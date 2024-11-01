Irish Dancer Christmas Basket Order Form

Two Irish dancers will perform some dance steps at the recipient's home and deliver a basket that includes homemade soda bread or brown bread, a dozen homemade Christmas cookies, blanket, shamrock ornament, Barry’s tea bags, Digestive biscuits and two Malley’s Santa bars.

Two Irish dancers will perform some dance steps at the recipient's home and deliver a basket that includes homemade soda bread or brown bread, a dozen homemade Christmas cookies, blanket, shamrock ornament, Barry’s tea bags, Digestive biscuits and two Malley’s Santa bars.

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