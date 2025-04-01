Iowa VFW Auxiliary Store

(LOGO ONLY) (SM-XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Ladies
$34
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Logo Only) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Logo Only) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(LOGO ONLY) (SM-XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Mens
$34
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Logo Only) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Logo Only) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (SM-XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Lady
$40
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (SM-XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Mens
$40
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Sizes Small through Extra Large) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(LOGO ONLY) (2XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Ladies
$37
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(LOGO ONLY) (2XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Mens
$37
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (2XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Ladies
$42
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (2XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Mens
$42
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 2XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(LOGO ONLY) (3XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Ladies
$38
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(LOGO ONLY) (3XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Mens
$38
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Logo Only) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (3XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Ladies
$44
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Ladies Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (3XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo-Mens
$44
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Mens Cut) (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 3XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(LOGO ONLY) (4XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo
$40
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Logo Only) (Size 4XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Logo Only) (Size 4XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
(EMBROIDERED) (4XL) 25-26 IA President's Command Polo
$45
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 4XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
2025-'26 VFW Department of Iowa Auxiliary President, Jennifer Saffell's, Command Polo. (Up to 3 lines of embroidered text on the upper-right chest area) (Size 4XL) (Price includes shipping and handling).
Add a donation for Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!