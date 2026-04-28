Iowa Jr Jackets 2026 Fall season

About this event
Players will need to provide their own cleats and shorts.
Players will need to provide their own practice jersey, mouthguard and cleat (practice pants will be a decision made by the coach). A link will also be provided for players to buy socks and game pants once the season starts.
Players will need to provide their own practice jersey, mouthguard and cleat (practice pants will be a decision made by the coach). A link will also be provided for players to buy socks and game pants once the season starts.
Players will need to provide their own practice jersey, mouthguard and cleat (practice pants will be a decision made by the coach). A link will also be provided for players to buy socks and game pants once the season starts.
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