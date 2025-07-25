IREF SHINE-IL

Package provided by Kathy Weinstein Photography.





We are a luxury studio, so our offering is a high-ticket item. We are willing to donate a $1000.00 certificate to your cause. This donation does not have a set bid, or any limitations to our organization. You understand your audience best, and we want you to be able to garner the best outcome. We only require basic information so that we can send the winner an official welcome package and confirm the legitimacy of the certificate following the event. Their welcome package is sent promptly and includes literature on how to prepare for their session, timelines for our process, as well as guidance on impotent dates for this opportunity and how to make extensions or other accommodations.





This certificate offering is a great way for the lucky winner to create their portrait of a lifetime. All our portraits are handmade. Every piece made at the studio is custom and includes full artistry. This means that customizations are included; it is a collaborative process. This certificate includes one 11x14 Gallery Canvas, gives them a full session with variety, as well as a projection session for viewing and customizations. Their certificate holds the full $1000 value with the studio if they would like to use it towards different finishes, other sizes, collections or package options. Their ability to use the value towards other sizes is entirely up to them and depends on what results from their session. Beyond their certificate, there are many different price points that depend on sizes and finishes.





Donated by Kathy Weinstein (IREF Donor)