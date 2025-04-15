Ironton 5k Run, Bike, & Walk

109 N Main St

Ironton, MO 63650, USA

5k Run
$25
5k race starting at Monarch through the AV Sports Complex. You can either purchase your ticket today, or make an even bigger impact by raising at least $25 through our peer-to-peer fundraising campaign to gain entry. Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk Participants 9 and under are free.
5k Bike
$25
5k fun bike ride! You can either purchase your ticket today, or make an even bigger impact by raising at least $25 through our peer-to-peer fundraising campaign to gain entry. Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk Participants 9 and under are free.
1 Mile Walk
$25
1-mile stroll starting at Monarch Family Resource Center through downtown Ironton! You can either purchase your ticket today, or make an even bigger impact by raising at least $25 through our peer-to-peer fundraising campaign to gain entry. Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk Participants 9 and under are free.
