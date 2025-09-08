Irish Classic Silent Auction

Four Jack Simmerling paintings depicting four unique scenes of our beautiful city. They are all matted and framed. Included in this package of four are the following:

Fall Skyline

Holiday Sparkle on North Michigan Avenue

Paddling the Lincoln Park Lagoon

Riding the City Winds (not pictured)

They are in great condition and are a must add for your home. The painted scenes measure approximately 13.5" x 13.5", and with matting and frame measure 17.5" x 17.5".