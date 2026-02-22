Iron Horse Gameday Club Annual Online Auction

💜The Iron Horse Hype Kit💜

Get ready to show up, stand out, and cheer LOUD with the ultimate game day collection for Iron Horse fans!

The Iron Horse Hype Kit is packed with everything you need for football Fridays, packed gyms, playoff runs, and every moment in between. Whether you're a student section superstar or a proud parent in the stands, this bundle brings comfort, convenience, and serious school spirit.

This all-in-one spirit package includes:

🟣 Gameday Club logo clear tote bag

🟣 Clear crossbody bag

🟣 Iron Horse blanket

🟣 Gameday Club logo foam seat pad

🟣 Gameday Club logo sports towel

🟣 PSH t-shirt

🟣 PSH sweatpants

🟣 Iron Horse beanie

🟣 Two Iron Horse basketball shirts

🟣 Iron Horse stickers

🟣 Purple megaphone

🟣 Purple eye stickers

🟣 Purple headband

🟣 “Win the Day” coozie

🟣 Texas Roadhouse jerky

From staying warm under the lights to bringing the noise with your megaphone, this kit covers every detail of the ultimate fan experience.





Retail Value: $192





Perfect for:

Incoming students

Rising seniors

Superfans

Or the family that never misses a game

This isn’t just spirit wear — it’s the full Iron Horse game day experience in one incredible bundle.

Bid high. Cheer loud. Win the hype.