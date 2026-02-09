New Beginning Worship Center Oklahoma city

Hosted by

New Beginning Worship Center Oklahoma city

About this event

IRONCLAD MEN'S RETREAT

47425 S 34100 Rd

Pawnee, OK 74058, USA

General Admission
$65

All inclusive ticket with housing overnight in the bunkhouse. Food, drinks, and all activities included.

Admission Ticket for Campers
$45

All inclusive ticket for campers and RVs. Food, drinks, and all activities included.

General Admission plus Ironclad Men's Retreat T-shirt
$80

All inclusive ticket with housing overnight in the bunkhouse. Food, drinks, and all activities included. Includes Ironclad Men's Retreat T-shirt. Include shirt size in notes.

Admission Ticket for Campers plus Ironclad Retreat T-shirt
$60

All inclusive ticket for campers and RVs. Food, drinks, and all activities included. Includes Ironclad Men's Retreat T-shirt. Include shirt size in notes.

Add a donation for New Beginning Worship Center Oklahoma city

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!