Ipad Raffle - Liberty Church May Day Fundraiser

About this raffle
Win a Brand New iPad (11th Generation, 11-inch, 128GB, Silver)
Enter for your chance to win a powerful, all-new iPad. Whether it’s for work, school, or everyday use, this device is built to handle it all.
Key Features:
11-inch Liquid Retina display
A16 chip for fast, smooth performance
128GB storage
Wi-Fi connectivity
USB-C charging
All-day battery life
💰 Retail Value: $349
🎟️ $10 per ticket
🎯 Only 100 tickets available
🏆 1 Ticket = 1 Chance to Win
🎉 Winner will be randomly selected and announced at Mayday at 5:00 PM
✅ You do NOT have to be present to win
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