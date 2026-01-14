Irish Night Silent Auction

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133 Ward Street, Macon, GA (School Office)
Starting bid
Celebrate the charm and character of our city with an annual membership to Historic Macon, the stunning Mid-Century Macon book, plus a hat and tote to show your preservation pride wherever you roam. As a fellow steward of history in the Historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood, SPCCS knows that caring for beautiful spaces shapes strong futures. Bid high and carry Macon’s story forward—in style! 🏛️🍀
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delightful afternoon in Ingleside Village with this curated basket of goodies and gift cards from your favorite local merchants. Stroll, shop, snack, and soak in the charm of one of Macon’s most beloved spots. Retail value $250—bid generously and enjoy village vibes at their very best! 🛍️🍀
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Gather your favorite seven friends and head to our beautiful Art Room for Cocktails & Crafts—a creative evening of embossed art, a signature cocktail, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and plenty of laughter with artist Markay Appel. You’ll learn a new skill, create a custom candle (or other treasure) uniquely your own, and leave with memories that last far longer than the last sip or bite. Retail value $480—bid boldly and make it a night to remember! 🎨🍸🍀
Starting bid
Taste her magic tonight… then win the whole cake for your own celebration! This festive coconut tricolor masterpiece by local baker Elizabeth Latta layers Irish-inspired colors with rich coconut flavor—and she’ll bake it fresh and deliver it straight to your St. Patrick’s Day bash. Bid high and let the luck (and the cake!) come to you. 🍰🍀
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Bring home a captivating limited edition photograph (1/5) by Macon’s own DSTO Moore—the trusted lens behind SPCCS’s most meaningful moments and beloved series like We Are Pleasant Hill and Macon Hidden Gems.
Known for capturing authentic connection and community spirit, DSTO’s work is as heartfelt as it is stunning. Retail value $250—bid boldly and frame a piece of Macon magic while supporting the school he so beautifully serves! 📸🍀
Retail value: $250
dstomoore.com
Starting bid
Gather your favorite trio and tee off at River North, where rolling hills and tree-lined fairways promise a round as beautiful as it is challenging. Finish strong on the legendary island fairway—a true risk-reward hole that will test your nerve (and your bragging rights!). Bid high, swing bold, and may the luck of the Irish be with your final putt! ⛳🍀
Starting bid
Built in Belfast and sailing from Ireland on her final port of call, the Titanic is forever woven into Irish history—this collectible candle lets you hold a (much safer!) piece of that story in your hands.
A nostalgic treasure from Irish Nights gone by, we found one last gem tucked away… and now it could be yours. Light it up and let your bidding set sail! 🚢🍀
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Honor courage and legacy with a limited print of Harriet Tubman by TL Duryea—beautifully framed for you, if you wish—paired with a Family Membership for four to the Tubman Museum, which was first envisioned right here in this parish.
Enjoy the membership yourself, share it with someone you love, or donate it to a deserving SPCCS family and multiply the blessing. Retail Value $140
Bid generously and celebrate faith, freedom, and the enduring power of community. ✨🍀
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Crafted in the village of Drumshanbo, Ireland, this hard-to-find Gunpowder Gin blends Chinese green tea, bright citrus, and exotic botanicals into a spirit that quite literally explodes with flavor. Light, citrus-forward, and impossibly smooth, it’s as intriguing as the legendary jackelope on the bottle. Hard to get in the USA… but if you dig deep and bid high.... you will be given access to the secret source—shush, it’s THAT good. Raise your paddle (and later your glass) to a bold twist on Irish tradition! 🍸🍀
Starting bid
Own an original work by local artist Cindy Quan Hong. In Life at Sioux Drive, she reflects that finding tranquility can be tricky—but even in chaotic moments, life still unfolds at its own, gentler pace. This thoughtful and beautifully composed piece is a reminder to breathe, notice, and cherish the quiet rhythms woven into everyday life. A meaningful addition to any collection—bid generously and bring home a moment of calm. 🎨🍀
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Step back into small-town Americana with this beautifully framed and matted limited-edition print of At the Doctor’s Office by Norman Rockwell—complete with a custom brass plate and fifteen commemorative U.S. stamps honoring physicians and nurses. A rare, made-to-order collectible from the 1990s, it celebrates community, compassion, and the noble art of healing. A perfect piece for the history buff, the art lover, or anyone who believes in the quiet heroism of everyday life—bid high and take home a true classic! 🖼️🍀
Starting bid
Rhonda “Sunshine” Miller is a self-taught artist whose vibrant work radiates resilience, healing, and truth. LIving with chronic pain, and mental health advocate, Rhonda paints from the deepest places of her journey — transforming hardship into beauty through bold color and raw expression. For Rhonda, art isn’t about perfection; it’s about honesty. Each piece is a reflection of courage, hope, and the power of self-acceptance.
We are honored to feature an 8x10 print of one of her moving works— a piece that speaks not only to the eye, but straight to the heart.
Starting bid
A true Macon treasure! This embossed 1985 Cherry Blossom Festival framed poster by Mark Ballard—numbered 175 of just 500—celebrates the 4th annual festival in stunning shades of pink. In pristine condition and valued at $175, it’s a rare blast from the Pinkest Party on Earth’s early days. Bid boldly and bring home a blooming piece of Macon history! 🌸🍀
Starting bid
Own a first edition treasure! This matted (unframed) print of Barclay Burns’ 18th at River North—number 1 of just 500—captures the drama and beauty of the famed island fairway in stunning detail. A respected local artist, Burns brings Middle Georgia’s most iconic finishing hole to life—and this piece has never been owned. Bid with confidence and claim a hole-in-one for your collection! ⛳🍀
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Take in a breathtaking spring vista of Macon with this beautifully framed limited-edition print, numbered 1213 of 3800. Springtime Matinee captures the warmth, color, and charm of our city in full bloom—a timeless tribute to the place we call home. Bid high and let a little Macon sunshine grace your walls all year long! 🌸🍀
Starting bid
Soak in a sweeping springtime view of Macon from its highest hill with this stunning limited-edition print by local artist Stacy Ingram, numbered 160 of 1000. Blossoms on the Hill captures our city in full bloom—elegant, vibrant, and unmistakably Macon. Bid high and let this beautiful vista bring a little Cherry Blossom magic home with you! 🌸🍀
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!