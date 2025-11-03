Hosted by

International Soccer Academy Of America Company

About this event

ISAA's Silent Auction

Florida Beach House item
Florida Beach House item
Florida Beach House item
Florida Beach House
$7,000

Starting bid

1 Week Rental: THIS PROPERTY RENTS FROM SATURDAY TO SATURDAY

*BLACKOUT DATES:

  • 1/31 - 2/6
  • 2/26 - 3/1
  • 3/21 - 4/18
  • 7/25 - 8/1

**Spring Break dates available on separate listing below!

_________


Property includes beach access directly in front of the home. Complimentary access to Rosemary Beach® Fitness and complimentary court time at Rosemary Beach® Racquet Club also included. 

Coastal Haven with Gulf Views & Thoughtful Design

Welcome to your perfect beach getaway! This stunning 5-bedroom retreat is designed for comfort, relaxation, and breathtaking Gulf views. With spacious living areas on both floors, multiple outdoor spaces, and well-appointed bedrooms, this home is ideal for families and groups seeking a serene coastal escape.
First Floor: Comfort & Convenience

  • Open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area, perfect for gathering.
  • Two bedrooms:
    • One with two full beds and direct access to the shared bathroom.
    • One queen bedroom with a private en-suite bathroom.
  • Laundry room for added convenience.

Second Floor: Elevated Living & Gulf Views

  • Light-filled kitchen, living, and dining area with stunning Gulf views.
  • Three bedrooms:
    • A king suite with an en-suite bathroom.
    • Two queen bedrooms sharing a bathroom.
  • Bonus room with rocking chairs and panoramic beach views—a peaceful retreat to unwind.
  • Half bath off the living space for guests’ convenience.
  • Lookout deck with seating, offering the perfect spot to watch the sunrise or sunset over the water.

Outdoor Oasis

  • Backyard patio featuring a picnic table, lounge chairs, and rocking chairs, creating the perfect setting for outdoor dining and relaxation.

Whether you’re sipping coffee on the lookout deck, enjoying time with loved ones in the spacious living areas, or soaking in the breathtaking beach views, this home is designed for unforgettable coastal experiences.

*No access to Rosemary Beach Walkovers or pools
**New Construction Nearby*

SPRING BREAK DATES: Florida Beach House (Copy) item
SPRING BREAK DATES: Florida Beach House (Copy) item
SPRING BREAK DATES: Florida Beach House (Copy) item
SPRING BREAK DATES: Florida Beach House (Copy)
$10,000

Starting bid

1 Week Rental Available Dates: 3/21 - 4/18


THIS PROPERTY RENTS FROM SATURDAY TO SATURDAY
______________


Property includes beach access directly in front of the home. Complimentary access to Rosemary Beach® Fitness and complimentary court time at Rosemary Beach® Racquet Club also included. 

Coastal Haven with Gulf Views & Thoughtful Design

Welcome to your perfect beach getaway! This stunning 5-bedroom retreat is designed for comfort, relaxation, and breathtaking Gulf views. With spacious living areas on both floors, multiple outdoor spaces, and well-appointed bedrooms, this home is ideal for families and groups seeking a serene coastal escape.
First Floor: Comfort & Convenience

  • Open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area, perfect for gathering.
  • Two bedrooms:
    • One with two full beds and direct access to the shared bathroom.
    • One queen bedroom with a private en-suite bathroom.
  • Laundry room for added convenience.

Second Floor: Elevated Living & Gulf Views

  • Light-filled kitchen, living, and dining area with stunning Gulf views.
  • Three bedrooms:
    • A king suite with an en-suite bathroom.
    • Two queen bedrooms sharing a bathroom.
  • Bonus room with rocking chairs and panoramic beach views—a peaceful retreat to unwind.
  • Half bath off the living space for guests’ convenience.
  • Lookout deck with seating, offering the perfect spot to watch the sunrise or sunset over the water.

Outdoor Oasis

  • Backyard patio featuring a picnic table, lounge chairs, and rocking chairs, creating the perfect setting for outdoor dining and relaxation.

Whether you’re sipping coffee on the lookout deck, enjoying time with loved ones in the spacious living areas, or soaking in the breathtaking beach views, this home is designed for unforgettable coastal experiences.

*No access to Rosemary Beach Walkovers or pools
**New Construction Nearby*

Exclusive Villarreal CF Player Training Week in Spain item
Exclusive Villarreal CF Player Training Week in Spain item
Exclusive Villarreal CF Player Training Week in Spain item
Exclusive Villarreal CF Player Training Week in Spain
$5,000

Starting bid

Take part in a once-in-a-lifetime soccer experience with La Liga and European Champion Villarreal CF. Located in Villarreal, Spain, just 45 minutes north of Valencia on the Mediterranean Sea, this all-inclusive training week gives you unprecedented access to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Football & Activities

  • Friendly matches with Villarreal CF youth academy and local teams
  • Video analysis sessions with Villarreal CF coaches
  • Ticket to a LaLiga match at Estadio de la Cerámica (when matches are scheduled during your stay)
  • Access to Villarreal CF Women, Villarreal B (U23), and Villarreal C (U21) matches
  • Access to watch professional first-team training sessions
  • Exclusive tour of Villarreal CF training grounds
  • “Villarreal Immersion” museum & stadium tour at Estadio de la Cerámica

Logistics

  • Stay at the 4-star Intelier Bonaire Hotel in Benicasim – 45 minutes from Valencia
  • Full board (meals included)
  • Duration: 1 week
  • Plane tickets and transport not included
  • Private health or travel insurance required
  • Training dates to be coordinated with Villarreal Indiana Academy based on program availability
  • Maximum age for participation is 18 years old 

Also Included

  • Welcome pack
  • Villarreal training kit
  • Player report, photos, and videos
  • Private 1-on-1 training sessions with the Villarreal Indiana Academy Director prior to departure
  • Mentorship from Villarreal Indiana Academy students who have already traveled to Spain, helping you prepare for your trip

This is more than a trip — it’s a world-class soccer immersion that combines elite coaching, professional access, and cultural experiences in Spain.

10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #1 item
10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #1
$400

Starting bid

Help your player take their skills to the next level with small group soccer training sessions led by ISAA’s student athletes. These players train daily in a high-performance environment and bring their passion, discipline, and leadership to every session. Players will work on footwork, passing, shooting, agility, and game awareness in a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere that inspires growth both on and off the field.


  • 10 total GROUP SESSIONS (1 hour each)
  • Choose Mondays OR Wednesdays, 6–7 PM
  • Sessions begin January 2026 (details to come)
  • Location: International of Soccer Academy ofAmerica (ISAA)
  • Perfect for youth players of all skill levels


10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #2
10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #2
$400

Starting bid

Help your player take their skills to the next level with small group soccer training sessions led by ISAA’s student athletes. These players train daily in a high-performance environment and bring their passion, discipline, and leadership to every session. Players will work on footwork, passing, shooting, agility, and game awareness in a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere that inspires growth both on and off the field.


  • 10 total GROUP SESSIONS (1 hour each)
  • Choose Mondays OR Wednesdays, 6–7 PM
  • Sessions begin January 2026 (details to come)
  • Location: International of Soccer Academy ofAmerica (ISAA)
  • Perfect for youth players of all skill levels


10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #3
10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #3
$400

Starting bid

Help your player take their skills to the next level with small group soccer training sessions led by ISAA’s student athletes. These players train daily in a high-performance environment and bring their passion, discipline, and leadership to every session. Players will work on footwork, passing, shooting, agility, and game awareness in a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere that inspires growth both on and off the field.


  • 10 total GROUP SESSIONS (1 hour each)
  • Choose Mondays OR Wednesdays, 6–7 PM
  • Sessions begin January 2026 (details to come)
  • Location: International of Soccer Academy ofAmerica (ISAA)
  • Perfect for youth players of all skill levels


10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #4
10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #4
$400

Starting bid

Help your player take their skills to the next level with small group soccer training sessions led by ISAA’s student athletes. These players train daily in a high-performance environment and bring their passion, discipline, and leadership to every session. Players will work on footwork, passing, shooting, agility, and game awareness in a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere that inspires growth both on and off the field.


  • 10 total GROUP SESSIONS (1 hour each)
  • Choose Mondays OR Wednesdays, 6–7 PM
  • Sessions begin January 2026 (details to come)
  • Location: International of Soccer Academy ofAmerica (ISAA)
  • Perfect for youth players of all skill levels


10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #5
10 Training Sessions with ISAA Student Athletes #5
$400

Starting bid

Help your player take their skills to the next level with small group soccer training sessions led by ISAA’s student athletes. These players train daily in a high-performance environment and bring their passion, discipline, and leadership to every session. Players will work on footwork, passing, shooting, agility, and game awareness in a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere that inspires growth both on and off the field.


  • 10 total GROUP SESSIONS (1 hour each)
  • Choose Mondays OR Wednesdays, 6–7 PM
  • Sessions begin January 2026 (details to come)
  • Location: International of Soccer Academy ofAmerica (ISAA)
  • Perfect for youth players of all skill levels


Relaxation Massage by Jessica #1 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #1 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #1 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #1
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating massage experience with Massage by Jessica. Let go of stress and tension as you enjoy professional, personalized care designed to refresh both body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a gentle, relaxing session, Jessica’s expertise ensures you’ll leave feeling renewed and restored.

  • Professional massage service in a calm, comfortable environment
  • Scheduling available by appointment
  • Gift certificate available upon request

Certified Massage Therapist (CMT)

Certified Reflexologist (CR)


Other Massage Options (prices may vary):

﻿Swedish

﻿Deep Tissue

﻿Hot Stone

﻿Reflexology

﻿Cupping

﻿Lomi Lomi

﻿Facial Steaming

Sports Massage

﻿CBD

﻿Aromatherapy

Relaxation Massage by Jessica #2
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #2 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #2 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #2
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating massage experience with Massage by Jessica. Let go of stress and tension as you enjoy professional, personalized care designed to refresh both body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a gentle, relaxing session, Jessica’s expertise ensures you’ll leave feeling renewed and restored.

  • Professional massage service in a calm, comfortable environment
  • Scheduling available by appointment
  • Gift certificate available upon request

Certified Massage Therapist (CMT)

Certified Reflexologist (CR)


Other Massage Options (prices may vary):

﻿Swedish

﻿Deep Tissue

﻿Hot Stone

﻿Reflexology

﻿Cupping

﻿Lomi Lomi

﻿Facial Steaming

Sports Massage

﻿CBD

﻿Aromatherapy

Relaxation Massage by Jessica #3
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #3 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #3 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #3
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating massage experience with Massage by Jessica. Let go of stress and tension as you enjoy professional, personalized care designed to refresh both body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a gentle, relaxing session, Jessica’s expertise ensures you’ll leave feeling renewed and restored.

  • Professional massage service in a calm, comfortable environment
  • Scheduling available by appointment
  • Gift certificate available upon request

Certified Massage Therapist (CMT)

Certified Reflexologist (CR)


Other Massage Options (prices may vary):

﻿Swedish

﻿Deep Tissue

﻿Hot Stone

﻿Reflexology

﻿Cupping

﻿Lomi Lomi

﻿Facial Steaming

Sports Massage

﻿CBD

﻿Aromatherapy

Relaxation Massage by Jessica #4
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #4 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #4 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #4
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating massage experience with Massage by Jessica. Let go of stress and tension as you enjoy professional, personalized care designed to refresh both body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a gentle, relaxing session, Jessica’s expertise ensures you’ll leave feeling renewed and restored.

  • Professional massage service in a calm, comfortable environment
  • Scheduling available by appointment
  • Gift certificate available upon request

Certified Massage Therapist (CMT)

Certified Reflexologist (CR)


Other Massage Options (prices may vary):

﻿Swedish

﻿Deep Tissue

﻿Hot Stone

﻿Reflexology

﻿Cupping

﻿Lomi Lomi

﻿Facial Steaming

Sports Massage

﻿CBD

﻿Aromatherapy

Relaxation Massage by Jessica #5
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #5 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #5 item
Relaxation Massage by Jessica #5
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating massage experience with Massage by Jessica. Let go of stress and tension as you enjoy professional, personalized care designed to refresh both body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a gentle, relaxing session, Jessica’s expertise ensures you’ll leave feeling renewed and restored.

  • Professional massage service in a calm, comfortable environment
  • Scheduling available by appointment
  • Gift certificate available upon request

Certified Massage Therapist (CMT)

Certified Reflexologist (CR)


Other Massage Options (prices may vary):

﻿Swedish

﻿Deep Tissue

﻿Hot Stone

﻿Reflexology

﻿Cupping

﻿Lomi Lomi

﻿Facial Steaming

Sports Massage

﻿CBD

﻿Aromatherapy

Winter Wonderland Framed Wall Art item
Winter Wonderland Framed Wall Art
$35

Starting bid

Dimensions: 16.5” H x 45.5” W


Add a touch of seasonal charm to your home with this beautifully framed Winter Wonderland sign. The elegant script in soft blue lettering brings a peaceful, festive feel to any space — perfect for your living room, entryway, or above a mantel. Its generous size makes it a statement piece that captures the cozy spirit of winter décor.


Fannie May Assorted Chocolates item
Fannie May Assorted Chocolates item
Fannie May Assorted Chocolates
$15

Starting bid

All the best of Fannie May in one delightful assortment of buttercreams, toffees, pixies and more.  This gift arrives in a seasonal autumn leaves packaging.

