ISA Semi-Formal 2026

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About this event
Must have signed up in last drop on 3/25.
This is only for members who are first and second years and also received email confirmation after signing up for the second ticket drop on 03/23
This is only for NON members and also received email confirmation after signing up for the second ticket drop on 03/23
This is only for members who are third and fourth years and also received email confirmation after signing up for the second ticket drop on 03/23
This is only for members who are third and fourth years.
This is only for members who are first and second years.
This is ONLY for individuals who cannot pay using a Credit/Debit Card or Apple Pay. If you request a ticket through this and DO NOT Zelle or Venmo your ticket will be cancelled and given to someone else.
Venmo: Armaan_Abbas
Zelle: [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!