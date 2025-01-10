Ironwood Glow Party 2025

Ticket price includes admission to dance party with activities & photo ops available, plus glow bracelet.
Food trucks will be located outside and not included in cost. Snack bar inside also not included in cost.
Ticket price includes admission to dance party with activities & photo ops available, plus glow bracelet.
Food trucks will be located outside and not included in cost. Snack bar inside also not included in cost.
Glow Wand add-on
$2
Foam Glow Wand Stick
Foam Glow Wand Stick
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!