Hosted by

IW Local 395 to benefit the John H. Lyons Sr. Scholarship Foundation

About this event

IRONWORKERS 45TH CONVENTION GOLF CLASSIC - Hosted by IW Local 395

Lost Marsh Course - 1001 129th St

Hammond, IN 46320, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

1 foursome, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

2 Golfers, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

No golfers, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Only 4 available! No golfers, signage on the cart, your organization’s name & logo listed as a sponsor, and recognition at the luncheon

Table-at-the-Hole Sponsor
$2,000

No golfers, table at a hole, your organization’s name & logo listed as a tee sponsor, signage on the tee box, and recognition at the luncheon

Hole Sponsor
$300

Your organization's name and logo listed as a tee sponsor and signage on the tee box

Foursome
$1,000

Course Fees & Included Food and Beverages for Four Golfers

Single Golfer
$250

Course Fees & Included Food and Beverage for One Golfer

Dinner Only
$50

Join us for dinner after golf

Add a donation for IW Local 395 to benefit the John H. Lyons Sr. Scholarship Foundation

$

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