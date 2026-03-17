Monarch Family Resource Center

Hosted by

Monarch Family Resource Center

About this event

Ironton Walk for Life, 5k Run, & Bike

109 N Main St

Ironton, MO 63650, USA

5k Run
$25

5k race

Option 1:You can purchase your ticket today

OR

Option2: Help raise funds and gain free entry

Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk


Participants 9 and under are free.

5k Bike
$25

5k fun bike ride!

Option 1:You can purchase your ticket today

OR

Option2: Help raise funds and gain free entry

Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk


Participants 9 and under are free.

1 Mile Walk
$25

1-mile walk

Option 1:You can purchase your ticket today

OR

Option2: Help raise funds and gain free entry

Visit the link for further details. https://www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/ironton-5k-run-bike-and-walk


Participants 9 and under are free.

Add a donation for Monarch Family Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!