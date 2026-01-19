Irish Night Dinner 2026

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About this event
Sturbridge
Join us for a buffet spread that showcases the best of the Irish countryside, featuring premium cuts of corned beef, fresh root vegetables, and the comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.
It is a family affair with children included from ages 4-12 for this comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.
Join us for a buffet spread that showcases the best of the Irish countryside, featuring premium cuts of corned beef, fresh root vegetables, and the comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.
It is a family affair with children included from ages 4-12 for this comforting taste of home-cooked favorites.
$
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