Iowa Junior Jackets

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Iowa Junior Jackets

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Iowa Jr Jackets 2026 Fall season

5-6 Flag Football
$65

Players will need to provide their own cleats and shorts.

7-8 Tackle football
$100

Players will need to provide their own practice jersey, mouthguard and cleat (practice pants will be a decision made by the coach). A link will also be provided for players to buy socks and game pants once the season starts.

9-10 Tackle
$100

Players will need to provide their own practice jersey, mouthguard and cleat (practice pants will be a decision made by the coach). A link will also be provided for players to buy socks and game pants once the season starts.

11-12 Tackle
$100

Players will need to provide their own practice jersey, mouthguard and cleat (practice pants will be a decision made by the coach). A link will also be provided for players to buy socks and game pants once the season starts.

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