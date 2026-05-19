Iris Yateman Scholarship Luncheon 2026

• Exclusive “Presented By” recognition

• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity

• 2–3 minute live welcome remarks during the luncheon

• Verbal recognition during the program

• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event

• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos

• Logo placement across all event materials

• Featured social media and website recognition

• Full-page program ad

• 8 tickets

• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area

• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags