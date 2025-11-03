ISAA's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
1 Week Rental: THIS PROPERTY RENTS FROM SATURDAY TO SATURDAY
*BLACKOUT DATES:
**Spring Break dates available on separate listing below!
_________
Property includes beach access directly in front of the home. Complimentary access to Rosemary Beach® Fitness and complimentary court time at Rosemary Beach® Racquet Club also included.
Coastal Haven with Gulf Views & Thoughtful Design
Welcome to your perfect beach getaway! This stunning 5-bedroom retreat is designed for comfort, relaxation, and breathtaking Gulf views. With spacious living areas on both floors, multiple outdoor spaces, and well-appointed bedrooms, this home is ideal for families and groups seeking a serene coastal escape.
First Floor: Comfort & Convenience
Second Floor: Elevated Living & Gulf Views
Outdoor Oasis
Whether you’re sipping coffee on the lookout deck, enjoying time with loved ones in the spacious living areas, or soaking in the breathtaking beach views, this home is designed for unforgettable coastal experiences.
*No access to Rosemary Beach Walkovers or pools
**New Construction Nearby*
Starting bid
1 Week Rental Available Dates: 3/21 - 4/18
THIS PROPERTY RENTS FROM SATURDAY TO SATURDAY
______________
Starting bid
Take part in a once-in-a-lifetime soccer experience with La Liga and European Champion Villarreal CF. Located in Villarreal, Spain, just 45 minutes north of Valencia on the Mediterranean Sea, this all-inclusive training week gives you unprecedented access to one of Europe’s top clubs.
Football & Activities
- Friendly matches with Villarreal CF youth academy and local teams
- Video analysis sessions with Villarreal CF coaches
- Ticket to a LaLiga match at Estadio de la Cerámica (when matches are scheduled during your stay)
- Access to Villarreal CF Women, Villarreal B (U23), and Villarreal C (U21) matches
- Access to watch professional first-team training sessions
- Exclusive tour of Villarreal CF training grounds
- “Villarreal Immersion” museum & stadium tour at Estadio de la Cerámica
Logistics
- Stay at the 4-star Intelier Bonaire Hotel in Benicasim – 45 minutes from Valencia
- Full board (meals included)
- Duration: 1 week
- Plane tickets and transport not included
- Private health or travel insurance required
- Training dates to be coordinated with Villarreal Indiana Academy based on program availability
- Maximum age for participation is 18 years old
Also Included
- Welcome pack
- Villarreal training kit
- Player report, photos, and videos
- Private 1-on-1 training sessions with the Villarreal Indiana Academy Director prior to departure
- Mentorship from Villarreal Indiana Academy students who have already traveled to Spain, helping you prepare for your trip
This is more than a trip — it’s a world-class soccer immersion that combines elite coaching, professional access, and cultural experiences in Spain.
Starting bid
Help your player take their skills to the next level with small group soccer training sessions led by ISAA’s student athletes. These players train daily in a high-performance environment and bring their passion, discipline, and leadership to every session. Players will work on footwork, passing, shooting, agility, and game awareness in a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere that inspires growth both on and off the field.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating massage experience with Massage by Jessica. Let go of stress and tension as you enjoy professional, personalized care designed to refresh both body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a gentle, relaxing session, Jessica’s expertise ensures you’ll leave feeling renewed and restored.
Certified Massage Therapist (CMT)
Certified Reflexologist (CR)
Other Massage Options (prices may vary):
Swedish
Deep Tissue
Hot Stone
Reflexology
Cupping
Lomi Lomi
Facial Steaming
Sports Massage
CBD
Aromatherapy
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Dimensions: 16.5” H x 45.5” W
Add a touch of seasonal charm to your home with this beautifully framed Winter Wonderland sign. The elegant script in soft blue lettering brings a peaceful, festive feel to any space — perfect for your living room, entryway, or above a mantel. Its generous size makes it a statement piece that captures the cozy spirit of winter décor.
Starting bid
All the best of Fannie May in one delightful assortment of buttercreams, toffees, pixies and more. This gift arrives in a seasonal autumn leaves packaging.
