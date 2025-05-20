Irie Dell Grant Memorial Scholarship Fund's Golf Scramble Silent Auction 2025

23913 Wilmot Rd, Salem Lakes, WI 53168, USA

2 Southwest Roundtrip Tickets
$200

2 Southwest Roundtrip Tickets to anywhere Southwest Airlines flies.
Big Island Kona Bali Kai
$500

Bali Kai 243 has been remodeled and has a boho, island-style theme. Enjoy this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit across from the famous Banyan Surf spot. The amenities include a pool, beachside BBQ and more at this complex. Turn your moments into memories! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Sleeps 4
Virtual Game Headset
$50

Spring Valley Golf Course One Year Walking Membership
$200

Unlimited golf walking 1-year membership beginning summer 2026

