Ipswich Police Association MassCop Local 310's Silent Auction

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Win a ride to school in a police car for your Winthrop student. They will be picked up at home and delivered to their school by one our officers. Don't have kids, you can chose to get a ride to work. Location must be in Ipswich. Siblings welcome.
Starting bid
Win a ride to school in a police car for your Doyon student. They will be picked up at home and delivered to their school by one our officers. Don't have kids, you can chose to get a ride to work. Location must be in Ipswich. Siblings welcome.
Starting bid
Kids shouldn't have all the fun. Get a ride to work for you or someone else. Work from home or retired, we'll take you for a neck loop and stop for a coffee. Location must be in Ipswich.
Starting bid
Starting bid
We now have a fishing trip for up to 6 people up for bid!!!! We are floored by the generosity of the Captain of the F/V Dead On out of Gloucester($1,600 value). You and five of your friends could have an amazing time on the 35’ Terry Jason Downeast with the possibility of doing shark, bluefin tuna(4 person max), striped bass or deep sea fishing
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $550. Meticulously Crafted from the finest materials, every Scotty Cameron Studio Style Santa Fe putter is a work of art designed to perform at the highest level. Donated by the Golf Club at Turner Hill.
Starting bid
Signed Joe Thorton Jersey
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