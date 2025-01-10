Sales closed

Ironwood Glow Party 2025

1500 N Colorado St

Casa Grande, AZ 85122, USA

Add a donation for Ironwood Elementary Pto Inc.

$

General admission
$2
Ticket price includes admission to dance party with activities & photo ops available, plus glow bracelet. Food trucks will be located outside and not included in cost. Snack bar inside also not included in cost.
Glow Wand add-on
$2
Foam Glow Wand Stick

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!