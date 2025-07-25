IREF SHINE-IL

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Jim McMahon autograph portrait
Description
Receive on a beautiful signature from the quarterback of the 1985 Chicago Bears.
The photo captures a moment between Jim McMahon and Walter Payton!
Package provided by Kathy Weinstein Photography.
We are a luxury studio, so our offering is a high-ticket item. We are willing to donate a $1000.00 certificate to your cause. This donation does not have a set bid, or any limitations to our organization. You understand your audience best, and we want you to be able to garner the best outcome. We only require basic information so that we can send the winner an official welcome package and confirm the legitimacy of the certificate following the event. Their welcome package is sent promptly and includes literature on how to prepare for their session, timelines for our process, as well as guidance on impotent dates for this opportunity and how to make extensions or other accommodations.
This certificate offering is a great way for the lucky winner to create their portrait of a lifetime. All our portraits are handmade. Every piece made at the studio is custom and includes full artistry. This means that customizations are included; it is a collaborative process. This certificate includes one 11x14 Gallery Canvas, gives them a full session with variety, as well as a projection session for viewing and customizations. Their certificate holds the full $1000 value with the studio if they would like to use it towards different finishes, other sizes, collections or package options. Their ability to use the value towards other sizes is entirely up to them and depends on what results from their session. Beyond their certificate, there are many different price points that depend on sizes and finishes.
Donated by Kathy Weinstein (IREF Donor)
The handmade quilt was created by the Village Church Quilting Group.
This beautiful piece of artwork is a wonderful gift for friends!
Size 7ft by 8ft
Wine Tasting provided by Wines for Humanity
What to expect:
·A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize your tasting event experience
·Up to 18 people to attend the tasting
·At least 5 bottles of exclusive wines to taste from around the world
·All the knowledge and tidbits about wine that you have always wanted to know provided to you by an experienced, dedicated Wine Advisor
·There is a one time $22 handling fee for the wine samples and glasses to be provided to you
·If any wine is selected at the tasting, a portion of it will go to a charity of your choice (or our default charity)
·An amazing time with friends and family!
·A $250 value
K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker
42 oz removable reservoir (brew up to 4 cups with one refill). 3 cup sizes- brew an 8. 10, or 12 oz cup. Travel mug friendly; accommodates up to 7.4” tall mug. Delicious coffee made in minutes.
Donated by IREF Donor
Amazon Package
Includes:
- ECHO Show (newest model); Voice control, news, weather, music, answer video doorbell
- Blink video Doorbell: 2-year battery life- see who is at the door before you answer
- Amazon Basics Smart LED light bulb: control with ECHO- requires wi-fi, on-off, select colors
Donated by IREF Donor
Bluetooth Headphones
Up to 50 hour battery life. Apple and Android compatible. Ultralight ergonomic design for all-day comfort. Fast recharge; just 10 minutes gives another 5 hours of playback. Can also use usb-c or 3.5mm headphone cable.
Apple & Android Compatibility
Enjoy seamless one-touch pairing, automatic account setup, and Find My Device.
Donated by IREF Donor
Speaker
Water proof, Wireless bluetooth speaker with up to 12 hours battery life. Premium JBL sound quality- bring the party anywhere.
Donated by IREF Donor
Joe Maddon Autograph Baseball
Receive an autograph Baseball from the Cubs World Series manager, Joe Maddon.
This is a great piece for any cub fan!
Framed Photo
Bicycles are an important means of travel in India.
This photo was taken in/around Repalle.
Donated by JR
Framed Photo
Auto Rickshaws are an important means of travel in India.
This photo was taken on a foggy day in/around Repalle.
Donated by JR
Framed Photo
One of the Seven Wonders of the World.
This photo was taken in Agra, the home of the Taj Mahal (south of New Delhi).
Donated by JR
Atari Game Console - 40th Anniversary Edition
Includes
For the gamers out there!
Donated by IREF Donor
Lego Kit for Age 9+, With V10 Engine and steering. Very detailed, doors open.
Finished car 11” long.
Use LEGO builder app to help with instructions
Donated by IREF Donor
Lego Kit for Age 9+, Realistic features with steering, moving 8 cylinder engine, opening doors and hood.
Finished car is 10.5” long
Use LEGO builder app to help with instructions
Donated by IREF Donor
Lego Kit for Age 9+, Truck bed tips to dump using knob on truck side. Front wheels steer, doors open.
Finished truck is 11” long
Use LEGO builder app to help with instructions
Donated by IREF Donor
Lego Kit for Age 9+, Inspire young farming fans to build and explore this Harvester tractor. Kids can learn how real harvester works as they raise, lower and spin the forage header tool to replicate actions of real corn-cutting machine.
Finished harvester is 10” long
Use LEGO builder app to help with instructions
Donated by IREF Donor
ROUND TABLES
DESCRIPTION:
In the heart of South India, hidden away along a narrow street is a quint shop called Cane & Bamboo. Cane & Bamboo is a handicraft store full of souvenirs and more. This shop sells products of various kinds such as leather, wood carvings, jewellery & baskets made by Indian artisans.
This wood table is one of the products from Cane & Bamboo. Carefully crafted from Rosewood, this table features intricate designs from local artisans. Detailed inlay of Indian flower patterns runs along the table top. Often used as a side table, this makes for a unique furniture piece.
SIZE OF EACH TABLE
Donated by IREF Donor
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You get one Handmade Cross.
Each cross takes hours to create.
This beautiful piece of artwork is a wonderful gift for friends!
Size is about 3 inches by 4 inches.
Donated by IREF Donor.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
