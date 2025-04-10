Iredell County Partnership for Young Children's ELRC Shop

These clear, unbreakable baby soda bottles, also known as giant test tubes, are great for kids. Use these "baby" soda bottles to mix, shake, show reactions, grow things in, or use as observation chambers. They function as a giant test tube, beaker, or storage bottle.
Unleash creativity in every student with easy-to-decorate library card pockets; perfect for custom crafts or unique gift envelopes, adding a personal touch to each project.
These round metal rings have a wide range of uses, such as art projects, key rings, small books, and much more. You can easily link numerous loose-leaf pieces of paper together.
$1.00 per yard. Take your classroom displays to the next level using this bulletin board paper (available in multiple colors). This can also be used for large art projects!
This insta-snow powder makes for an exciting and very easy science experiment. Within seconds, the powder turns into a fluffy white, reusable, snow-like material, perfect for sensory bins! *Not for children under 3 years of age*
Size: 4x6 inches. These durable sheets are great for preschool crafts, including but not limited to felt board stories, puppets, and sensory texture boards.
Size: 8x12 inches. These durable sheets are great for preschool crafts, including but not limited to felt board stories, puppets, and sensory texture boards.
Ready to use - great for birthday or bulletin boards, name tags for cubbies or birthday party decorations. These die cuts are seasonal and ready to go for any occasion.
The assorted colored posterboards are durable and useful for a variety of classroom projects. Posterboards can be laminated for sustained durability. Posterboards are great use to display job charts and classroom expectations for preschool children.
These plastic book binding sticks give a professional appearance to bound documents. They can also be used to combine and preserve children’s art.
These adhesive dots are great for arts and crafts and mounting small items. Velcro dots allow you to attach and remove with the residue of tape or glue that can be permanent.
File folder games are a great resource for children to develop cognitive, fine motor, and language skills, as well as independence. Use this Bunny Number Matching game to help children learn their numbers and one-to-one correspondence.
File folder games are a great resource for children to develop cognitive, fine motor, and language skills, as well as independence. Use this Easter Egg Matching game to help children learn their colors and patterns.
This file folder game gives children hands on engagement and learning. Children can independently use the file folder game and develop math skills including counting, number recognition and one-to-one correspondence.
This file folder game will help children begin their counting journey with counting numbers 0-5. Children will place the correct number of flowers on the correct numbered clay flower pot. This is an easy and simple way to introduce counting to the smallest of learners.
This playfoam gives a whole new meaning to sensory. Pluffle is super-soft and fluffy texture that promotes a sense of calm and relaxation. This sensory bin filler will add hours of fun and learning in any classroom with children scooping, sifting and sorting building the fine motor skills needed for school. This material is non-toxic and never dries out!
