Irvine Hebrew Day School's June 2025 Gala - Silent Auction

Indulge in the best of Napa Valley with this luxurious three-night escape designed for relaxation, refinement, and a touch of adventure. This package includes a three-night stay for two guests at the 4-star Meritage Resort and Spa, a private wine tasting and tour for four at Hagafen Cellars, a scenic hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley, and a $500 American Express gift card to enhance your experience. The Meritage Resort and Spa offers elegant accommodations surrounded by rolling vineyards. Guests will enjoy a standard room with double occupancy, full access to resort amenities including a world-class spa, pools, hillside vineyard trails, tasting rooms, and more. Concierge services are included to assist with booking and customizing your itinerary. Also included is a private wine tasting and tour for up to four guests at Hagafen Cellars, one of Napa’s leading kosher wineries. Guests will enjoy a relaxing garden-side tasting and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at this boutique winemaking operation. This experience is valued at $180. To complete the package, you’ll soar above the vineyards on a breathtaking hot air balloon ride—an unforgettable way to take in Napa’s stunning landscape. A $500 American Express gift card is also included for additional activities, dining, or personal touches throughout your stay. The package must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase and travel completed within 24 months. Blackout dates apply, including May 23–27, July 24–28, Easter weekend, Memorial Day weekend, the week of July 4th, Labor Day weekend, Thanksgiving week, Christmas through New Year’s, and weekends in September and October. Travel and accommodations are subject to availability. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or seeking a rejuvenating retreat, this Napa getaway offers the perfect blend of elegance, adventure, and lasting memories. Value: Priceless

