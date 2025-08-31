Indian Student Assocation

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Indian Student Assocation

ISA GBM Membership Dues

University of Virginia

567 McCormick Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22904, USA

New/Returning Member (Apple Pay + Credit/Debit Card)
$15

Dinner + Yearlong Membership

4th Year Member (Apple Pay + Credit/Debit Card)
$13

Dinner + Yearlong Membership

Dinner (Apple Pay + Credit/Debit Card)
$7

ONLY INCLUDES DINNER

New/Returning Member (CASH, VENMO, ZELLE)
Free

Only use if you can't pay using Apple Pay or Credit/Debit Card. Come show a ticketer at the front your payment confirmation. Those who click this option without confirm payment with an exec member will not be given a membership.

4th Year Member (CASH, VENMO, ZELLE)
Free

Only use if you can't pay using Apple Pay or Credit/Debit Card. Come show a ticketer at the front your payment confirmation. Those who click this option without confirm payment with an exec member will not be given a membership.

Food (CASH, VENMO, ZELLE)
Free

Only food no membership. Only use if you can't pay using Apple Pay or Credit/Debit Card.Come show a ticketer at the front your payment confirmation. Those who click this option without confirm payment with an exec member will not be given a membership.

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