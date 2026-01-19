Center of Hope Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Center of Hope Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Irish Night Dinner 2026

Publick House

Sturbridge

First Seating Adult: 4:30-6:00pm
$18

Join us for a buffet spread that showcases the best of the Irish countryside, featuring premium cuts of corned beef, fresh root vegetables, and the comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.

First Seating Child: 4:30-6:00pm
$7

It is a family affair with children included from ages 4-12 for this comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.

Second Seating Adult: 6:30-8:00pm
$18

Join us for a buffet spread that showcases the best of the Irish countryside, featuring premium cuts of corned beef, fresh root vegetables, and the comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.

Second Seating Child: 6:30-8:00pm
$7

It is a family affair with children included from ages 4-12 for this comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.

Add a donation for Center of Hope Foundation, Inc.

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