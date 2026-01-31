Ohio River Foundation

Hosted by

Ohio River Foundation

About this event

Irish Coffee Tasting | A Cincinnati Coffee Festival Event

West Freedom Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Start at Holy Grail
$25

Your ticket includes:

One tasting sample at each of the participating locations at The Banks.

  • Holy Grail
  • Killer Queen
  • The Park
  • Moerlein Lager House
  • Jefferson Social
