IRONWORKERS 45TH CONVENTION GOLF CLASSIC - Hosted by IW Local 395

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About this event
Hammond, IN 46320, USA
1 foursome, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon
2 Golfers, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon
No golfers, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon
Only 4 available! No golfers, signage on the cart, your organization’s name & logo listed as a sponsor, and recognition at the luncheon
No golfers, table at a hole, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon
Your organization's name and logo listed as a tee sponsor and signage on the tee box
Course Fees & Included Food and Beverages for Four Golfers
Course Fees & Included Food and Beverage for One Golfer
Join us for dinner after golf
$
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