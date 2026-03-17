Ironton Walk for Life, 5k Run, & Bike

Hosted by
About this event
5k race
Option 1:You can purchase your ticket today
OR
Option2: Help raise funds and gain free entry
Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk
Participants 9 and under are free.
5k fun bike ride!
Option 1:You can purchase your ticket today
OR
Option2: Help raise funds and gain free entry
Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk
Participants 9 and under are free.
1-mile walk
Option 1:You can purchase your ticket today
OR
Option2: Help raise funds and gain free entry
Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk
Participants 9 and under are free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!