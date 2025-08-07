Irondogz Booster Club's Shop

Irondogz Booster Club

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Irondogz Booster Club

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Enamel pin item
Enamel pin item
Enamel pin item
Enamel pin
$5

EMHS IronDogz Lapel Pin

Represent FIRST Robotics Team 2773 with this bold IronDogz lapel pin! Featuring the team’s fierce robotic bulldog mascot in maroon and gray, this high-quality enamel pin displays “EMHS,” “IRONDOGZ,” and “FIRST 2773” with striking detail.

Perfect for team members, fans, and collectors—wear your IronDogz pride wherever you go!

📌 Die-cast metal with enamel fill
📌 Approx. 1.5" tall, butterfly clutch backing

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