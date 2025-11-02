Irving Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Irving Elementary PTO

About this event

Irving PTO Coffee Drive Thru -- December 19 2025

3200 Hyacinth St

Eugene, OR 97404, USA

16oz Iced Coffee - Christmas Classic
$5

Peppermint Bark Mocha made w/Cold Brew

16oz Hot Coffee - Christmas Classic
$5

Peppermint Bark Mocha -- Made with 2 Shots of Espresso and Whole Milk (unless choose milk alternative)

16oz Iced Coffee - Rudolph
$5

Vanilla & Caramel made w/Cold Brew

16oz Hot Coffee - Rudolph
$5

Vanilla & Caramel -- Made with 2 Shots of Espresso and Whole Milk (unless choose milk alternative)

16oz Iced Coffee - Nutty Elf
$5

Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Coconut made w/Cold Brew

16oz Hot Coffee - Nutty Elf
$5

Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Coconut -- Made with 2 Shots of Espresso and Whole Milk (unless choose milk alternative)

16oz Iced Coffee - Americano
$5

Add flavor by request only made w/Cold Brew

16oz Hot Coffee - Americano
$5

Add flavor by request only made w/ 2 Shots of Espresso

16oz Iced Coffee - Custom Drink at Pick Up
$5

Made w/Cold Brew

16oz Hot Coffee - Custom Drink at Pick Up
$5

Made w/ 2 Shots of Espresso

8oz Hot Cocoa
$2

Made with water base

8oz Hot Cocoa - Peppermint Bark
$3

Made with water base

16oz Iced Energy Drink - Grinch
$5

Grape with Green Apple

16oz Iced Energy Drink - Blue Christmas
$5

Blue Raspberry with Coconut

16oz Iced Energy Drink - Fruit Cake in Cup
$5

Cherry, Lemon, Blue Raspberry, Red Raspberry and Vanilla

16oz Iced Energy Drink - Orangesicle
$5

Orange and Vanilla

Add a donation for Irving Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!