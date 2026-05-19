Women's Council of CIRA, INC

Hosted by

Women's Council of CIRA, INC

About this event

Iris Yateman Scholarship Luncheon 2026

502 E Carmel Dr

Carmel, IN 46032, USA

Single Ticket
$75
Table of 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Ruby Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Exclusive “Presented By” recognition 
• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity 
• 2–3 minute live welcome remarks during the luncheon
• Verbal recognition during the program
• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event
• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Full-page program ad
• 8 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Crimson Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event
• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Full-page program ad
• 8 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Rose Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event
• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Full-page program ad
• 8 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Blush Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Full-page program ad
• 2 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Peony Sponsor
$500

• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• 1 ticket
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
 

Petal Sponsor
$250

• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Shared recognition on event signage
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Cake Table Sponsor
$750

• Exclusive signage at cake/dessert display
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• 1 ticket
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Beverage Sponsor
$750

• Exclusive signage at beverage stations/bar
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• 1 ticket
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags

Vendor Table
$75

Display your products or services at the luncheon while meeting and greeting new potential clients

Souvenir Booklet Advertisment
$50

One full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Booklet

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