Irish Aquatics 2025-26 Sponsorships

Splash Sponsor
$100

Announced at every IA-hosted swim meet as an official supporter of the team. Team photo thank you for display at place of business.

Shamrock Sponsor
$250

Splash sponsor benefits plus company logo posted on team website.

Green Sponsor
$500

Shamrock supporter benefits plus scrolling logo of company appears on meet display boards.

Blue Sponsor
$1,000

Green sponsor benefits plus banner hung in facility at team-hosted meets.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Blue sponsor benefits plus promotional announcements at team-hosted meets.

Meet Sponsor
$5,000

Call us to tailor your meet sponsor experience at one of our hosted meets. Each of our meets attracts 600-1000 swimmers from across the Midwest. 2025-2026 Meets include the Superstar Invitational (October 17-19), Tim Welsh Invitational (January 2-4), Jr Superstar Invitational (February 14-15), Senior State Championship (March 12-15), May Invitational (May 15-17), and Summer Spectacular (June 26-28).

Add a donation for Irish Aquatics Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!