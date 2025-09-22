IAVA's Heroes Auction

Dinner at UN Plaza with General David Petraeus & Chef David Burke on December 17th, 2025. A once-in-a-lifetime evening! Enjoy an intimate dinner at the iconic UN Plaza, where world-renowned General David Petraeus shares insights over a spectacular multi-course menu by celebrity chef David Burke.





Leadership, conversation, and culinary brilliance—all in one unforgettable night!





*****LIMITED AVAILABLILITY (15 seats total) All seats will be sold at a flat price of $2,500****