Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation's Bright Future 2025 Silent Auction

Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre Vinyl (Value: $40) Items: Original vinyl pressing of Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre’s 1986 comedy album “Born to Be Tiled” DESCRIPTION: Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre: Iowa City’s Comedy Gift to the Nation Long before Iowa City became known as a UNESCO City of Literature, it was home to another kind of creative genius—one that was equal parts absurd, satirical, and downright hilarious. Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre, the comedy troupe that would go on to shape radio and television humor across the country, was hatched right here at the University of Iowa in 1975. Founded by Bill Allard, Dan Coffey, Merle Kessler, Leon Martell, and Jim Turner—five UI students with a penchant for the surreal—the group quickly built a cult following with their offbeat live performances. But like so many Hawkeye greats, they soon spread their wings, moving to San Francisco in 1976. From there, their brand of irreverent, brainy humor took flight nationally. By 1980, Duck’s Breath was a fixture on NPR’s All Things Considered, delivering sketches that introduced audiences to iconic characters like Dr. Science (Coffey), the acerbic Ian Shoales (Kessler), and counterculture relic Randee of the Redwoods (Turner). Shoales became a regular on ABC's Nightline, foreshadowing the fast-talking, sharply satirical style that would later define Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert. Meanwhile, Randee—"with two e’s, like the river"—took his hippie ethos all the way to MTV, where he ran for president in 1988. Their influence didn’t stop at radio. The Ducks experimented with television, starring in The Dr. Science Show on Fox in 1987. They also toured college campuses across the country, bringing their surrealist comedy back to their Midwest roots, including performances in Iowa City. Though their 1989 feature film, Zadar! Cow From Hell, didn’t quite become a cult classic, the group remained a beloved force in comedy. After largely pursuing solo projects post-1990, Duck’s Breath reunited for a show in 2005 and had their grand finale at Freight and Salvage in Berkeley in 2015. For those who grew up laughing at Dr. Science ("I have a Master's Degree... in Science!") or Ian Shoales' biting cultural commentary, Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre is more than just a quirky comedy troupe—it’s a reminder that Iowa City isn’t just a launching pad for serious writers, but for seriously funny ones too. Album notes: From 1986, it's the second Duck's Breath LP, featuring the first appearance on vinyl of Randee of the Redwoods, Dr. Science, and Ian Shoales, plus a bevy of brilliant sketches including the epic weird tale "The Invasion of the Mole People". The original 55-minute album has been plussed out with 36 minutes of bonus material from the same era, featuring Dale Blisterproof, Clorox the Child Medium, and the deadly Sauerkraut Queen, as well as the Ducks' 1986 holiday single "I'm Going Out Of My Mind...It's Christmas Time". Sponsored by John Hiett

