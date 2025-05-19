Irvine Hebrew Day School's June 2025 Gala - Silent Auction

Escape to the majestic Rockies with this 7-night Colorado mountain retreat for up to four guests. Choose from four premier mountain destinations—Breckenridge, Vail/Avon, Beaver Creek, or Winter Park—each offering stunning landscapes and year-round adventure.
Your stay includes accommodations in a cozy studio or one-bedroom resort condominium, providing a comfortable and scenic base for everything from snow sports to summer hikes.
Your Mountain Adventure Includes:
7-night stay in Breckenridge, Vail/Avon, Beaver Creek, or Winter Park
Accommodations for up to 4 guests (studio or 1-bedroom condo; upgrades may be available for an additional fee)
Year-round availability—ideal for skiing, hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, and more
12 months to redeem and 24 months to travel from date of purchase (option to extend to a 3rd year for an additional fee)
Package may be transferred to a friend or family member if unbooked.
From pristine powder to alpine lakes, this Colorado getaway is your gateway to unforgettable. Estimated Value: Priceless
Grand Canyon Getaway + Tirtzah & Twins Travel Set
$120
Starting bid
Step back in time and set your sights on adventure with this Heritage & Horizon getaway package. Enjoy a two-night stay at Arizona’s oldest hotel, a beautifully preserved historic property dating back to 1891, located in the charming town of Williams, AZ—the gateway to the Grand Canyon.
This iconic Grand Canyon hotel blends Old West charm with modern comfort, offering a rare opportunity to experience Arizona history just minutes from one of the world’s greatest natural wonders. Explore nearby trails, take in the dramatic canyon views, or ride the Grand Canyon Railway from this storied base camp.
To help you travel in style, this bundle also includes signature pieces from Tirtzah & Twins—a perfect pairing of function and flair for your journey. Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. (Hotel donated by the Slater family, Jewelry by Tirtzah & Twins)
Estimated Value: $350
An Enchanting Day at The Huntington: Art, Nature & History
$35
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a day of cultural richness and natural beauty with two general admission passes to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. This esteemed institution offers a harmonious blend of art, literature, and horticulture, providing visitors with a multifaceted experience.
The Huntington
Explore the world-renowned art collection, featuring masterpieces such as Thomas Gainsborough’s The Blue Boy and Thomas Lawrence’s Pinkie. The museum's holdings span over 500 years, encompassing European, American, and Asian artworks.
Stroll through 130 acres of meticulously curated botanical gardens, each with its unique theme. Highlights include the serene Japanese Garden, the expansive Desert Garden with over 5,000 species of succulents and cacti, and the tranquil Chinese Garden. These gardens not only showcase diverse plant collections but also serve as a testament to global horticultural artistry.
Mountain Escape: 3-Night Lake Arrowhead Cabin Retreat
$275
Starting bid
Enjoy a peaceful getaway in this beautifully remodeled cabin nestled in the heart of Lake Arrowhead. Overlooking the golf course and Grass Valley Lake, this spacious home comfortably sleeps 8 guests with 3 bedrooms, 6 beds, and 2.5 baths—making it the perfect mountain retreat for families or small groups.
Unwind with amenities including:
A pool table and arcade games
Outdoor fire pit and hammocks
Big-screen TV and fast WiFi
Gorgeous views of the Lake Arrowhead Country Club.
You're just 10 minutes from Lake Arrowhead Village, 15 minutes from SkyPark at Santa’s Village, and 30 minutes to Snow Valley for winter fun.
Includes a 3-night stay (dates to be coordinated in advance, holiday weekends excluded).
Generously Donated By: The Berezovskys
Estimated Value: $900+
Play All Year: Cayton Children’s Museum (Santa Monica, CA)
$180
Starting bid
Spark imagination, exploration, and endless fun with this Cayton Children’s Museum Annual Membership for up to 6 members (adults and children). Located in the heart of Santa Monica, the Cayton Museum offers hands-on exhibits, art studios, and play spaces designed to inspire creativity, compassion, and connection in young minds.
This Play Certificate includes:
Unlimited visits through December 31, 2025
Access for up to 6 individuals.
A perfect gift for families who value meaningful play and learning.
Give the gift of adventure, discovery, and unforgettable memories!
Retail Value: $500
Own a true collector’s piece and a symbol of creativity in motion! This custom-designed longboard skateboard is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between four artists featured in the Jewish Community Foundation's Weissman Arts Program as part of the Jewish Street Art Festival, taking place at sites throughout Orange County this summer.
Unlike a traditional skateboard, a longboard is longer and often used for cruising or carving—though this particular piece is equally suited for display or riding.
The board features original artwork from:
Hillel Smith, festival founder and celebrated Jewish graphic artist
Mike Wirth, street artist and visual storyteller
Louis Barak, Tel Aviv-based muralist known for bold, contemporary Hebrew lettering
Rabbi Yitzchok Moully, the “Pop Art Rabbi” and renowned Chassidic artist
This is the only item in the world that brings together all four of these visionary Jewish artists in one place. Whether you add wheels and ride it or hang it proudly on your wall as a piece of contemporary Judaic art, this longboard is a vibrant celebration of Jewish identity, community, and creativity.
A true statement piece—don’t miss your chance to roll away with it!
Andromeda Necklace by Ayala Bar
$100
Starting bid
Make a statement with this stunning, handcrafted Andromeda Necklace by renowned Israeli designer Ayala Bar. Known for her intricate artistry and distinctive blend of textures, Ayala Bar’s pieces are wearable works of art.
Inspired by the cosmos, the Andromeda Necklace features a celestial palette of shimmering tones, delicate beadwork, and elegant craftsmanship—perfect for elevating any outfit, from casual chic to evening glam.
A truly unique piece for the art lover, the fashionista, or anyone who believes jewelry should tell a story.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Estimated Value: $243
Poolside Chic: Aloha Bag + Blue Buoy Swim School Package
$75
Starting bid
Make a splash with this stylish and practical bundle perfect for families, new swimmers, or anyone who loves a day by the water. Help your little one build swim confidence in the pool—and look effortlessly chic at pick-up or poolside—with this curated combination of fashion and function.
Start with a gift certificate to Blue Buoy Swim School in Tustin, a trusted name in swim education for generations. Known for its warm-water pools and expert instructors, Blue Buoy helps children of all ages gain essential water safety skills in a nurturing environment.
Then, tote everything you need in an Aloha Collection Splash-Proof Bag, designed in Hawaii and made for everyday adventures. Lightweight, water-resistant, and ultra-stylish, it’s perfect for pool days, beach trips, or quick errands after swim class. Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County.
Estimated Value: $200
Make a Splash: Sea Señorita Duffy Boat Ride + Gelson's
$100
Starting bid
Set sail for a memorable day on the water with this fun-filled package perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves the coastal breeze. Cruise the scenic waterways of Newport Harbor aboard the Sea Señorita, a stylish and comfortable two-hour Duffy boat ride—no boating license required.
To elevate your outing, enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Gelson's, ideal for picking up delicious grab-and-go fare to enjoy on board. Whether you're craving fresh salads or another nosh, this stop will make your boating adventure as flavorful as it is relaxing.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, taking in the sunset, or just soaking up sunshine and sea air, this package offers the perfect blend of leisure and taste.
Package Includes:
Two-hour Duffy boat ride aboard the Sea Señorita in Newport Beach, CA
Gift certificate to Gelson's for grab-and-go picnic items $50.
Estimated Value: $325
Pamper Yourself: A Self-Care Ritual - Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to the ultimate unwind. This beautifully curated self-care bundle is designed to bring a touch of spa-like serenity into your everyday routine.
Includes:
Soothing bath salts from Tulip & Spice
Mediterranean Citrus home ritual spray to refresh your space
Artisan soaps and luxe bath essentials
A handwoven Moroccan bath towel, crafted for softness and elegance.
Additional surprises to complete your at-home wellness ritual.
Perfect for gifting or indulging in a well-deserved moment of calm.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County.
.
Taste of Kosher LA: A Culinary Tour + Take-Home Feast
$125
Starting bid
Embark on a delicious journey through Los Angeles' Kosher Corridor with this curated food lover’s adventure. Enjoy a self-guided tasting tour that includes stops at iconic eateries like Jeff’s Gourmet Sausage Factory, Lenny’s Casita, Bibi’s Bakery, and Delice Bakery—each offering a unique flavor of LA’s vibrant kosher dining scene. Then, bring the celebration home to Orange County with a generous $150 gift certificate to Lieder’s Catering, one of LA's premier destination for gourmet kosher cuisine.
Perfect for anyone who keeps kosher—or simply loves exceptional food—this package is a flavorful experience from start to finish.
Includes: Lenny's $50, Jeff's $100, Bibi $25 and Delice $25 gift certificates.
Estimated Value: ~$350
Twirls & Tiaras: Tutu School Irvine Dance Package
$45
Starting bid
Give the gift of movement, imagination, and sparkle with this Twirls & Tiaras dance package from Tutu School Irvine—a whimsical ballet studio where even the youngest dancers can explore the joy of dance.
This certificate includes:
One month of classes at Tutu School Irvine (for any age 6 months and up)
A charming tutu costume to make every class feel like a magical performance.
Valid through June 2026, offering plenty of flexibility for your little dancer
Whether you're nurturing a budding ballerina or gifting a moment of joy, this package invites young children into a world of creativity and graceful fun.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County.
Retail Value: $125
Curated LA Art Experience & Happy Hour at The Next Door
$180
Starting bid
Go beyond the gallery walls with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of several top Los Angeles artist studios—an intimate look into the creative process guided by nationally recognized art curator Anne Hromadka Greenwald. With over 20 years of experience connecting artists, museums, and Jewish culture, Anne will lead your group of four through a vibrant afternoon of contemporary art and conversation.
After the studio visits, your evening continues with a 5 PM happy hour reservation at The Next Door—LA’s premier kosher hotspot in Beverly Grove. Enjoy craft cocktails and elevated Israeli-inspired bites in a sleek, Tel Aviv-style setting.
Sunday | Up to 4 guests
Art, culture, cocktails, and connection—an unforgettable afternoon in LA’s creative heart.
Flora & Lavender Nail Indulgence
$30
Starting bid
Get pampered from home to salon with this two-part nail care experience!
Start with some at-home relaxation using the lavender-scented “Mani Moments” and “Pedi Moments” DIY kits—complete with salon-quality tools and products for a soothing self-care ritual. When you're ready for the full treatment, head to Flora Nails in Orange, just 10 minutes north of IHDS, for a professional nail service in a welcoming, modern salon.
A perfect treat for busy parents, teachers, or anyone who deserves a little “me time.” Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County.
Los Angeles Rams Game Day Experience
$150
Starting bid
Get ready to experience the thrill of Rams football at SoFi Stadium, one of the most dynamic venues in the NFL. This exclusive ticket package, generously donated by Michael Schneider, puts you in Section 235, Row 12, Seats 19 & 20—offering fantastic views and game-day excitement.
The winning bidder will choose one of the following options:
Two (2) tickets to a 2025 preseason home game
(Limited games; to be coordinated with donor once schedule is confirmed)
OR
Two (2) tickets to one 2026 regular season home game
(Winner will select from 2–3 game options provided after the 2026 NFL schedule is released)
Package Details:
2 Rams tickets at SoFi Stadium
Section 235, Row 12, Seats 19 & 20
Winner chooses: 2025 preseason or 2026 regular season game
Game selection coordinated directly with Michael Schneider
Total Estimated Value: Up to $400
This flexible package lets you decide—kick off your Rams fandom with preseason energy or wait for the full glory of a regular season showdown!
Cozy & Curious: Little Dreamer Bundle
$30
Starting bid
Snuggle up and spark curiosity with this adorable Little Dreamer bundle, perfect for your favorite tiny explorer. It includes a super-soft Warmies 3T Sloth Pajama Set from Decker’s Fine Gifts—perfect for bedtime cuddles—and the beautifully illustrated Barefoot Books: Solar System from Arvida Bookstore, designed to ignite a love of learning and wonder about the stars.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County. Retail Value: $68
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to the ultimate unwind. This beautifully curated Serenity Now bundle brings spa-like serenity into your everyday routine. Light the Voluspa pink yuzu candle, soak in the Tulip & Spice bath salts, and slip into cozy Warmies microwavable slippers. It’s a moment of calm, comfort, and care—perfect for gifting or indulging in some well-deserved relaxation.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County. Retail Value: $139
Meats & Eats: Gourmet Kosher Butchery & Basket
$36
Starting bid
Discover the ultimate destination for kosher food lovers at Meats & Eats, San Diego’s premier Glatt Kosher butcher, deli, and bakery. Located in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, this culinary gem offers a wide selection of premium meats, including specialty cuts like ribeye, brisket, hanger steak, and short ribs—all prepared with a commitment to quality and kosher standards.
But Meats & Eats is more than just a butcher shop. Their deli features an array of ready-to-eat meals, while the bakery tempts with fresh challah, croissants, and cookies. Whether you're planning a family dinner or seeking gourmet ingredients for your next culinary adventure, Meats & Eats provides everything you need to bring exceptional kosher cuisine to your home kitchen.
This basket also includes a variety of kosher treats like Nooish Gourmet Matzo Ball Soup and more surprise goodies—perfect for cozy Shabbat dinners or thoughtful gifting.
Includes:
$50 gift certificate to Meats & Eats
Assorted kosher delights including Nooish gourmet matzo ball soup and more.
Blue Handcrafted Ceramic Menorah by Maria Counts
$150
Starting bid
Celebrate tradition with a soulful ceramic menorah by artist Maria Counts, valued at $325. Raised among nature and creativity on a garden farm, Maria infuses her work with a sense of wonder, memory, and natural beauty. A California-based ceramicist since 1995, Maria blends hand-building techniques, Raku firing, and low-fire glazes to craft meaningful, one-of-a-kind pieces. This menorah reflects her deeply personal style and brings a poetic presence to the ritual of lighting candles.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County. Retail Value: $325
Shabbat Kodesh Plate –Jerusalem Armenian & Local Flavor
$36
Starting bid
Celebrate tradition and taste with this unique pairing of Judaica and local craft culture. This bundle features a striking ceramic Shabbat plate, hand-painted in blue and white with the Hebrew phrase "שבת קדש" (Shabbat Kodesh)—meaning “Holy Sabbath.” The fish-shaped plate is adorned with delicate floral motifs and fin-like edges, evoking the timeless elegance of Jerusalem Armenian pottery. Whether used as a serving piece or a display item, it brings beauty, meaning, and artistry to any Shabbat table.
To complement this piece, enjoy a $40 gift card to Long Beach Beer Lab in Long Beach, CA. Known for their expertly crafted brews and relaxed taproom vibe, it is the perfect place to gather with friends, try a tasting flight, or grab your favorite local growler for Shabbat dinner.
Package Includes:
Ceramic Shabbat Plate featuring "Shabbat Kodesh" in Hebrew
(Donated by: The Golden Dreidle)
$40 Gift Card to Long Beach Beer Lab
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County. Estimated Value: $100
Art & Harmony: Museum Experience + Concert
$85
Starting bid
Embark on a journey of artistic and musical discovery with this exceptional cultural package. Begin with four general admission passes to the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana—one of Southern California’s most beloved institutions for global arts and culture. Then, elevate your senses with an evening performance by the internationally acclaimed Jerusalem Quartet, presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.
At the Bowers Museum, explore a rich tapestry of exhibitions that span continents and centuries—from ancient artifacts to contemporary art. The museum’s Kidseum adds an interactive layer for younger visitors, making this a perfect outing for art lovers of all ages.
Then, on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM, take your seat at the Irvine Barclay Theatre for a captivating performance by the Jerusalem Quartet, known worldwide for their warmth, precision, and powerful interpretations of classical repertoire. This is a rare opportunity to experience one of Israel’s premier chamber ensembles live in an intimate Southern California setting.
Package Includes:
Four (4) general admission passes to the Bowers Museum & Kidseum, Santa Ana, CA
Two (2) tickets to the Jerusalem Quartet at Irvine Barclay Theatre, Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM
Tickets presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County - Estimated Value: $228
Perfect for lovers of the arts, this package invites you to immerse yourself in timeless creativity—across galleries and on stage.
Golden Glam: Rachel Zoe Bag, Earrings & Chan Luu Cashmere
$125
Starting bid
Turn heads with this chic and coordinated style set that blends elegance, luxury, and day-to-night versatility. The Golden Hour Glam bundle includes a sleek Rachel Zoe metallic shoulder bag—a modern essential with a shimmering finish and slim profile perfect for elevating any outfit. Paired with a set of elegant earrings, this duo already makes a standout statement. Generously donated by BeauShar Salon in Tustin.
But the true showstopper is the Chan Luu 100% cashmere scarf in a golden olive windowpane design. Lightweight, warm, and exquisitely soft, this $295 scarf is the ultimate accessory—perfect for layering during cooler evenings or adding polish to your everyday look. Thank you to Johnny Jeans in Tustin for this gorgeous donation.
Package Includes:
Rachel Zoe Women’s Metallic Minimal Shoulder Bag
Coordinating pair of elegant earrings
Chan Luu 100% Cashmere Scarf – Golden Olive Windowpane (Retail $295)
Estimated Total Value: $385
Effortlessly glamorous and endlessly wearable, this bundle delivers luxury and style with every detail. Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County.
Ceramic Tzedakah Box by Joyce Lieberman
$150
Starting bid
This evocative ceramic tzedakah box by Los Angeles-based artist Joyce Lieberman offers a meaningful way to elevate your ritual of giving. Best known for her “UNstill Life” paintings and “Personal Archaeologies” series, Lieberman brings the same thoughtful depth to her ceramic work. With a career spanning decades and collections housed in institutions like the University of Wisconsin and hotels by Merv Griffin and Steve Wynn, her art bridges personal expression with communal resonance. A beautiful and poignant addition to any Jewish home.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County. Retail Value: $375
Magical Mini Photo Session with Lynn Counio
$60
Starting bid
Capture the essence of your family's joy with a Magical Mini Photo Session by Lynn Counio, a passionate lifestyle and portrait photographer based in Orange County, CA. Known for her energetic artistry and ability to make clients feel at ease, Lynn specializes in creating authentic, light-filled images that tell your unique story.
This 15-minute session is designed to be quick yet impactful, perfect for busy families seeking genuine smiles without the stress. You'll receive four professionally edited digital images that you'll treasure forever. Lynn's sessions are set in scenic locations that enhance the natural beauty of your portraits, with upcoming themes like Woodland Adventure and Spring Magic Minis adding a touch of enchantment to your photos.
Whether you're commemorating a special occasion or simply want to freeze a moment in time, Lynn's playful approach ensures a joyful experience and beautiful results.
Package Includes:
15-minute mini photo session
Four high-resolution, professionally edited digital images.
Valid for set mini session dates or as a $150 credit toward any full-priced session.
Offer expires November 1, 2025
Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with Lynn Counio's expert photography. For more information and to view her portfolio, visit lynncounio.com.
Personal & Business Financial Planning Session with Vann
$100
Starting bid
Set your financial future on the right path with a professional personal or business financial planning session with Paul W. Vann, Private Wealth Advisor at Sagemark Consulting, located in Irvine, CA. This personalized session is designed to help you evaluate your financial goals and implement a strategy that supports long-term success and stability.
Paul Vann brings expertise in a broad range of planning areas and will tailor his guidance to suit your unique needs—whether personal, business, or both. The session includes evaluation, analysis, and clear, actionable recommendations across one or more of the following areas: accumulation planning, investment planning, retirement planning, insurance risk management (life, long-term care, income loss protection), estate and asset protection strategies, and business owner and exit planning.
Whether you’re planning for retirement, navigating a business transition, or simply seeking clarity on your next financial steps, this session offers professional insight and a strong foundation for financial confidence. Take the guesswork out of your financial planning and move forward with expert support. Value: $300
Grow Smarter: Sustainable Gardening Bundle
$35
Starting bid
Cultivate your green thumb and embrace sustainable living with this thoughtfully curated Grow Smarter bundle. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this set offers both inspiration and practical tools to enhance your gardening journey.
This bundle includes:
The Lean Farm by Ben Hartman: A transformative guide that introduces lean principles to small-scale farming and gardening. Learn how to minimize waste, increase efficiency, and maximize value with less work. Ben Hartman's insights are drawn from his own experiences at Clay Bottom Farm, making this a must-read for anyone interested in sustainable agriculture.
Spade to Fork Organic Vegetable Garden Kit: This comprehensive kit includes five types of Certified USDA Organic Non-GMO seeds—cherry tomato, green bean, carrot, lettuce, and radish. It also comes with compostable peat pots, rich potting soil discs, custom wood-burned plant markers, and a detailed 26-page growing guide. Perfect for starting your own home garden and enjoying fresh, organic produce.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County.
Napa Valley Luxe Getaway + Private Hagafen Winery Experience
$5,000
Starting bid
Indulge in the best of Napa Valley with this luxurious three-night escape designed for relaxation, refinement, and a touch of adventure. This package includes a three-night stay for two guests at the 4-star Meritage Resort and Spa, a private wine tasting and tour for four at Hagafen Cellars, a scenic hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley, and a $500 American Express gift card to enhance your experience.
The Meritage Resort and Spa offers elegant accommodations surrounded by rolling vineyards. Guests will enjoy a standard room with double occupancy, full access to resort amenities including a world-class spa, pools, hillside vineyard trails, tasting rooms, and more. Concierge services are included to assist with booking and customizing your itinerary.
Also included is a private wine tasting and tour for up to four guests at Hagafen Cellars, one of Napa’s leading kosher wineries. Guests will enjoy a relaxing garden-side tasting and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at this boutique winemaking operation. This experience is valued at $180.
To complete the package, you’ll soar above the vineyards on a breathtaking hot air balloon ride—an unforgettable way to take in Napa’s stunning landscape. A $500 American Express gift card is also included for additional activities, dining, or personal touches throughout your stay.
The package must be redeemed within 12 months of purchase and travel completed within 24 months. Blackout dates apply, including May 23–27, July 24–28, Easter weekend, Memorial Day weekend, the week of July 4th, Labor Day weekend, Thanksgiving week, Christmas through New Year’s, and weekends in September and October. Travel and accommodations are subject to availability.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or seeking a rejuvenating retreat, this Napa getaway offers the perfect blend of elegance, adventure, and lasting memories. Value: Priceless
Meta Performance Coaching Package with Dr. Jason A. Miller
$400
Starting bid
Take your leadership, business, or personal vision to the next level with six transformational coaching sessions from Dr. Jason A. Miller, a Meta Performance Executive Coach and organizational strategist with over 20 years of experience. Dr. Miller holds a Ph.D. in Leadership and brings a unique blend of academic insight and real-world leadership coaching to every session.
His coaching style combines deep listening and dynamic questioning, helping you resource yourself with practical strategy. Whether you're navigating a career transition, scaling a business, or aiming to lead with greater clarity and impact, Jason helps uncover hidden gaps and opportunities to move you toward your highest potential. Clients describe their time with him as deeply energizing and breakthrough-oriented.
This package includes six private, virtual coaching sessions over a 2 month period tailored to your goals and delivered with flexibility and focus. Sessions include pre-session prompts to maximize value and ensure progress toward your unique coaching contract outcomes.
Package Includes:
· 2 Months of Coaching- Six (6), 45 minute Meta Performance Executive Coaching sessions
· Sessions conducted virtually and customized to your leadership or personal growth journey
· Includes structured coaching framework and personalized preparation tools.
Estimated Value: $3,600. Whether you're seeking personal growth, professional clarity, or next-level strategy, this is a rare opportunity to work with a highly respected, Ph.D.-level executive coach dedicated to sustainable, transformative results.
*This opportunity can be bought and gifted to another individual
7-Night Boutique Bali Escape for Two
$3,900
Starting bid
Discover the tranquil beauty of Bali with this luxurious 7-night stay for two at an intimate boutique resort in Amed—a coastal haven known for its peaceful atmosphere, lush surroundings, and access to world-class snorkeling and diving.
Enjoy a private cottage featuring a king-size bed, an indoor/outdoor shower, and serene views of the resort's tropical gardens. Whether you're seeking relaxation, connection, or adventure, this experience offers the perfect balance.
Your Trip Includes:
Seven-night stay for 2 guests (Thursday–Thursday bookings only)
Complimentary roundtrip transportation to and from the airport
Two full-body massages
Daily housekeeping service
Your choice of one local activity: diver-accompanied snorkeling, self-guided snorkeling, or a guided temple excursion.
3 years to travel from the date of purchase (based on availability)
Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply seeking stillness, this Bali escape offers an extraordinary setting for rest and renewal.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Silver & Silk: Effortless Elegance Bundle
$50
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in elegance with this timeless Silver & Silk bundle. Featuring a shimmering silver bracelet and a soft, luxurious white silk pashmina, this set adds just the right touch of refinement to any outfit—whether you're dressing up for a night out or adding flair to a casual day look. Generously donated by Beau Shar Salon in Tustin, it's the perfect blend of grace and glamour. Pickup at IHDS or delivery within Orange County. Retail Value: $125
Mountain Lake Serenity: Fine Art Landscape
$180
Starting bid
Bring the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world into your home with this stunning fine giclee on canvas by Allan Berman, a Southern California-based photographer and artist. The photo depicts Convict Lake near Mammoth in the Eastern Sierras. Mr. Berman is known for his evocative, atmospheric landscapes and has a passion for capturing the quiet majesty of remote locations, His work invites viewers to slow down, breathe deeply, and connect with the land.
This image, printed on gallery-quality canvas, offers a peaceful yet powerful presence—perfect for any room seeking a touch of natural inspiration.
About the Artist:
Allan Berman blends fine art and photography to document moments of stillness and grandeur. His landscapes are carefully composed to highlight natural light, texture, and emotional depth, with a keen eye for scale and solitude. You can learn more about his work at bermanstudios.com.
Package Includes:
One (1) signed fine art photograph on canvas by Allan Berman
Ready to hang; approximate dimensions: 24" x 36"
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Estimated Value: $500
Purrfectly Cozy: Parent & Me Wild Cat Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Embrace the wild side of relaxation with this Purrfectly Cozy Parent & Me bundle. Designed for both comfort and bonding, this set includes:
Warmies Leopard Print Microwavable Slippers: Scented with calming French lavender, these plush slippers offer soothing warmth for tired feet.
Warmies Calico Cat Pajama Set (Size 3T): This adorable pajama set features a playful calico cat design and is infused with a gentle lavender scent to help your little one drift into peaceful slumber.
Whether it's storytime or bedtime, this matching set brings comfort and joy to both parent and child. Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County.
Climb, Flow, & Train: 2-Day Pass to Movement Fountain Valley
$25
Starting bid
Discover a dynamic fitness experience with two day passes to Movement Fountain Valley, one of Orange County’s premier indoor climbing, yoga, and fitness facilities. Whether you're a seasoned climber or trying it for the first time, Movement offers a welcoming and inspiring space to challenge yourself physically and mentally.
Each pass grants full access to the facility’s expansive indoor climbing walls—featuring routes for all skill levels—alongside a wide variety of yoga classes designed to build flexibility and mindfulness. You'll also enjoy access to a fully equipped fitness area with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment.
Located in Fountain Valley, Movement blends high-energy activity with community and wellness. It’s the perfect space to explore new skills, improve your fitness, or simply enjoy a healthy, engaging day out. Package Includes:
Two (2) day passes to Movement Fountain Valley
Full access to climbing, yoga, and fitness areas.
Passes expire May 26, 2026
Rothy’s Almond Loafer – Black Chantilly (Women’s 7.5)
$70
Starting bid
Step into sustainable elegance with these brand-new Rothy’s Almond Loafers in Black Chantilly, size 7.5. These flats feature a sleek almond-toe silhouette and a shimmering black-and-ivory lace-inspired knit, offering both style and comfort. Crafted from recycled plastic bottles, they are machine washable and come with Rothy’s signature In Love Insole™ for all-day cushioning.Rothy's shoes are fully machine washable, ensuring they stay fresh and clean with ease.Sustainability Note:
Rothy's is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, crafting stylish footwear from recycled materials. Their innovative approach not only reduces waste but also offers consumers a durable and eco-friendly shoe option.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Retail Value: $179
Creation and Shabbat – Bracha Lavee
$50
Starting bid
Bring beauty and spiritual depth into your home with Creation and Shabbat by Israeli artist Bracha Lavee. This vibrant offset lithograph, enhanced with gold foil, celebrates the wonder of creation and the peace of Shabbat in Lavee’s signature style—rich in color, symbolism, and warmth. Elegantly presented in a gold frame (24" w x 10" h), this piece is ready to hang and elevate any space with meaning and artistry. About the Artist:
Born in Poland in 1948 and immigrating to Israel in 1957, Bracha Lavee is a Jerusalem-based artist renowned for her expressive works that blend beloved Biblical symbols with a contemporary visual style. Her art, inspired by the Holy City of Jerusalem and stories from the Bible, is characterized by vivid, semi-tropical colors that result in strikingly dramatic pieces exuding the warmth and energy of the Holy Land.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Retail Value: $130
Garden & Glow: Tea, Seeds & Sweetness Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Nurture yourself inside and out with this Garden & Glow bundle—perfect for tea lovers, gardeners, and anyone who enjoys simple comforts with a touch of elegance. This calming, earth-inspired set includes:
A Spade to Fork Organic Herbal Tea Garden Kit – Grow your own calming herbal blends with this USDA-certified organic seed kit, featuring favorites like chamomile, lemon balm, and peppermint.
A beautifully designed butterfly-print ceramic tea mug – Both functional and lovely, it's ideal for sipping your freshly brewed homegrown tea.
A piece of raw honeycomb from Savannah Bee Company, bearing a kosher certification (OU) – Nature’s original sweetener, perfect for stirring into hot tea or enjoying on its own with confidence and care.
Whether you're gifting a friend or treating yourself, this bundle is a charming invitation to slow down and savor the moment.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County.
Sterling Elegance: Star of David Jewelry & Custom Framing
$100
Starting bid
Celebrate timeless craftsmanship and spiritual symbolism with this exquisite jewelry and framing bundle from Chemers Gallery. This package features two handcrafted sterling silver pieces by Colorado-based artisan Michelene Berkey, known for her nature-inspired motifs and textural metalwork.
Included is the delicate Open Star of David Necklace ($45), showcasing Berkey’s signature minimalist design, and a pair of Sterling Silver Star of David Earrings with post backs ($175), offering a bold yet refined statement of faith and artistry.
To complement your new treasures, enjoy a $75 gift certificate toward custom framing at Chemers Gallery—perfect for preserving artwork, heirlooms, or special memories with expert care. Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Estimated Value: $295
Bring beauty, meaning, and a sense of calm into your home with this handcrafted Protection, Peace & Dino Dreams bundle from Tirtzah & Twins, a beloved IHDS parent-owned company. Featuring their signature protective eye motif, each item is thoughtfully designed to offer both comfort and spiritual flair.
This unique bundle includes:
A Warmies Dinosaur Pajama Set (Size 3T) – Soft, snuggly, and gently lavender-scented, these adorable dino PJs bring playful comfort while helping little ones wind down for a restful night.
A Protective Eye Blanket – Cozy and adorned with the symbolic evil eye, this beautiful blanket offers warmth and gentle protection—perfect for naps, story time, or everyday use.
A Coordinating Ceramic Ring Dish – A small, handcrafted dish perfect for bedside essentials, keeping tiny treasures safe and within sight.
Perfect for gifting or creating a peaceful nighttime routine, this bundle combines comfort, meaning, and thoughtful design in one heartwarming package.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Retail Value: $102
Summer Boredom Buster Bundle
$120
Starting bid
Keep the kids—and the whole family—entertained all summer long with this action-packed package of local adventures:
Ecology Center - 2 passes to the Eco-Tots Experience in San Juan Capistrano
Wild Goose Escapes, Irvine – $140 credit good for any escape room experience. Team up and solve your way to freedom!
Zoomars at River Street Ranch – 4 admission tickets to this beloved petting zoo and activity farm.
Irvine Lanes – 4 bowling passes for strikes, spares, and snacks.
Hollywood Wax Museum – Gift certificate for 2 general admission passes to mingle with the stars (in wax, of course!).
Perfect for families, visiting guests, or anyone looking to mix up their summer routine with fun, local thrills! Total Estimated Value: $382
8 Weeks of Krav Maga Training – Orange County
$100
Starting bid
Train like a pro and build strength, confidence, and real-world self-defense skills with this 8-week group class package at Krav Maga of Orange County (KMOC). This certificate is valid for eight weeks of complimentary group classes at either their Mission Viejo or Irvine location.
Led by experienced instructors like Yuri Boiarsky, KMOC offers an empowering and high-energy environment suitable for all fitness and experience levels. Whether you're new to self-defense or looking to elevate your training, this program provides a practical and dynamic way to get stronger—mentally and physically. Certificate valid through June 5, 2026 (Estimated Value: $300)
“Doctor’s Desk” – Framed Giclee on Canvas
$180
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of timeless realism with a reproduction of a Bob Byerley painting titled “House Call." Known for his mastery of still-lives rendered in a very detailed, fool-the-eye realistic fashion. His paintings have been exhibited internationally and are part of numerous esteemed collections.
This composition immerses viewers in a vintage physician’s workspace—complete with a leather bag, test tubes, microscope, mortar and pestle, and other medical tools. A small painting within the scene—of a doctor and patient—adds narrative intrigue and emotional resonance to the image. Rich in detail and classic in tone, this piece is both a tribute to the history of medicine and a celebration of fine artistic technique.
Professionally mounted and ready to hang.
Approximate dimensions: 24" x 30"
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Estimated Value: $700
Celebrate love, memory, and spiritual connection with this beautifully curated Heart & Home bundle. Brought together by Tirtzah & Twins, a beloved IHDS parent-owned company, this set blends handmade design with heartfelt symbolism—perfect for gifting or personal reflection.
This bundle includes:
A Willow Tree “Remembrance” Angel Figurine – Designed by American artist Susan Lordi, this carved sculpture offers a timeless gesture of comfort and remembrance. Willow Tree angels resonate with many cultures and serve as symbols of protection, peace, and connection to those we hold dear.
A Protective Eye Ceramic Trinket Dish – Handcrafted by Tirtzah & Twins, this elegant catch-all dish offers a modern take on the traditional hamsa motif, designed to ward off negativity and keep your space centered.
A set of Tree of Life Ceramic Car Coasters – Also by Tirtzah & Twins, these functional and artful coasters bring intention and beauty to your everyday routine, symbolizing strength, rootedness, and renewal.
Each item is thoughtfully made or selected to bring grounding energy and warmth to your home or car.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Retail Value: $95
Haute & Knotty Hair Salon Gift Certificate – Tustin, CA
$25
Starting bid
Refresh your hairstyle with this $100 gift certificate to Haute & Knotty, a beloved hair and makeup salon located in Tustin. Known for its talented stylists, Haute & Knotty will turn your tresses into a gorgeous and timeless look.
Package Includes:
$100 gift certificate to Haute & Knotty, Tustin, CA
Value: $100
Chic & Centered: Style + Intention Bundle
$34
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday with this Chic & Centered bundle—where fashion meets mindfulness. Featuring items from Tirtzah & Twins, a beloved IHDS parent-owned business, and BeauShar Salon in Tustin, this stylish set blends beauty, purpose, and calm.
This elegant bundle includes:
A soft neutral plaid pashmina from BeauShar Salon (retail value $45) – Classic and versatile, it’s the perfect layer for chilly evenings, travel days, or elevating any outfit.
A Protective Eye Zip Bag from Tirtzah & Twins – This small yet powerful pouch adds intention to your daily routine, ideal for holding essentials with a symbolic reminder of protection.
A set of coordinating bracelets – Also from Tirtzah & Twins, these handmade pieces blend charm and meaning, adding a subtle accent to your wardrobe with purpose and style.
Together, these items create a bundle of warmth, grounding energy, and timeless elegance.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Retail Value: $85
Table to Test Kitchen: A Taste of the Mediterranean Bundle
$65
Starting bid
Elevate your table, pantry, and palate with this Table to Test Kitchen bundle—a perfect pairing of culinary inspiration, elegant design, and fresh ingredients. Whether you're planning a dinner party or simply want to spice up your weekly meals, this bundle brings the Mediterranean spirit right to your kitchen.
This bundle includes:
Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things – A bold and inventive cookbook from Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi, filled with fresh recipes and creative upgrades to everyday dishes. Generously donated by Arvida Bookstore.
A set of 6 imported French Provencal olive napkins – From Spice & Tulip in Old Towne Tustin, these beautifully patterned napkins infuse your table with charm and timeless style.
A $50 Gift Card to Sprouts Farmers Market – Stock up on fresh produce, pantry staples, or your favorite Mediterranean ingredients to bring your new recipes to life.
A thoughtful gift or personal treat for anyone who loves cooking, hosting, or gathering around a beautiful, flavorful table.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Retail Value: $170
*We got the Rabbi plate,* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
$10
Starting bid
Now how cute is this plate? The perfect gift for your rabbi, even if he hasn’t seen Mrs. Maisel!! Fans of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will remember this as one of the best moments in the show. We got the Rabbi! Even if you are not so fortunate to have such an esteemed guest at your table, you can still celebrate with this plate. Handmade stoneware platter that can be used and enjoyed for any occassion. Unique celebration of Jewish life. Kiln fired, lead free glazes, safe to place in the dishwasher and microwave. Measures 10 inches.
Donated by: The Golden Dreidle.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County.
Purr-fectly Pampered Pet & Self-Care Bundle
$30
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend—and yourself!—with this delightful mix of pet-friendly fun and human-sized coziness:
1-Month BarkBox Subscription – A gift certificate good for one month of BarkBox, the popular subscription box for dogs. Box pictured is an example—winner will select their preferred box online based on their dog’s size and preferences.
Black Cat Warmies Plush – This soft, microwavable, lavender-scented plush is designed for humans, not pets! Weighing 2 lbs, it can be heated or chilled to provide comfort and relaxation.
Cat Window Perch – Give your cat the best seat in the house with this window-mounted perch—the perfect sunny lookout spot for bird-watching or afternoon naps.
Whether you're gifting it or keeping it, this bundle delivers comfort, play, and pure joy for pets and people alike.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Estimated Value: ~$100
Nature-Themed Birthday Party - Environmental Nature Center
$125
Starting bid
Celebrate your child’s special day with a memorable, nature-filled birthday party at the Environmental Nature Center (ENC) in Newport Beach. This unique two-hour party experience is perfect for children ages 3 and up and accommodates up to 20 young guests. Led by a professional naturalist, kids will explore diverse habitats, engage in fun hands-on activities, and even enjoy live animal encounters—all while learning about the natural world in an exciting and interactive way.
Parties at the ENC also emphasize sustainability. Families are required to follow eco-friendly practices, such as using reusable dishes and utensils (which the center can provide upon request). Balloons, disposable plastics, and Styrofoam are not permitted, making this a celebration that’s as gentle on the earth as it is joyful for your child.
Package Includes:
Two-hour birthday party at the ENC for up to 20 children
Naturalist-led exploration, live animal encounters, and nature-based activities.
Value: $540
A Taste of Heritage: Alta Baja Market Cookbook & Artisan Gif
$55
Starting bid
Celebrate the vibrant intersection of culture, cuisine, and craft with this A Taste of Heritage bundle from Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana. Perfect for food lovers and storytellers, this set combines two unique cookbooks that honor both Mexican and Jewish culinary traditions, along with a stunning handwoven artisan tote made by Chiapas weavers.
The bundle includes:
Cocinando on Cook Street: A Collection of Mi Familia’s Recipes by Marcela Valladolid, with artwork by Eliza Moreno. This beautifully illustrated bilingual children’s book weaves together heartwarming family stories and accessible recipes that reflect generations of love and flavor.
Sabor Judío: The Jewish Mexican Cookbook by Ilan Stavans & Margaret Boyle, which explores the rich culinary and cultural intersections between Jewish and Mexican heritage. From matzah ball soup with jalapeños to guacamole with gefilte fish, this book offers a fresh take on ancestral tastes. Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to Gelson's to help bring these dishes to life!
A Handwoven Chiapas Tote Bag ($45 value) – This fair trade, colorful backstrap-loomed purse is a beautiful expression of Mexican craftsmanship. Stylish and practical, it’s perfect for farmer’s market runs or everyday outings.
Pickup at IHDS or delivery available within Orange County. Estimated Value: $145
Pilates Session with Sigal Ben-Ad: Package 1
$40
Starting bid
Jumpstart your wellness journey or deepen your practice with a private Pilates session led by renowned instructor Sigal Ben-Ad. With over 40 years of experience in the sports and fitness industry, Sigal brings unmatched expertise, energy, and warmth to every session.
Sigal holds a BA in Exercise Physiology and certifications from AFFA, BASI (Body Arts and Science International) for Pilates, and CPR/AED. A graduate of Wingate University in Israel, Sigal is a former national gymnastics champion and served as a trainer to Israeli paratroopers.
Known for her holistic, heart-centered approach, Sigal works with clients of all ages and fitness levels to build strength, improve mobility, and cultivate a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether you're looking to refine your Pilates form or build a personalized strength routine, you'll leave feeling stronger, supported, and inspired.
Package Includes:
One (1) private personal training or Pilates session with Sigal Ben-Ad
Tailored to your goals and fitness level.
Session to be scheduled at a mutually convenient time and location.
Estimated Value: $120
Pilates Session with Sigal Ben-Ad: Package 2
$40
Starting bid
Jumpstart your wellness journey or deepen your practice with a private Pilates session led by renowned instructor Sigal Ben-Ad. With over 40 years of experience in the sports and fitness industry, Sigal brings unmatched expertise, energy, and warmth to every session.
Sigal holds a BA in Exercise Physiology and certifications from AFFA, BASI (Body Arts and Science International) for Pilates, and CPR/AED. A graduate of Wingate University in Israel, Sigal is a former national gymnastics champion and served as a trainer to Israeli paratroopers.
Known for her holistic, heart-centered approach, Sigal works with clients of all ages and fitness levels to build strength, improve mobility, and cultivate a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether you're looking to refine your Pilates form or build a personalized strength routine, you'll leave feeling stronger, supported, and inspired.
Package Includes:
One (1) private personal training or Pilates session with Sigal Ben-Ad
Tailored to your goals and fitness level.
Session to be scheduled at a mutually convenient time and location.
Estimated Value: $120
Black & White Photography Portrait Session
$40
Starting bid
Capture a moment in time with this beautifully crafted on-location portrait session from Portraits by E at Black and White Photography. Whether you're updating family photos, celebrating a milestone, or including your beloved pets, this custom session is designed to highlight the people (and moments) that matter most.
Your session includes a planning and wardrobe consultation, a 1–2 hour portrait sitting for up to 6 people (pets welcome!), and a sales session to help you choose your favorite prints. The photographer will work with you to select a mutually agreeable location within Orange County, CA. A $150 product credit is included toward prints or photo products from your session.
Package Includes:
1–2 hour on-location portrait session (up to 6 people + pets)
Planning and wardrobe consultation
In-person or virtual sales session
$150 product credit toward prints/products from this session
Terms:
Must be booked at least 2 weeks in advance
Valid for portrait sessions only; not valid for events.
Travel fees may apply for locations outside Orange County.
Voucher is non-refundable but transferable
