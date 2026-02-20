Hosted by

Ivan Rosa Memorial Foundation

About this event

IRMF Family Game Night Silent Auction 2026

Occasion Yard Sign
$35

Starting bid

$100 Value

Guardians Tickets and Accessories item
Guardians Tickets and Accessories
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets for game seats on June 29, 2025 game vs. Cardinals. Package includes collapsible cooler, portable seat, and Guardians blanket.

Prize delivered by electronic transfer to winner.

50" Fire TV item
50" Fire TV
$50

Starting bid

INSIGNIA 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote. Value $179

Prize delivered to winner

Gift Card Bundle item
Gift Card Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Assorted Gift Cards; Amazon $75; $50 Darden (Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse) $40 Cheesecake Factory; $40 Home Depot. Value: $200 Donated by Ivan C. and Elijah Rosa

Great Gatsby Tickets (2)
$45

Starting bid

Two Mezzaine seats to Playhouse Square the Great Gatsby. Includes $50 Gift Card for Dinner for two.

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