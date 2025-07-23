ISBR- 2026 Membership

Individual General Member
$150

Valid for one year

Eligibility: Individuals who are at least 18 years old, Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and who agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).


Individual membership entitles you vote as a General Member.

Family General Member
$300

Valid for one year

Eligibility: For spouses who are at least 18 years old, be Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).


Family membership entitles both spouses to vote as General Members.

Lifetime General Member
$5,000

No expiration

Eligibility: Must be at least 18 years old, be Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).


Lifetime membership entitles you (and your spouse, if applicable) to vote as a General Member.

Associate Member
$75

Valid for one year

Eligibility: Individuals who are at least 18 years old, Muslim (or married to a Muslim) and who agree to the ISBR Bylaws (attached).


Associate membership does not entitle you vote as a General Member.

Add a donation for Islamic Society of Basking Ridge

$

