Iron Range Equine Sanctuary Shop

Take home a little piece of Iron Range Equine Sanctuary with this adorable Wilma Magnet!

Wilma is one of the sanctuary’s beloved residents, known for her big personality and lovable charm.

This magnet is perfect for your refrigerator, locker, or any magnetic surface, and it’s a fun way to show your support for the animals at IRES. Every time you see Wilma’s sweet face, you’ll be reminded of the rescue animals you’re helping support.

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