IRTF - Latin Dance 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
(entrance: 9:30pm)
dance performance, dance lesson; followed by open dancing. (entrance: 8pm)
includes reserved guaranteed seating for 8 persons, 8 raffle tickets, pitcher of jamaica (hibiscus punch), chips and dips (queso and guacamole and salsa).
(entrance: 8pm)
includes 2x full package tickets (NO TABLE)
logo included in program book, poster posted at the event, slide projection during event
includes 4x full package tickets (NO TABLE)
logo included in program book, poster posted at the event, slide projection during event
includes 6x full package tickets (NO TABLE)
logo included in program book, poster posted at the event, slide projection during event
$
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