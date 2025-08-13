IRES Foundation

Hosted by

IRES Foundation

About this event

IRES Foundation 2026 National School on Market Regulation

10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Regulator (Member)
$760

An IRES member who has been accepted by the Membership and Benefits Committee and the Board of Directors. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.

Regulator (Non-Member)
$840

An insurance regulator who does not have an IRES membership.

Industry (Sustaining Member)
$1,130

Any individual insurance industry professional interested in supporting IRES. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.

Industry (Non-Sustaining Member)
$1,545

Industry professional whose organization is not a member.

Retired
$265

Retired IRES Member status is reserved for General Members and Non-voting General Members who have ceased to be actively engaged in any aspect of the field of insurance. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.

Student
$185

IRES Student Sustaining Member. Full time students (12 credits or more) of risk management/insurance at an accredited college or university. Note that your membership will be verified with IRES.

Guest
$185

Reserved for guests of registered attendees wishing to attend reception functions ONLY. Note that guests are not permitted to attend speaking functions or receive any continuing education credits for their attendance.

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