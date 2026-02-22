Iron Horse Gameday Club Annual Online Auction

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Starting bid
Get ready to show up, stand out, and cheer LOUD with the ultimate game day collection for Iron Horse fans!
The Iron Horse Hype Kit is packed with everything you need for football Fridays, packed gyms, playoff runs, and every moment in between. Whether you're a student section superstar or a proud parent in the stands, this bundle brings comfort, convenience, and serious school spirit.
🟣 Gameday Club logo clear tote bag
🟣 Clear crossbody bag
🟣 Iron Horse blanket
🟣 Gameday Club logo foam seat pad
🟣 Gameday Club logo sports towel
🟣 PSH t-shirt
🟣 PSH sweatpants
🟣 Iron Horse beanie
🟣 Two Iron Horse basketball shirts
🟣 Iron Horse stickers
🟣 Purple megaphone
🟣 Purple eye stickers
🟣 Purple headband
🟣 “Win the Day” coozie
🟣 Texas Roadhouse jerky
From staying warm under the lights to bringing the noise with your megaphone, this kit covers every detail of the ultimate fan experience.
Retail Value: $192
Perfect for:
This isn’t just spirit wear — it’s the full Iron Horse game day experience in one incredible bundle.
Bid high. Cheer loud. Win the hype.
Starting bid
Skip the stress. Skip the scramble. Start senior year winning.
The Senior Year Fast Pass is the ultimate head start for the Class of 2027 — bundling the most in-demand senior perks into one powerful package.
This exclusive experience includes:
✨ Senior Dues for 2026–2027
✨ Parking Pass for 2026–2027
✨ First Choice Parking Spot for 2026–2027
✨ One (1) Student All-Sport Pass for the 2026–2027 school year
No waiting in line.
No worrying about securing a parking spot.
No last-minute payments to track down.
And the true game-changer?
First Choice Parking.
An exclusive opportunity that cannot be purchased — only won.
Lock in convenience. Secure priority. Set your senior up for a smooth and unforgettable final year.
Retail Value: $185+
(Plus the priceless advantage of first-choice parking.)
This is one of the most sought-after packages of the auction — don’t miss your chance to claim it.
Starting bid
For the Class of 2026!! Some moments only happen once.
The walk across the stage.
The turning of the tassel.
The moment your Iron Horse becomes a graduate.
With the Iron Horse Graduation Experience, your family won’t just attend commencement — you’ll experience it in comfort and confidence.
This exclusive package includes:
✨ Reserved seating for up to eight (8) guests at the PSH Commencement Ceremony in May
✨ Commencement programs for your group
✨ Water and a small snack for each guest
No arriving hours early.
No seat saving.
No splitting up your family.
Instead, enjoy the peace of knowing your group is seated together, ready to celebrate one of the most important milestones of senior year.
This opportunity is not available for purchase.
It is not offered to the public.
It will go to one winning bidder.
There is no retail value — because you can’t put a price on being front and center for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.
If you’ve ever attended graduation, you know how meaningful this is.
Starting bid
Bring the calm beauty of the coast into your home with this breathtaking original painting by The Pink Frame.
This serene coastal landscape captures the quiet elegance of the Lowcountry — soft sky tones blending into tranquil blue waters, creating a timeless focal point for any room.
Perfect for a living room, bedroom, office, or entryway, this piece offers both sophistication and serenity. Its neutral palette and peaceful composition make it a versatile addition to a variety of interior styles.
This exclusive package also includes a coordinating set of notecards by The Pink Frame, allowing you to share the beauty of this artwork with others.
Original Artwork Retail Value: $1,800
Own an original. Elevate your space. Support Iron Horse athletics.
Starting bid
Give your child or children a summer packed with growth, confidence, and fun with up to four camps this summer.
This exciting package includes one (1) registration for:
🟣2026 Iron Horse Boys Basketball Youth Camp
Choose between
Grades Rising K - 4th, July 7-9, 2026, 9 am - 12 pm
OR
Grades Rising 5th - 7th, July 21-23, 2026, 9 am - 12 pm
🟣2026 Iron Horse Girls Basketball Youth Camp
July 22 - 25, 2026, 9 am - 12 pm
Grades Rising K - 8th
🟣2026 Iron Horse Volleyball Youth Camp (Co-Ed)
June 8 - 11, 2026
Choose between
Grades Rising 3rd - 6th, 9 am - 12 pm
OR
Grades Rising 7th - 8th, 1 pm - 4 pm
🟣2026 Iron Horse Football Youth Camp (Co-Ed)
June 8 - 11, 2026, 9 am - 1 pm
Grades Rising K - 7th
From the court to the field, your athlete will train with Iron Horse coaches and players while building skills, learning teamwork, and making lasting memories.
Perfect for multi-sport athletes or young competitors eager to explore new opportunities, this package sets the stage for an active and engaging summer.
Total Camp Value: $375
Invest in development. Inspire confidence. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Give your student the tools to succeed with this valuable academic support bundle.
This package includes:
✔ 4-Week SAT Prep Class
Donated by Class 101, this comprehensive course helps students build test-taking strategies, strengthen key content areas, and improve confidence ahead of the SAT.
✔ 1-Hour Math Tutoring Session
Donated by Aha! Math Tutoring, this personalized session may be used for:
Whether your student is preparing for college entrance exams or building a stronger math foundation, this package provides targeted instruction and individualized attention.
Perfect for middle or high school students looking to gain an academic advantage.
Total Package Value: $759
https://www.class101.com/charlestonsc.
Invest in preparation. Build confidence. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Elevate your game with this premium golf package featuring top-tier performance and iconic Lowcountry style.
This exclusive bundle includes:
🏌️ Kiawah Island Golf Resort–Branded Titleist Players 4 Stand Bag
Lightweight, tour-inspired, and designed for performance, the Titleist Players 4 bag offers exceptional comfort, sleek design, and premium quality. Featuring Kiawah Island Golf Resort branding, this bag makes a statement on any course.
⛳ One Dozen Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
Donated by Daniel Island Club, Pro V1x golf balls deliver total performance — longer distance, consistent flight, and exceptional control.
Perfect for avid golfers, collectors of premier course gear, or anyone who appreciates the prestige of Kiawah Island.
This is more than equipment — it’s a championship-caliber upgrade.
Retail Value: $185+
Own the look. Play the part. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Bring the fun of Bikini Bottom to your next family movie night!
This SpongeBob-themed basket includes everything you need for a cozy and entertaining evening:
Perfect for family movie nights, sleepovers, or as a fun gift for the SpongeBob fan in your life.
🎬 There is a similar basket available (see #19) auctioned separately.
Retail Value: $148
Bid high, grab the snacks, and enjoy the show — all while supporting Iron Horse Athletics!
Starting bid
Take your running to the next level with this exclusive performance and gear bundle from Iron Horse Cross Country.
This package includes:
Iron Horse XC Gear (State Championship Edition):
4 Months of Personalized Training
Designed and led by our 6× State Coach of the Year, this customized training plan includes:
Whether you are an aspiring distance runner, a current competitor looking to improve, or preparing for an upcoming season, this package offers elite-level support and mentorship.
This is more than apparel. This is preparation, performance, and championship culture.
Retail Value: $540
Bid to train with the best — and support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Get ready to experience Iron Horse Football like never before!
This exclusive package gives one lucky family the ultimate 2026 football season experience — on and off the field.
This package includes:
Stand on the sidelines. Feel the energy. Be part of the action.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a football family, this package delivers VIP access, unforgettable memories, and serious Iron Horse bragging rights.
Retail Value: $100+
Don’t miss your chance to own the most exclusive football experience of the season - Support Iron Horse athletics.
Starting bid
Experience the beauty of the Lowcountry from a whole new perspective — the sky.
This incredible package includes a Discovery Flight over the Lowcountry coast in a Cessna 172, generously donated by Palmetto Moon Flight School.
During this unforgettable experience, you’ll:
This one of kind offer is bound to create memories that will last a lifetime.
Retail Value: $250
Perfect for teens, adults, adventure-lovers, or anyone looking to cross something amazing off their bucket list.
Starting bid
Step beyond the stands and into the action with this unforgettable Iron Horse Volleyball experience.
This exclusive package includes:
🏐 Assistant Coach for One Game – Fall 2026 Season
Join the coaching staff on the sidelines for a regular-season home game. Experience pre-game preparation, bench energy, and in-game strategy from a whole new perspective.
🎟 Two (2) Volleyball Season Passes – Fall 2026
Cheer on the Iron Horse all season long with two
season passes (tournaments not included).
🏆 Autographed Volleyball
A volleyball signed by the PSH 1st State Champion Team — a special piece of program history.
Perfect for volleyball athletes, superfans, or families who love being part of Iron Horse athletics.
Retail Value: $140+
This is more than tickets.
It’s access. It’s history. It’s game day at a whole new level.
Bid boldly and support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing taste of Southern hospitality with this thoughtfully paired local experience.
This package includes:
🌿 Two (2) Admission Tickets to Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens
Spend the day exploring one of the Lowcountry’s most beautiful and historic destinations. Walk the iconic Avenue of Oaks, tour the grounds, and enjoy the scenic gardens.
☕ Just Love Coffee Gift Set
Includes a coffee mug and a bag of coffee — perfect for starting your morning before heading out for a day of exploration.
From a cozy cup at home to a leisurely afternoon stroll, this bundle offers the perfect blend of comfort and charm.
Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone who appreciates a peaceful Lowcountry day.
Retail Value: $90
www.justlovecoffee.com/sc-mt-pleasant/
Sip. Stroll. Savor.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious start and an adventurous finish with this thoughtfully paired local experience.
This package includes:
🍳 $20 Gift Certificate to First Watch
Known for fresh ingredients and creative breakfast and brunch favorites.
🥤 First Watch Tumbler
Perfect for coffee on the go.
🌳 One (1) Family Pass to Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site
Explore scenic walking trails, historic landmarks, and beautiful outdoor spaces while experiencing a significant piece of South Carolina history.
Whether you’re planning a relaxed date day or a family outing, this bundle offers the perfect balance of great food and meaningful exploration.
Retail Value: $70
www.southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing
Savor the morning. Explore the afternoon. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Stay warm, comfortable, and game-day ready with this Iron Horse Lacrosse spirit bundle.
This package includes:
Perfect for players, parents, and fans alike, this collection offers both comfort and team pride. Whether you're cheering from the stands, traveling to tournaments, or representing Iron Horse around town, this bundle has you covered.
A must-have for any dedicated LAX family.
Retail Value: $120
Gear up. Show up. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Add timeless beauty and handcrafted charm to your jewelry collection with this stunning three-piece set.
This package includes:
14KY 1.25 ct Opal & .73 ct Diamond Earrings
A breathtaking pair of fine earrings featuring luminous opals accented by sparkling diamonds in 14-karat yellow gold. Elegant, eye-catching, and perfect for special occasions or refined everyday wear.
Silver Necklace with Purple & Yellow Accents
A handcrafted piece that offers vibrant color and unique style.
Gold Necklace with Blue Stone
A versatile statement necklace that adds a sophisticated pop of color to any outfit.
Together, these pieces create a beautiful blend of heirloom-quality fine jewelry and artisan design.
Whether gifting someone special or indulging yourself, this collection offers elegance, versatility, and timeless appeal.
Retail Value: $3,850
Shine bright while supporting Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Experience the best of Lowcountry professional sports with this exciting three-team package!
This package includes:
⚽ Four (4) tickets to a Charleston Battery match
⚾ Four (4) grandstand tickets to a Charleston RiverDogs game
🏒 Four (4) tickets to a South Carolina Stingrays game
That’s twelve total tickets to some of the most exciting sporting events in the Charleston area!
From the roar of the soccer crowd, to summer nights at the ballpark, to fast-paced action on the ice — this package delivers year-round fun for sports fans of all ages.
Retail Value: $306
https://www.charlestonbattery.com/
https://www.milb.com/charleston
Perfect for families, corporate outings, or friend groups looking for unforgettable game-day experiences.
Starting bid
Experience Charleston one delicious bite at a time.
This package includes two (2) tickets to a Bulldog Tours culinary experience. The winning bidder may choose between:
• Savor the Flavors of Charleston
• Savor the Flavors of Upper King Street
Enjoy curated tastings at some of Charleston’s top restaurants while learning about the rich culinary history of the Holy City. From local favorites to hidden gems, this tour blends flavor, culture, and fun into one unforgettable experience.
Retail Value: $306
Perfect for couples, friends, food lovers, or anyone who appreciates great cuisine and a great story.
Starting bid
Bring the fun of Bikini Bottom to your next family movie night!
This SpongeBob-themed basket includes everything you need for a cozy and entertaining evening:
Perfect for family movie nights, sleepovers, or as a fun gift for the SpongeBob fan in your life.
🎬 A similar basket is available (see # 8) and will be auctioned separately.
Retail Value: $145
Bid high, grab the snacks, and enjoy the show — all while supporting Iron Horse Athletics!
Starting bid
Invest in lasting behavior change with this premium in-home training experience from Canine Revolution Dog Training.
This package includes:
Three (3) In-Home 1-on-1 Private Coaching Sessions
Receive personalized training tailored specifically to your dog’s needs. These private sessions provide focused instruction in your home environment, allowing for real-life application and meaningful results.
Complimentary Copy of Their Training Book
Reinforce your learning with expert guidance you can reference long after your sessions are complete.
Whether you're addressing behavior challenges, strengthening obedience, or building a better bond with your dog, this comprehensive package offers professional support every step of the way.
Total Package Value: $1,210
https://www.caninerevolutiondogtraining.com/
Calmer home. Better behavior. Stronger connection.
Bid confidently while supporting Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Experience Charleston in a whole new light — after dark.
This package includes:
Two (2) Tickets to a Bulldog Tours Ghost Tour
Led by knowledgeable guides, Bulldog Tours takes you through the historic streets of Charleston, sharing spine-tingling stories, local legends, and fascinating history along the way.
Whether you’re a history lover, thrill-seeker, or just looking for a unique night out, this ghost tour offers an unforgettable glimpse into Charleston’s mysterious past.
Perfect for couples, friends, or out-of-town guests.
Retail Value: $80
Enjoy a hauntingly good time — and support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and wonder of marine life with this exciting outing to the South Carolina Aquarium.
This package includes:
Two (2) Admission Tickets
Explore interactive exhibits, stunning aquatic habitats, and fascinating wildlife in one of the Lowcountry’s most beloved attractions. From coastal creatures to exotic species, the aquarium offers something for visitors of all ages.
Perfect for a date, family outing, or special day in downtown Charleston.
Retail Value: $70
Make memories. Discover something new. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Discover one of the Lowcountry’s most breathtaking hidden gems.
This package includes two (2) ferry passes to Bulls Island with Coastal Expeditions.
Spend your day exploring:
Bulls Island offers a peaceful, unplugged experience perfect for couples, friends, or nature enthusiasts looking to recharge and reconnect with the outdoors.
Retail Value: $110
https://coastalexpeditions.com/
Whether you’re a birdwatcher, photographer, beachcomber, or simply someone who loves the beauty of the Lowcountry, this experience promises unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Celebrate the timeless charm of the Lowcountry with this beautifully curated package.
This experience includes:
🛍 A thoughtfully assembled basket from Mary's Little Shop featuring vintage glasses, elegant napkins, and a candle — perfect for entertaining or adding a touch of Southern style to your home.
🫖 Four (4) trolley tour tickets to the Charleston Tea Garden on Wadmalaw Island, where you’ll explore lush tea fields and learn about the history of tea grown right here in South Carolina.
Spend the day sipping and strolling through one of the Lowcountry’s most unique destinations, then bring that charm home with your vintage-inspired treasures.
Retail Value: $222
https://charlestonteagarden.com/
Perfect for tea lovers, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates classic Southern elegance.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious morning and an adventurous afternoon with this fun and flavorful local experience.
This package includes:
🍳 $20 Gift Certificate to First Watch
Fresh, made-to-order breakfast and brunch favorites.
🧦 First Watch Themed Socks
Featuring a playful bacon, egg, and coffee design — the perfect accessory for any brunch enthusiast.
🌳 One (1) Family Pass to Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site
Explore scenic walking paths, historic exhibits, and beautiful outdoor spaces while experiencing a meaningful part of South Carolina history.
From cozy brunch vibes to an afternoon of exploration, this bundle delivers comfort, charm, and a little personality.
Retail Value: $80
www.southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing
Start with breakfast. End with adventure. Support Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Invest in your health, your energy, and your confidence with this incredible fitness package featuring three outstanding local studios.
This comprehensive wellness bundle includes:
• A 4-class pack at KL Pilates
• 30 days of unlimited yoga at Modern Movement Yoga
• A 3-month membership (including enrollment and key fob) at Elevate Fitness
Build strength. Improve flexibility. Increase endurance. Reduce stress.
Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or looking to elevate your current routine, this package provides variety, structure, and professional guidance to help you feel your best.
Retail Value: $500
https://klpilatescharleston.com/
https://modernmovementyoga.com/
https://www.elevatefitness.us/
Perfect for busy parents, professionals, or anyone ready to prioritize their well-being.
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and history of one of Charleston’s most treasured landmarks.
This package includes two (2) general admission tickets to Middleton Place, home to America’s oldest landscaped gardens and a National Historic Landmark.
Wander through breathtaking gardens, explore the historic grounds, and immerse yourself in the rich story of the Lowcountry.
Perfect for couples, history lovers, garden enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates classic Charleston elegance.
Whether you’re rediscovering a local favorite or visiting for the first time, this experience promises a memorable and meaningful day.
Retail Value: $64
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfectly paired evening on Daniel Island with this unforgettable waterfront experience.
This package includes:
🍽 $50 Gift Card to The Kingstide
A popular waterfront restaurant known for fresh seafood, coastal cuisine, and beautiful harbor views.
⛴️ Harbor Cruise for Four – Daniel Island Ferry
Set sail for a relaxing cruise through Charleston Harbor, offering scenic views and a unique perspective of the Lowcountry coastline.
Conveniently located just steps apart along the Daniel Island boardwalk, this package allows you to enjoy dinner and a cruise in one seamless evening.
Perfect for:
Dine. Stroll. Cruise. Repeat.
Retail Value: $202
Support Iron Horse Athletics while treating yourself to a beautiful Lowcountry experience.
Starting bid
Celebrate one of Charleston’s most treasured cultural traditions with this beautiful handwoven sweetgrass basket.
Created by 4th generation basket weaver Roslyn Cromedy, this piece reflects the artistry and heritage of a craft that has been passed down through generations in the Lowcountry.
Sweetgrass basket making is one of the oldest art forms in the Charleston area and is a hallmark of the Sweetgrass Basket Weaving. Each basket is carefully woven by hand using traditional techniques that honor centuries of cultural history.
More than just a beautiful decorative piece, this basket represents a living tradition and the remarkable skill of the artisans who continue to preserve it today.
A meaningful addition to any home and a truly unique piece of Charleston heritage.
The diameter of the basket is 4.5". The height, including the handle, is 5" tall.
Retail Value: $200
Bid to own a piece of history while supporting Iron Horse Athletics.
Starting bid
Take time to unwind with this relaxing spa gift certificate from Woodhouse Day Spa.
This package includes:
$50 Gift Certificate
Enjoy a peaceful escape and apply the gift card toward one of Woodhouse Day Spa’s many luxurious services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and more.
Known for its tranquil atmosphere and exceptional service, Woodhouse Day Spa provides the perfect setting to relax, refresh, and recharge.
A wonderful treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Bid now for a little luxury while supporting Iron Horse Athletics.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!