Ischool at University Park's Silent Auction

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Make a Plate on the Wheel (Ages 7+)
Get your hands muddy and your creativity spinning! This fun pottery experience lets participants (ages 7 and up) create their own plate on a pottery wheel at Potter’s Wheel. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll shape, design, and personalize a unique piece to take home after firing. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to try something new!
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Value: $50
Starting bid
One Week at Drama Kids Summer Camp — Plus T-Shirt & Keychain
Give your child a summer filled with creativity, confidence, and fun! This certificate is good for one full week at Drama Kids Summer Camp, where kids build acting skills, imagination, teamwork, and stage presence through engaging drama activities and performances. Perfect for all school-aged performers ready to shine on stage!
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Value: $325
Starting bid
Custom Candle-Making Experience for Two — Foxfire Candle Works
Create something beautiful together! This hands-on experience for two lets you design and pour your own custom candles at Foxfire Candle Works. Choose your favorite scents, blend fragrances, and craft personalized candles to take home. A fun outing for friends, family members, or a date night!
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Value: $72
Starting bid
Aerodrome Ice Skating Passes — Admission & Skate Rental for Four
Enjoy a cool and exciting outing on the ice! This package includes four passes to Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex, each with ice skate rental included. Perfect for a fun family activity, a group of friends, or a memorable day out for skaters of all skill levels.
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Value: $72
Starting bid
Coffee Lover’s Deluxe Basket — Donated by HomeSmiles
Everything you need to create café-style drinks at home! This thoughtfully curated basket is perfect for coffee enthusiasts and includes premium brewing tools, specialty beverages, and a valuable home maintenance gift card.
Value: $200
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Starting bid
Girls’ Night In Basket — Donated by Judy Taylor
Everything you need for a cozy, fun night at home with your besties! This basket is packed with sweet treats, creative activities, and stylish drinkware — perfect for relaxing, chatting, and making memories together.
Value: $160
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Starting bid
Vineyard Vines Box Set
Classic coastal style in one great bundle! This Vineyard Vines set includes everyday essentials perfect for school, work, or casual outings.
Value: $55
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Starting bid
Complete Cooking Essentials Basket
Upgrade any kitchen with this versatile set of must-have tools for cooking, baking, and meal prep. Perfect for beginners, college students, or anyone who loves to cook!
Value: $125
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Starting bid
Ultimate Spa Day Basket
Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing at-home spa experience! This self-care bundle is packed with luxurious essentials designed to refresh, hydrate, and pamper from head to toe.
Value: $130
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Starting bid
Game Night Crate
Bring the fun home with this action-packed game night bundle! Perfect for families, teens, or friends, this crate includes hilarious party games plus tasty drinks and snacks for an unforgettable night in.
Value: $100
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Starting bid
Taste of Asia Snack & Comfort Basket
Enjoy a delightful mix of savory, sweet, and cozy favorites inspired by popular Asian treats and culture. Perfect for food lovers, ramen fans, or anyone who enjoys a fun night of snacking in comfort.
Value: $120
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Starting bid
Pampered Pet Basket
Treat your furry friend to comfort, playtime, and everyday essentials! This bundle includes cozy, practical, and fun items to keep pets happy, clean, and entertained.
Value: $100
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Starting bid
Spooky BBQ Master Basket — Donated by HeathyD’s Spooky Spices & Backhouse Shop
Fire up the grill with a hauntingly good collection of BBQ essentials! This unique bundle combines premium tools, custom gear, and bold “supernatural” spice blends that will elevate any cookout. Perfect for grill masters, backyard pit bosses, or anyone who loves to barbecue in style.
Value: $200
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Starting bid
Tumble 22 Gift Basket — Donated by Tumble 22
Bring home the bold flavors of Tumble 22 along with charming kitchen and home accents! This generously filled basket combines restaurant gift certificates, exclusive savings, and stylish accessories — perfect for food lovers and home entertainers alike.
Value: $180
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Starting bid
Luxury Beauty & Self-Care Basket — Donated by Bella Hue
Indulge in a premium collection of clean beauty and self-care essentials designed to nourish, restore, and refresh from head to toe. Featuring Bella Hue’s high-quality hair, skin, and wellness products, this luxurious set is perfect for anyone who loves natural beauty and spa-like treatments at home.
Value: $218
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Starting bid
Raising Cane’s Fan Pack — Served in a Cane’s Drink Cooler
Perfect for any Cane’s lover! This fun bundle is packed with exclusive Raising Cane’s gear and collectibles, all presented in a signature drink cooler that doubles as the basket.
Value: $50
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