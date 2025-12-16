Irvine Hebrew Day School's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy some time on the ice and learn some cool ice hockey moves with Moreh Bobby. Winner plus 2 friends.
Available Dates: Sundays
1 Parent Must Be Present
Join Morah Nellie in the Mishkan for a movie with up to 2 friends. K - 2nd Only.
Available Times: 2:30-4:30pm M-Th
Enjoy a trip to Yogurtland with Morah Jill. Pick your favorite flavors, pile on the toppings, and enjoy a tasty treat while spending quality time together. Winner plus 2 friends.
Available Dates: After School Mon - Th
1 Parent Must be Present
Get ready for the ultimate ooey-gooey adventure! Join Morah Charisma to create your very own slime masterpieces. A super fun slime-making session! 2nd-6th grade only.
Available Dates: After School M-Th
4th-6th Grade Classes will enjoy an ice cream party. Winner gets to choose flavors and toppings.
During School Hours
4th-6th grade classes will enjoy different pies selected by the winner to share with their classmates for Pi day (3/13 or 3/16)
During School Hours
Join Morah Bina for the sweetest lesson in baking at her house. Winner and up to 1 friend.
Available dates: 1/10, 1/25, 2/8
Enjoy Special Karaoke time with Morah Hila. Pick you favorite songs, grab a microphone, and sing your hearts out together. Winner plus 2 friends.
Available: M-Th After School
The winner of this special experience will join Morah Tallie and their friendly Hypoallergenic dog Bamba for a cheerful walk, followed by a delicious treat from Starbucks. Winner and up to 2 friends.
Enjoy a fun roller-skating outing with Morah Alejandra. Whether you're a speedy skater or just learning. Your teacher will be right there cheering you on. Winner and up to 2 friends.
Available: Sunday
1 Parent must be present
Get ready for a creative adventure in fruit roll up folding! The winner of this special experience will join Linnea for a hands-on origami session using fruit roll ups.
Available Dates: After School M-Th
Off campus lunch and treat with Morah Oasis. Winner and up to 2 friends.
During School Hours
Spend creative time making a beautiful fairy garden with Morah Cindi. Together you'll design a miniature world filled with fairies, cute decorations, and a touch of magic. Winner plus 2 friends.
Available Dates: After School M-Th
Snag a special scheduled session in the Gerashim Guild Makerspace, where you get to be the official project captain. Winner plus 2 friends.
Available Dates: Tuesday Lunchtime
