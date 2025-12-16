Hosted by

Irvine Hebrew Day School

About this event

Sales closed

Irvine Hebrew Day School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1500 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705, USA

Ice Skating with Moreh Bobby item
Ice Skating with Moreh Bobby
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy some time on the ice and learn some cool ice hockey moves with Moreh Bobby. Winner plus 2 friends.


Available Dates: Sundays

1 Parent Must Be Present

Movie in the Mishkan with Morah Nellie item
Movie in the Mishkan with Morah Nellie
$50

Starting bid

Join Morah Nellie in the Mishkan for a movie with up to 2 friends. K - 2nd Only.


Available Times: 2:30-4:30pm M-Th

Yogurtland with Morah Jill item
Yogurtland with Morah Jill
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a trip to Yogurtland with Morah Jill. Pick your favorite flavors, pile on the toppings, and enjoy a tasty treat while spending quality time together. Winner plus 2 friends.


Available Dates: After School Mon - Th


1 Parent Must be Present

Slime Time and Snack with Morah Charisma item
Slime Time and Snack with Morah Charisma
$40

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate ooey-gooey adventure! Join Morah Charisma to create your very own slime masterpieces. A super fun slime-making session! 2nd-6th grade only.


Available Dates: After School M-Th

Ice Cream Party with Morah Diane item
Ice Cream Party with Morah Diane
$50

Starting bid

4th-6th Grade Classes will enjoy an ice cream party. Winner gets to choose flavors and toppings.


During School Hours

Happy Pi Day with Morah Amy item
Happy Pi Day with Morah Amy
$50

Starting bid

4th-6th grade classes will enjoy different pies selected by the winner to share with their classmates for Pi day (3/13 or 3/16)


During School Hours

Baking with Bina item
Baking with Bina
$75

Starting bid

Join Morah Bina for the sweetest lesson in baking at her house. Winner and up to 1 friend.


Available dates: 1/10, 1/25, 2/8

Karaoke with Morah Hila item
Karaoke with Morah Hila
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy Special Karaoke time with Morah Hila. Pick you favorite songs, grab a microphone, and sing your hearts out together. Winner plus 2 friends.


Available: M-Th After School

Bamba and Starbucks with Morah Tallie item
Bamba and Starbucks with Morah Tallie
$50

Starting bid

The winner of this special experience will join Morah Tallie and their friendly Hypoallergenic dog Bamba for a cheerful walk, followed by a delicious treat from Starbucks. Winner and up to 2 friends.

Roller Skating with Morah Alejandra item
Roller Skating with Morah Alejandra
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun roller-skating outing with Morah Alejandra. Whether you're a speedy skater or just learning. Your teacher will be right there cheering you on. Winner and up to 2 friends.


Available: Sunday

1 Parent must be present

Origami Fun with Morah Linnea item
Origami Fun with Morah Linnea
$40

Starting bid

Get ready for a creative adventure in fruit roll up folding! The winner of this special experience will join Linnea for a hands-on origami session using fruit roll ups.


Available Dates: After School M-Th

Off Campus Lunch with Morah Oasis item
Off Campus Lunch with Morah Oasis
$50

Starting bid

Off campus lunch and treat with Morah Oasis. Winner and up to 2 friends.


During School Hours

Fairy Garden with Morah Cindi item
Fairy Garden with Morah Cindi
$50

Starting bid

Spend creative time making a beautiful fairy garden with Morah Cindi. Together you'll design a miniature world filled with fairies, cute decorations, and a touch of magic. Winner plus 2 friends.


Available Dates: After School M-Th

3D-Printer Session with Morah Lynn item
3D-Printer Session with Morah Lynn
$50

Starting bid

Snag a special scheduled session in the Gerashim Guild Makerspace, where you get to be the official project captain. Winner plus 2 friends.


Available Dates: Tuesday Lunchtime

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!