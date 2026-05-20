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Ipswich Police Association MassCop Local 310

About this event

Ipswich Police Association MassCop Local 310's Silent Auction

Ride in Police Car to School, Winthrop School item
Ride in Police Car to School, Winthrop School
$50

Starting bid

Win a ride to school in a police car for your Winthrop student. They will be picked up at home and delivered to their school by one our officers. Don't have kids, you can chose to get a ride to work. Location must be in Ipswich. Siblings welcome.

Ride in Police Car to School, Doyon School item
Ride in Police Car to School, Doyon School
$50

Starting bid

Win a ride to school in a police car for your Doyon student. They will be picked up at home and delivered to their school by one our officers. Don't have kids, you can chose to get a ride to work. Location must be in Ipswich. Siblings welcome.

Ride to Work in Police Car item
Ride to Work in Police Car
$75

Starting bid

Kids shouldn't have all the fun. Get a ride to work for you or someone else. Work from home or retired, we'll take you for a neck loop and stop for a coffee. Location must be in Ipswich.

Ride in Police Boat item
Ride in Police Boat
$75

Starting bid

Up to 3 people can cruise around the beautiful Ipswich Bay in the Police Boat with officers from the Marine unit.
Fishing Trip for up to 6 people item
Fishing Trip for up to 6 people
$400

Starting bid

We now have a fishing trip for up to 6 people up for bid!!!! We are floored by the generosity of the Captain of the F/V Dead On out of Gloucester($1,600 value). You and five of your friends could have an amazing time on the 35’ Terry Jason Downeast with the possibility of doing shark, bluefin tuna(4 person max), striped bass or deep sea fishing

Firetruck Ride to School item
Firetruck Ride to School
$50

Starting bid

A ride to school for your student in a firetruck with the IFD.
Castle Concert Season Pass 2026 item
Castle Concert Season Pass 2026
$100

Starting bid

Make the most of summer with a season pass to the Castle Hill Concerts, featuring a different family-friendly band each week performing on Castle Hill's Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. Valued at $300-$400
Honorary K9 Experience item
Honorary K9 Experience
$50

Starting bid

Everyone wants to ride in a police car, including the dogs. Win a ridealong for your dog and an amazing photo-opportunity and social media exposure for your pooch. All the other dogs will be jealous. Value-Priceless!
Scotty Cameron Putter, Santa Fe item
Scotty Cameron Putter, Santa Fe
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $550. Meticulously Crafted from the finest materials, every Scotty Cameron Studio Style Santa Fe putter is a work of art designed to perform at the highest level. Donated by the Golf Club at Turner Hill.

Joe Thorton Signed Jersey item
Joe Thorton Signed Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Signed Joe Thorton Jersey

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