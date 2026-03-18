Indian Student Assocation

Hosted by

Indian Student Assocation

About this event

ISA Semi-Formal 2026

103 1st St S

Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA

03/25 Drop: Everyone
$17

Must have signed up in last drop on 3/25.

03/23 Drop: Member Only - Underclassmen
$14

This is only for members who are first and second years and also received email confirmation after signing up for the second ticket drop on 03/23

3/23 Drop: Non-Members
$17

This is only for NON members and also received email confirmation after signing up for the second ticket drop on 03/23

3/23 Drop: Member Only - Upperclassmen
$13

This is only for members who are third and fourth years and also received email confirmation after signing up for the second ticket drop on 03/23

03/19 Drop: Member Only - Upperclassmen
$12

This is only for members who are third and fourth years.

03/19 Drop: Member Only - Underclassmen
$13

This is only for members who are first and second years.

Venmo/Zelle
Free

This is ONLY for individuals who cannot pay using a Credit/Debit Card or Apple Pay. If you request a ticket through this and DO NOT Zelle or Venmo your ticket will be cancelled and given to someone else.


Venmo: Armaan_Abbas

Zelle: [email protected]

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