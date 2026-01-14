Irish Night Silent Auction

Bring home a captivating limited edition photograph (1/5) by Macon’s own DSTO Moore—the trusted lens behind SPCCS’s most meaningful moments and beloved series like We Are Pleasant Hill and Macon Hidden Gems.





Known for capturing authentic connection and community spirit, DSTO’s work is as heartfelt as it is stunning. Retail value $250—bid boldly and frame a piece of Macon magic while supporting the school he so beautifully serves! 📸🍀





Retail value: $250

dstomoore.com