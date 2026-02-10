IRON TEAM Shirt Order Form

Offered by
This is the shirt for Friday for our men. this helps the team know who you are and that you are supposed to be there. It marks you as a man of service on a mission to serve as His hands and feet.
This is the shirt we wear on Thursdays. Tetelestai is Greek for "It is finished", Jesus' final words on the cross. the 2026 version has the full verse on the back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!