ISBR- 2026 Membership

Valid for one year
Eligibility: Individuals who are at least 18 years old, Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and who agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).
Individual membership entitles you vote as a General Member.
Valid for one year
Eligibility: For spouses who are at least 18 years old, be Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).
Family membership entitles both spouses to vote as General Members.
No expiration
Eligibility: Must be at least 18 years old, be Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).
Lifetime membership entitles you (and your spouse, if applicable) to vote as a General Member.
Valid for one year
Eligibility: Individuals who are at least 18 years old, Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and who agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).
Associate membership does not entitle you vote as a General Member.
