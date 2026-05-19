Iris Yateman Scholarship Luncheon 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Carmel, IN 46032, USA
• Exclusive “Presented By” recognition
• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity
• 2–3 minute live welcome remarks during the luncheon
• Verbal recognition during the program
• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event
• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Full-page program ad
• 8 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event
• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Full-page program ad
• 8 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Scholarship Presenting Sponsor opportunity
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Opportunity to submit a 2-minute video sharing why your organization is excited to support this event
• Opportunity to help present scholarships on stage & participate in recipient photos
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Full-page program ad
• 8 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Full-page program ad
• 2 tickets
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• 1 ticket
• On-site exhibit booth in the main networking area
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Shared recognition on event signage
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Exclusive signage at cake/dessert display
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• 1 ticket
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
• Exclusive signage at beverage stations/bar
• Logo placement across all event materials
• Featured social media and website recognition
• Verbal acknowledgment during program
• 1 ticket
• Ability to include branded materials or swag in attendee gift bags
Display your products or services at the luncheon while meeting and greeting new potential clients
One full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Booklet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!