IRES Foundation 2026 National School on Market Regulation

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An IRES member who has been accepted by the Membership and Benefits Committee and the Board of Directors. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.
An insurance regulator who does not have an IRES membership.
Any individual insurance industry professional interested in supporting IRES. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.
Industry professional whose organization is not a member.
Retired IRES Member status is reserved for General Members and Non-voting General Members who have ceased to be actively engaged in any aspect of the field of insurance. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.
IRES Student Sustaining Member. Full time students (12 credits or more) of risk management/insurance at an accredited college or university. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.
Reserved for guests of registered attendees wishing to attend reception functions ONLY. Note that guests are not permitted to attend speaking functions or receive any continuing education credits for their attendance.
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