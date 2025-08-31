ISA GBM Membership Dues

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Dinner + Yearlong Membership
Dinner + Yearlong Membership
ONLY INCLUDES DINNER
Only use if you can't pay using Apple Pay or Credit/Debit Card. Come show a ticketer at the front your payment confirmation. Those who click this option without confirm payment with an exec member will not be given a membership.
Only use if you can't pay using Apple Pay or Credit/Debit Card. Come show a ticketer at the front your payment confirmation. Those who click this option without confirm payment with an exec member will not be given a membership.
Only food no membership. Only use if you can't pay using Apple Pay or Credit/Debit Card.Come show a ticketer at the front your payment confirmation. Those who click this option without confirm payment with an exec member will not be given a membership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!