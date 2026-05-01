Ipad Raffle - Liberty Church May Day Fundraiser

Win a Brand New iPad (11th Generation, 11-inch, 128GB, Silver)



Enter for your chance to win a powerful, all-new iPad. Whether it’s for work, school, or everyday use, this device is built to handle it all.



Key Features:

11-inch Liquid Retina display

A16 chip for fast, smooth performance

128GB storage

Wi-Fi connectivity

USB-C charging

All-day battery life



💰 Retail Value: $349





🎟️ $10 per ticket

🎯 Only 100 tickets available

🏆 1 Ticket = 1 Chance to Win





🎉 Winner will be randomly selected and announced at Mayday at 5:00 PM

✅ You do NOT have to be present to win





Learn more about the Ipad





All proceeds benefit Liberty Church in LaGrange, GA.