Ischool at University Park's Silent Auction

Make a Plate on the Wheel (Ages 7+)

Get your hands muddy and your creativity spinning! This fun pottery experience lets participants (ages 7 and up) create their own plate on a pottery wheel at Potter’s Wheel. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll shape, design, and personalize a unique piece to take home after firing. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to try something new!

Includes:

Pottery wheel experience (ages 7+)

Instruction from an experienced pottery teacher

Materials to create one custom plate

Kiln firing of the finished piece

One personalized plate to take home





Value: $50