Irondogz Booster Club's Shop

EMHS IronDogz Lapel Pin

Represent FIRST Robotics Team 2773 with this bold IronDogz lapel pin! Featuring the team’s fierce robotic bulldog mascot in maroon and gray, this high-quality enamel pin displays “EMHS,” “IRONDOGZ,” and “FIRST 2773” with striking detail.

Perfect for team members, fans, and collectors—wear your IronDogz pride wherever you go!

📌 Die-cast metal with enamel fill

📌 Approx. 1.5" tall, butterfly clutch backing