Inter Religious Task Force On Central America

Hosted by

Inter Religious Task Force On Central America

About this event

IRTF - Latin Dance 2026

2592 W 14th St # 309

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Open dancing with DJ only
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

(entrance: 9:30pm)

Full package
$25

dance performance, dance lesson; followed by open dancing. (entrance: 8pm)

Group table (8)
$200

includes reserved guaranteed seating for 8 persons, 8 raffle tickets, pitcher of jamaica (hibiscus punch), chips and dips (queso and guacamole and salsa).

(entrance: 8pm)

2 full package tickets + sponsorship
$100

includes 2x full package tickets (NO TABLE)

logo included in program book, poster posted at the event, slide projection during event

4 full package tickets + sponsorship
$250

includes 4x full package tickets (NO TABLE)

logo included in program book, poster posted at the event, slide projection during event

6 full package tickets + sponsorship
$500

includes 6x full package tickets (NO TABLE)

logo included in program book, poster posted at the event, slide projection during event

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