Ireland vs. New Zealand @ Soldier Field Remaining Ticket Cost after Deposit

This is ONLY available to purchase for those that made the $25 Deposit (per ticket) for the STL Hornets Rugby Club group ticket purchase for the The Rematch: Ireland vs. New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Match. The match is Saturday, November 1st, 2025 @ 3:00PM. Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA. The final ticket cost after processing fees came in at $336 per ticket. After applying the $25 deposit per ticket, the remaining amount owed is $311 per ticket. We are in the upper deck, but we have a solid group of 30 people and should be a great weekend! If you purchase a ticket and your name is not on this list, your purchase will be cancelled and refunded. Please make sure to only buy this, if you made a $25 deposit. List that made $25 deposits: Brendan Cody x1 Bryce Krug x4 Carter Jensen x1 Corey Ragsdale x1 Denny Cody x3 Evan Forst x1 Jeff Stoecker x2 Jerome Butler x2 Matthew Klaassen x1 Nigel Goodall x2 Phillip Stoecker x2 Ryan Suda x1 Thomas Cody x1 Tony Ritchie x2 Vincent A Belosi x2 I will distribute tickets to the email that provide us after payment has been made. This is not automated, so I will be doing this periodically. REMINDER that Zeffy processing is 100% free and the default processing donation to Zeffy is OPTIONAL. You can choose "Other" and make a $0 Contribution. This donation does not go to the Hornets.

This is ONLY available to purchase for those that made the $25 Deposit (per ticket) for the STL Hornets Rugby Club group ticket purchase for the The Rematch: Ireland vs. New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Match. The match is Saturday, November 1st, 2025 @ 3:00PM. Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA. The final ticket cost after processing fees came in at $336 per ticket. After applying the $25 deposit per ticket, the remaining amount owed is $311 per ticket. We are in the upper deck, but we have a solid group of 30 people and should be a great weekend! If you purchase a ticket and your name is not on this list, your purchase will be cancelled and refunded. Please make sure to only buy this, if you made a $25 deposit. List that made $25 deposits: Brendan Cody x1 Bryce Krug x4 Carter Jensen x1 Corey Ragsdale x1 Denny Cody x3 Evan Forst x1 Jeff Stoecker x2 Jerome Butler x2 Matthew Klaassen x1 Nigel Goodall x2 Phillip Stoecker x2 Ryan Suda x1 Thomas Cody x1 Tony Ritchie x2 Vincent A Belosi x2 I will distribute tickets to the email that provide us after payment has been made. This is not automated, so I will be doing this periodically. REMINDER that Zeffy processing is 100% free and the default processing donation to Zeffy is OPTIONAL. You can choose "Other" and make a $0 Contribution. This donation does not go to the Hornets.

More details...