Liberty Church

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Liberty Church

About this raffle

Ipad Raffle - Liberty Church May Day Fundraiser

1 Ticket = 1 Chance to Win • Only 100 Will Be Sold
$10

Win a Brand New iPad (11th Generation, 11-inch, 128GB, Silver)

Enter for your chance to win a powerful, all-new iPad. Whether it’s for work, school, or everyday use, this device is built to handle it all.

Key Features:

11-inch Liquid Retina display

A16 chip for fast, smooth performance

128GB storage

Wi-Fi connectivity

USB-C charging

All-day battery life

💰 Retail Value: $349


🎟️ $10 per ticket

🎯 Only 100 tickets available

🏆 1 Ticket = 1 Chance to Win


🎉 Winner will be randomly selected and announced at Mayday at 5:00 PM

✅ You do NOT have to be present to win


Learn more about the Ipad


All proceeds benefit Liberty Church in LaGrange, GA.

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