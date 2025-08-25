Irish Aquatics 2025-26 Sponsorships

Call us to tailor your meet sponsor experience at one of our hosted meets. Each of our meets attracts 600-1000 swimmers from across the Midwest. 2025-2026 Meets include the Superstar Invitational (October 17-19), Tim Welsh Invitational (January 2-4), Jr Superstar Invitational (February 14-15), Senior State Championship (March 12-15), May Invitational (May 15-17), and Summer Spectacular (June 26-28).