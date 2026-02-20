IRMF Family Game Night Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
$100 Value
Starting bid
Two tickets for game seats on June 29, 2025 game vs. Cardinals. Package includes collapsible cooler, portable seat, and Guardians blanket.
Prize delivered by electronic transfer to winner.
Starting bid
INSIGNIA 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote. Value $179
Prize delivered to winner
Starting bid
Assorted Gift Cards; Amazon $75; $50 Darden (Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse) $40 Cheesecake Factory; $40 Home Depot. Value: $200 Donated by Ivan C. and Elijah Rosa
Starting bid
Two Mezzaine seats to Playhouse Square the Great Gatsby. Includes $50 Gift Card for Dinner for two.
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