.
🌈 "Liberty Rainbow" (1000-Piece Puzzle) – Bursting with color, this striking puzzle features a dynamic, rainbow-filled design that will brighten any puzzle-lover’s collection.
With 2,000 total pieces of beautifully crafted artwork, this set is great for solo puzzling or a fun group activity. Bid now and bring home hours of entertainment!
Sponsored by The Haunted Book Shop
Colorful Puzzle Trio: Art, Nature, & Activism
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colorful Puzzle Trio: Art, Nature & Activism (Value: $60)
Items: 3 colorful puzzles: one 500 piece (Women’s March) and two 1000 piece (Birds in Fern, Eating Outside)
DESCRIPTION:
Challenge yourself and enjoy stunning designs with this vibrant puzzle collection, perfect for puzzle enthusiasts of all skill levels. Featuring bold artwork, nature-inspired scenes, and a powerful message, this set includes:
🧩 "Women’s March" (500-Piece Puzzle) – A dynamic and inspiring depiction of unity and activism, celebrating the power of collective action.
🦜 "Birds in Fern" (1000-Piece Puzzle) – A beautifully detailed nature scene featuring an array of colorful birds nestled among lush greenery.
🍽 "Eating Outside" (1000-Piece Puzzle) – A whimsical and charming puzzle capturing the joy of dining al fresco, filled with lively colors and intricate details.
With a mix of meaningful art and delightful imagery, this puzzle set offers hours of entertainment and a rewarding challenge. Bid now to bring home this engaging and artistic collection!
Sponsored by Haunted Book Shop
Handmade Charcuterie and Cutting Boards
$110
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Charcuterie and Cutting Boards (Value: $220)
Description: Add some artistry to your kitchen with a gorgeous handmade cutting board and serve your snacks in style on the companion charcuterie board. Woodworker Bruce Tarwater brings timeless class and beauty to these one of a kind pieces.
Sponsored By: Bruce Tarwater
Refresh your Space Package #1
$275
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Refresh your Space Package #1 (Value: $500)
Description: How long has it been since you’ve given your space a revamp? Let the experts at Right Way Painting give your home the makeover it deserves!
🖌️$500 Gift certificate for interior or exterior painting and staining
🏠10% the rest of the project!
Min Bid: $275
Value: $500
Sponsored By: Right Way Painting and Staining
Refresh your Space Package #2
$275
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Refresh your Space Package #2 (Value: $500)
Description: How long has it been since you’ve given your space a revamp? Let the experts at Right Way Painting give your home the makeover it deserves!
🖌️$500 Gift certificate for interior or exterior painting and staining
🏠10% the rest of the project!
Sponsored By: Right Way Painting and Staining
Handmade Night Light- Turtle
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Night Light- Turtle (Value: $45)
Description: Light up the dark with a friendly animal companion! This turtle themed night light, lovingly handmade and donated by the Artisan’s gallery will chase away the shadows and bring a soft glow to your evening.
Sponsored By: The Artisan’s Gallery
Handmade Night Light- Moose
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Night Light- Moose (Value: $45)
Description: Light up the dark with a friendly animal companion! This moose themed night light, lovingly handmade and donated by the Artisan’s gallery will chase away the shadows and bring a soft glow to your evening.
Sponsored By: The Artisan’s Gallery
Handmade Night Light- Hummingbird
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Night Light- Hummingbird (Value: $45)
Description: Light up the dark with a friendly animal companion! This hummingbird themed night light, lovingly handmade and donated by the Artisan’s gallery will chase away the shadows and bring a soft glow to your evening.
Sponsored By: The Artisan’s Gallery
Lavender Haze Gift Basket
$18
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lavender Haze Gift Basket
Value: $35
Description: Bring some calm into your space with the intoxicating scent of natural lavender with products from Calyx Creek Lavender and Lodging in Oxford,IA. ITEMS: Bath Bomb, Facial Toner, Shower Gel, Handmade Soap. Sponsored by Calyx Creek Lavender and Lodging.
Cozy Time GIft Bundle
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cozy Time Bundle
Value: $90
Description: Get comfy and cozy! Light the scented candle, and snuggle up under a velvet blanket with a good book. When you’re feeling like being out on the town, enjoy $25 to Shop 121 in West Liberty!
Sponsored by: Shop 121
Handmade Card Set #1
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Card Set #1
Value: $50
Description: 14 Gorgeous handmade assorted greeting cards from artist Elizabeth Deninger including Birthday, Sympathy, Anniversary, and Thank You themes. Perfect for expressing any sentiment with artistic flair!
Sponsored by: Elizabeth Deninger
Handmade Card Set #2
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Card Set #2
Value: $50
Description: 14 Gorgeous handmade assorted greeting cards from artist Elizabeth Deninger including Birthday, Sympathy, Anniversary, and Thank You themes. Perfect for expressing any sentiment with artistic flair!
Sponsored by: Elizabeth Deninger
Bath and Body Bonanza Basket #1
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bath and Body Bonanza Basket #1
Value: $80
Description: A large assortment of bath, body and wellness products including soap, bath salts, lotions, bath bombs and more- in all your favorite natural aromas! Made from natural ingredients, this basket is a spa day waiting to happen!
Sponsored by Towncrest Apothecary
Bath and Body Bonanza Basket #2
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bath and Body Bonanza Basket #2
Value: $80
Description: A large assortment of bath, body and wellness products including soap, bath salts, lotions, bath bombs and more- in all your favorite natural aromas! Made from natural ingredients, this basket is a spa day waiting to happen!
Sponsored by Towncrest Apothecary
Take Me Out to Field Day Package
$45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take Me Out to Field Day Package
Value: $90
Description: Get ready for a day imbibing excellent brews while looking stylish! Items: $50 Gift card to Field Day Brewing. Field Day Brewing Co. Tee size M. Field Day Brewing Rubber Band Bracelet and Etched Field Day Beer Glass.
Sponsored by: Field Day Brewing Co.
New Pi Taco night basket
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
New Pioneer Co-op Taco Night Basket
All the fixings for a deluxe taco night, including beans, salsa, tortilla chips, margarita mix and more, plus a $25 gift card to purchase perishables!
Value $130
Twevle Spotted Cows
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
12 Spotted Cows
Value: $18
Description: a certificate to claim a 12 pack of the fan-favorite, hard-to-find, exclusive-to-Wisconsin winner of all beers is here! Cast your bid and get your hands on this sought after brew without going over state lines! The package will be available for retrieval at the end of the auction.
Sponsored by: Bond Drager
Vinyl Lovers' Folk & Roots Collection
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Vinyl Lovers' Folk & Roots Collection
Value: $75
Sponsored by Marc Janssen, Al Murphy, and Dean Johnson
Items: 3 vinyl records: Marc Janssen Midwest Hideaway, Al Murphy Through the Fields, Dean Johnson Nothing for me, please
DESCRIPTION:
Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of folk and roots music with this exclusive set of three vinyl records, perfect for collectors and music enthusiasts alike. This package includes:
🎵 Marc Janssen (Solon, IA) – Midwest Hideaway: A heartfelt blend of Americana and folk storytelling, capturing the spirit of the Midwest with every note. (2023)
🎵 Al Murphy (Iowa City, IA) – Through the Fields: A masterful collection of fiddle tunes from the legendary Al Murphy, bringing the timeless beauty of traditional music to life. (1987)
🎵 Dean Johnson (Seattle, WA) – Nothing for Me, Please: A soul-stirring album filled with honest songwriting and acoustic brilliance, showcasing Dean Johnson’s signature sound. (2023)
Whether you're a seasoned vinyl collector or just beginning your journey into the world of folk and roots music, this trio of albums offers an unforgettable listening experience. Bid now to bring home these musical treasures!
