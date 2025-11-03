ISAA's Silent Auction

1 Week Rental: THIS PROPERTY RENTS FROM SATURDAY TO SATURDAY



*BLACKOUT DATES:

1/31 - 2/6

2/26 - 3/1

3/21 - 4/18

7/25 - 8/1

**Spring Break dates available on separate listing below!

_________





Property includes beach access directly in front of the home. Complimentary access to Rosemary Beach® Fitness and complimentary court time at Rosemary Beach® Racquet Club also included.



Coastal Haven with Gulf Views & Thoughtful Design



Welcome to your perfect beach getaway! This stunning 5-bedroom retreat is designed for comfort, relaxation, and breathtaking Gulf views. With spacious living areas on both floors, multiple outdoor spaces, and well-appointed bedrooms, this home is ideal for families and groups seeking a serene coastal escape.

First Floor: Comfort & Convenience

Open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area, perfect for gathering.

Two bedrooms:

One with two full beds and direct access to the shared bathroom. One queen bedroom with a private en-suite bathroom.

Laundry room for added convenience.

Second Floor: Elevated Living & Gulf Views

Light-filled kitchen, living, and dining area with stunning Gulf views.

Three bedrooms:

A king suite with an en-suite bathroom. Two queen bedrooms sharing a bathroom.

Bonus room with rocking chairs and panoramic beach views—a peaceful retreat to unwind.

Half bath off the living space for guests’ convenience.

Lookout deck with seating, offering the perfect spot to watch the sunrise or sunset over the water.

Outdoor Oasis

Backyard patio featuring a picnic table, lounge chairs, and rocking chairs, creating the perfect setting for outdoor dining and relaxation.

Whether you’re sipping coffee on the lookout deck, enjoying time with loved ones in the spacious living areas, or soaking in the breathtaking beach views, this home is designed for unforgettable coastal experiences.



*No access to Rosemary Beach Walkovers or pools

**New Construction Nearby*