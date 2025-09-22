IAVA's Heroes Auction

Hosted by
Bring home the intensity of the gridiron with this officially signed football from Abdul Carter, the New York Giants’ dynamic linebacker and 2025 third overall draft pick. Known for his explosive plays and fearless defense, Carter is quickly becoming a cornerstone of the Giants’ future. This autographed ball is a collector’s dream.
Celebrate the legacy of one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks with this signed football from Russell Wilson. A Super Bowl XLVIII champion, 10-time Pro Bowler, and one of the greatest dual-threat QBs in league history, Wilson brought his leadership and grit to the New York Giants in 2025. This official NFL ball features his bold signature and commemorates a career that’s inspired millions—from his early days in Seattle to his veteran presence in New York. A must-have for collectors, fans, and anyone who appreciates greatness under pressure.
Add a spark of future greatness to your collection with this signed football from Tyrone Tracy Jr., the New York Giants’ explosive rookie running back and return specialist. Drafted in 2024 out of Purdue, Tracy brings elite speed, versatility, and playmaking ability to the Giants’ backfield. This official NFL ball features his authentic signature and commemorates the start of what promises to be an electrifying pro career.
Enjoy a luxurious two-night escape at a Loews Hotel of your choice. Whether you're craving a city skyline, coastal breeze, or serene spa retreat, Loews offers upscale comfort, impeccable service, and unforgettable ambiance. Perfect for a romantic getaway, a celebratory weekend, or a well-deserved reset.
Two Game-Day Passes to any mutually agreed upon home game in the 2025-2026 season. Game passes include (2) tickets (seats TBD), (2) pregame field passes, (2) passes to USO tailgate, (1) parking pass, (1) "The Duke" NFL Game Ball
Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we are thrilled to present an extraordinary half-case of Haut-Brion estate wines—a collector’s dream showcasing six rare bottles from one of Bordeaux’s most storied châteaux. This exceptional lot includes 2009 Château Haut-Brion Blanc, 2009 Château Haut-Brion Rouge, 2009 Le Clarence de Haut-Brion, 2013 Château La Mission Haut-Brion Rouge, 2012 La Chapelle de La Mission Haut-Brion, and 2012 Château Quintus—a remarkable lineup reflecting the elegance, depth, and legacy of the famed Graves terroir.
Dinner at UN Plaza with General David Petraeus & Chef David Burke on December 17th, 2025. A once-in-a-lifetime evening! Enjoy an intimate dinner at the iconic UN Plaza, where world-renowned General David Petraeus shares insights over a spectacular multi-course menu by celebrity chef David Burke.
Leadership, conversation, and culinary brilliance—all in one unforgettable night!
Dinner at UN Plaza with General David Petraeus at a date TBD Spring 2026, one of America’s most respected military leaders and strategic thinkers. Engage in candid conversation, gain unique insights from his distinguished career, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of leadership and perspective.
An extraordinary evening awaits with General James Mattis in Bay Area, CA at a date TBD in 2026, one of America’s most respected military leaders and former Secretary of Defense. Known for his strategic brilliance, principled leadership, and candid insights, General Mattis offers a rare perspective on global security, service, and leadership in action.
This intimate dinner is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share meaningful conversation with a legendary figure whose wisdom continues to shape national and international dialogue.
Experience New York like never before with a personalized, behind-the-scenes tour of the legendary Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Explore historic aircraft, marvel at the Space Shuttle Enterprise, and step into the stories of courage and innovation that shaped American history—all with exclusive access tailored just for you.
This package combines history and culture into one unforgettable evening—perfect for aviation enthusiasts, history buffs, or anyone who loves a truly unique New York experience.
Own a true collector’s piece: the Victory Bagger Motorcycle, a striking machine with a fair market value once estimated at $35,000. This limited-production bike carries even greater significance today, as the manufacturer is no longer in business—making it a rare find for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Adding to its uniqueness, the motorcycle is personally signed by Stephen Colbert, giving it a one-of-a-kind cultural and celebrity connection.
Currently stored at Ryders Alley in Midtown West, this bike is offered as-is, with no representation of its maintenance history. While its 2018 valuation stood at $35,000, its rarity and provenance could make it even more valuable today.
This is more than a motorcycle—it’s a conversation piece, a collector’s treasure, and a chance to own a slice of American pop culture and craftsmanship. Motorcycle is being sold AS-IS.
Get ready for the ride of a lifetime with an exclusive Ferrari experience that puts you at the very heart of the action. Experience the thrill the action with 3 laps of the track with a professional driver, behind the scenes tours and action and exclusive access to drivers and pit crews as well as exclusive Ferrari memorabilia commemorating the day.
Experience the thrill of NBA basketball at Madison Square Garden with exclusive box seats to a New York Knicks game! From the comfort of a private suite, you’ll enjoy unbeatable views of the action, premium amenities, and the electric atmosphere of one of the league’s most iconic arenas.
Cheer on the Knicks in style as you and your guests soak in the excitement of game night at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” This is the ultimate way to watch basketball in New York—luxury, energy, and unforgettable memories all in one package.
Feel the intensity of NHL hockey at Madison Square Garden with exclusive box seats to a New York Rangers game! From the comfort of a private suite, you’ll enjoy premium amenities, unbeatable views of the ice, and the electric atmosphere of one of the league’s most storied franchises.
Cheer on the Blueshirts in true style as you and your guests experience every slap shot, power play, and goal celebration from the best seats in the house. This is the ultimate way to take in Rangers hockey—luxury, energy, and unforgettable memories all in one package.
Step into timeless elegance at Il Gattopardo, located in the historic Rockefeller Townhouses. Known for its refined Southern Italian cuisine, Il Gattopardo has been a New York favorite for nearly 25 years. Chef Vito Gnazzo’s menu celebrates authentic flavors with a contemporary touch, offering dishes that are both sophisticated and comforting. Whether you’re savoring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, or seasonal specialties, your evening will be marked by warm hospitality and impeccable style. This dinner for four promises an unforgettable culinary journey in one of Manhattan’s most iconic dining rooms.
Dine surrounded by history and artistry at The Leopard at des Artistes, nestled within the legendary Hotel des Artistes on Central Park West. Famous for its stunning Howard Chandler Christy murals and romantic atmosphere, The Leopard offers a dining experience unlike any other in New York City. The menu highlights the rich traditions of Southern Italian cuisine, with dishes that honor heritage while embracing modern creativity. From the first sip of wine to the last bite of dessert, your party of four will enjoy an evening of culture, flavor, and unforgettable ambiance in one of the city’s most storied landmarks.
Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter, celebrity guests, and behind-the-scenes magic with two tickets to a live taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City! Whether you're a die-hard fan of Jimmy's hilarious sketches, musical parodies, or just want to experience the electric energy of a live studio audience, this is your chance to be part of late-night history.
Step into the iconic halls of 30 Rock and experience the wit, charm, and razor-sharp humor of Late Night with Seth Meyers — live and in person! This exclusive auction item includes two tickets to a taping of the Emmy-nominated late-night show, where you'll witness Seth's legendary monologues, hilarious segments like "A Closer Look," and interviews with today's biggest stars.
