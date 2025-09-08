Irish Classic Silent Auction

Starting bid
Potentially the most fun professional golf tournament - the Waste Management Phoenix Open! This package is for two people and includes three-night accommodations in a Scottsdale area hotel, two tickets to the Phoenix Open 3rd round (February 7, 2026) and two tickets for the Phoenix Open 4th round (February 8, 2026).
Starting bid
Tune up your game with a lesson from Rich Dukelow, the pro at Ridge Country Club. Also included is two boxes of Callaway Warbird balls. This package is worth close to $200.
Starting bid
Two Club Level tickets and parking for the November 18th game vs. the Calgary Flames. The puck drops at 7:30 on 11/18 for this matchup. Will need Ticketmaster Blackhawks account for transfer.
Starting bid
Entitled 'Creative Play', this beautiful painting made by Mercy Circle's own Sr. Judith Niemet, RSM. The painting is matted and framed and includes a description of the painting. A must have for your home.
Starting bid
This basket features everything you will need to get your next St. Patrick's Day Party started with four types of Irish Whiskey, Bailey's and Guinness. The package includes bottles of Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whiskey, Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Jameson Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream, cans of Guinness Draught beer, and Irish paper goods.
Starting bid
Spend a day in Chicago enjoying the views, and two great restaurants. This package includes admission for four to the Willis Tower Skydeck, a $100 gift card to Beatrix Restaurant, and $100 gift certificate to Ocean Prime restaurant.
Starting bid
Four Jack Simmerling paintings depicting four unique scenes of our beautiful city. They are all matted and framed. Included in this package of four are the following:
They are in great condition and are a must add for your home. The painted scenes measure approximately 13.5" x 13.5", and with matting and frame measure 17.5" x 17.5".
Starting bid
Home white #50 jersey personally autographed by the Cub's righthanded pitcher.
Starting bid
Alternate #2 blue jersey signed by the Cub's infielder.
Starting bid
The #30 home white jersey autographed by the Cubs' right fielder himself.
Starting bid
A great package to help you get in shape as you head into the new year. This package features a gift certificate for 10 classes and a water bottle from TreadFit Beverly (valued at over $160), a $100 gift card from Running Excels in Beverly, a $100 gift certificate from Baily Acupuncture & Wellness in Mt. Greenwood and a pair of Philips Sonicare toothbrushes (valued at $100).
Starting bid
Get ready for a memorable evening (or afternoon) in Chicago as you enjoy a wonderful dinner and a Broadway play. This package includes a $100 gift card for Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, and a $200 gift card for Broadway in Chicago. The gift cards can be used for brunch and a matinee as well.
Starting bid
This beautiful nine-hole course has been rated #21 in the USA by Golfer Choice Top 25 Short Courses, and #17 in Golfers Choice Best Golf Courses in Illinois! Grab three friends and head over to Palos Heights. Package includes golf for four including carts, and box of Mercy Circle Callaway Warbird golf balls. PLUS, you get a $50 gift certificate to Mid Villa Pizza in Palos Heights (they deliver to Oak Hills!). Certificate for golf is valid Monday - Friday anytime; Saturday, Sunday and Holidays after 2:00 pm. The certificate expires May 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Get in on the early 2026 action by heading to Rate Field with four lower-level tickets on a Monday - Friday in April or May. In addition, add two special bobbleheads to your collection - Ozzie Guillen and 'Wild Bill' himself, Bill Veeck.
Starting bid
Start meaningful mornings with a fresh brew and resources for the journey of raising teens. This package includes a high-quality coffee grinder, a collection of insightful books on parenting through the teen years, and gift cards to local favorites—Barraco’s, Wolf’s Bakery, and Las Fuentes Restaurant. Perfect for fueling thoughtful conversations, sweet family moments, and well-deserved pick-me-ups.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!