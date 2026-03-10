Iron Range Equine Sanctuary Shop

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Take home a little piece of Iron Range Equine Sanctuary with this adorable Wilma Magnet!
Wilma is one of the sanctuary’s beloved residents, known for her big personality and lovable charm.
This magnet is perfect for your refrigerator, locker, or any magnetic surface, and it’s a fun way to show your support for the animals at IRES. Every time you see Wilma’s sweet face, you’ll be reminded of the rescue animals you’re helping support.
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Take home a little piece of Iron Range Equine Sanctuary with the Apollo Magnet!
Apollo is one of the sanctuary’s memorable residents, known for his single horn and big personality that make him truly one of a kind.
This magnet is perfect for your refrigerator, locker, or any magnetic surface, and it’s a fun way to celebrate one of IRES’s unique rescued animals. Every time you see Apollo, you’ll be reminded of the special animals who call the sanctuary home.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!