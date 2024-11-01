Murphy Irish Arts Association

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Murphy Irish Arts Association

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Irish Dancer Christmas Basket Order Form

Irish Dancer Christmas Basket item
Irish Dancer Christmas Basket
$100
Two Irish dancers will perform some dance steps at the recipient's home and deliver a basket that includes homemade soda bread or brown bread, a dozen homemade Christmas cookies, blanket, shamrock ornament, Barry’s tea bags, Digestive biscuits and two Malley’s Santa bars.
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