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Ischool at University Park

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Ischool at University Park's Silent Auction

Potter’s Wheel Experience
$30

Starting bid

Make a Plate on the Wheel (Ages 7+)
Get your hands muddy and your creativity spinning! This fun pottery experience lets participants (ages 7 and up) create their own plate on a pottery wheel at Potter’s Wheel. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll shape, design, and personalize a unique piece to take home after firing. Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to try something new!

Includes:

  • Pottery wheel experience (ages 7+)
  • Instruction from an experienced pottery teacher
  • Materials to create one custom plate
  • Kiln firing of the finished piece
  • One personalized plate to take home


Value: $50

One Week at Drama Kids Summer Camp
$125

Starting bid

One Week at Drama Kids Summer Camp — Plus T-Shirt & Keychain
Give your child a summer filled with creativity, confidence, and fun! This certificate is good for one full week at Drama Kids Summer Camp, where kids build acting skills, imagination, teamwork, and stage presence through engaging drama activities and performances. Perfect for all school-aged performers ready to shine on stage!

Includes:

  • One week at Drama Kids Summer Camp
  • Camp T-shirt
  • Commemorative keychain

Value: $325

Custom Candle-Making Experience for Two
$25

Starting bid

Custom Candle-Making Experience for Two — Foxfire Candle Works
Create something beautiful together! This hands-on experience for two lets you design and pour your own custom candles at Foxfire Candle Works. Choose your favorite scents, blend fragrances, and craft personalized candles to take home. A fun outing for friends, family members, or a date night!

Includes:

  • Candle-making experience for two people
  • Custom scent blending and design
  • Materials and instruction
  • Two personalized candles to take home

Value: $72

Aerodrome Skate Passes
$30

Starting bid

Aerodrome Ice Skating Passes — Admission & Skate Rental for Four
Enjoy a cool and exciting outing on the ice! This package includes four passes to Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex, each with ice skate rental included. Perfect for a fun family activity, a group of friends, or a memorable day out for skaters of all skill levels.

Includes:

  • Four admission passes to Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex
  • Ice skate rental for each participant
  • Access to public skating session


Value: $72

Deluxe Coffee Lover’s Baskett
$80

Starting bid

Coffee Lover’s Deluxe Basket — Donated by HomeSmiles
Everything you need to create café-style drinks at home! This thoughtfully curated basket is perfect for coffee enthusiasts and includes premium brewing tools, specialty beverages, and a valuable home maintenance gift card.

Value: $200

Includes:

  • Melior cold brew & iced tea maker set
  • Glass tumbler with silicone band
  • Starbucks Signature Black Cold Brew Concentrate
  • Starbucks Vanilla Lavender coffee grounds
  • Land O Lakes Half & Half Creamer (24-pack singles)
  • Torani syrups — Vanilla & Salted Caramel
  • Tazo Classic Chai Latte Concentrate
  • Handheld milk frother
  • Two coffee-themed hand towels
  • Four single-serve Vietnamese coffee pour-over packs
  • $50 HomeSmiles Home Maintenance Gift Card
Girls’ Night In Basket
$65

Starting bid

Girls’ Night In Basket — Donated by Judy Taylor
Everything you need for a cozy, fun night at home with your besties! This basket is packed with sweet treats, creative activities, and stylish drinkware — perfect for relaxing, chatting, and making memories together.

Value: $160

Includes:

  • 2 — 40 oz tumblers with straws
  • 2 — 12 oz wine tumblers
  • 2 — Paint-by-number kits
  • 1 — Sparkling red grape juice
  • 1 — Sparkling blush juice
  • 2 — Boxes of popcorn
  • 1 — Package of straw toppers (4-pack)
  • Café Mocha Hershey’s Kisses
  • Gourmet brittle (1 package each):
    • Peanut brittle
    • Mixed nut brittle
    • Pistachio brittle
  • Decorative basket
Vineyard Vines Box Set
$25

Starting bid

Vineyard Vines Box Set
Classic coastal style in one great bundle! This Vineyard Vines set includes everyday essentials perfect for school, work, or casual outings.

Value: $55

Includes:

  • Vineyard Vines lanyard
  • High-profile hat
  • Small performance T-shirt
Complete Cooking Essentials Basket
$50

Starting bid

Complete Cooking Essentials Basket
Upgrade any kitchen with this versatile set of must-have tools for cooking, baking, and meal prep. Perfect for beginners, college students, or anyone who loves to cook!

Value: $125

Includes:

  • 12-piece stainless steel mixing bowl set with non-slip silicone bottoms, airtight lids, and 3 grater attachments
  • Sprayable & pourable oil bottle
  • 2 sets of measuring cups
  • 2 sets of measuring spoons
  • 5-piece silicone spatula set
  • Silicone utensil rest
  • 7-piece cooking utensil set
  • Decorative basket
Ultimate Spa Day Basket
$50

Starting bid

Ultimate Spa Day Basket
Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing at-home spa experience! This self-care bundle is packed with luxurious essentials designed to refresh, hydrate, and pamper from head to toe.

Value: $130

Includes:

  • Eye mask
  • Satin pillowcase
  • Spalife 8-piece face mask set
  • Moisturizing hand gloves
  • Moisturizing foot socks
  • 8-piece nail & cuticle repair wraps
  • “15-Minute Pamper Me” instant glow kit
  • 4 Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Hydrogel Masks
  • 2 face-wash headbands
  • 2 wristbands (to keep arms dry while washing)
  • Decorative basket
Game Night Crate
$40

Starting bid

Game Night Crate
Bring the fun home with this action-packed game night bundle! Perfect for families, teens, or friends, this crate includes hilarious party games plus tasty drinks and snacks for an unforgettable night in.

Value: $100

Includes:

  • Exploding Kittens card game
  • Throw Throw Burrito dodgeball card game
  • Spoons card game
  • Think ‘N Sync party game
  • Assorted drinks
  • Assorted snacks
  • Wooden Crate
Taste of Asia Snack & Comfort Basket
$50

Starting bid

Taste of Asia Snack & Comfort Basket
Enjoy a delightful mix of savory, sweet, and cozy favorites inspired by popular Asian treats and culture. Perfect for food lovers, ramen fans, or anyone who enjoys a fun night of snacking in comfort.

Value: $120

Includes:

  • Ramen ceramic bowl with chopsticks
  • Shiba Inu hug pillow
  • 4 packages of ramen noodles
  • Dagashi Bites snack box
  • Hello Panda chocolate treats
  • 4 Ramune sodas
  • Pocky candy
  • 5 mini rice-based snacks
  • Assorted candies
  • Decorative basket
Pampered Pet Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pampered Pet Basket
Treat your furry friend to comfort, playtime, and everyday essentials! This bundle includes cozy, practical, and fun items to keep pets happy, clean, and entertained.

Value: $100

Includes:

  • Ramen-shaped pet bed
  • Paw cleaning wipes
  • 2 pet towels
  • 5 pet toys
  • Decorative basket
Spooky BBQ Master Basket
$70

Starting bid

Spooky BBQ Master Basket — Donated by HeathyD’s Spooky Spices & Backhouse Shop
Fire up the grill with a hauntingly good collection of BBQ essentials! This unique bundle combines premium tools, custom gear, and bold “supernatural” spice blends that will elevate any cookout. Perfect for grill masters, backyard pit bosses, or anyone who loves to barbecue in style.

Value: $200

Includes:

  • 5 Supernatural Blends of Spooky Spices (bold flavors that will “haunt” your taste buds)
  • Spooky-themed oven mitt
  • Spooky kitchen towel
  • Spooky apron
  • BBQ tool set
  • BBQ prep tub
  • Custom teak cutting board
Tumble 22 Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

Tumble 22 Gift Basket — Donated by Tumble 22
Bring home the bold flavors of Tumble 22 along with charming kitchen and home accents! This generously filled basket combines restaurant gift certificates, exclusive savings, and stylish accessories — perfect for food lovers and home entertainers alike.

Value: $180

Includes:

  • Tumble 22 $50 Gift Card
  • Free Appetizer Coupon
  • $5 Off $30 Coupon
  • Tumble 22 Loyalty Card
  • 2 — $5 “Cluck Bucks” vouchers
  • Wooden spatulas
  • Kitchen towel set
  • Decorative frame
  • Candle
  • Decorative bunny
  • Basket
Bella Hue Luxury Self-Care Collection
$90

Starting bid

Luxury Beauty & Self-Care Basket — Donated by Bella Hue
Indulge in a premium collection of clean beauty and self-care essentials designed to nourish, restore, and refresh from head to toe. Featuring Bella Hue’s high-quality hair, skin, and wellness products, this luxurious set is perfect for anyone who loves natural beauty and spa-like treatments at home.

Value: $218

Includes:

  • Cleaner-Than-Clean Dry Shampoo (Lavender + Eucalyptus + Grapefruit, tin & brush)
  • Eco Wet Brush (Stylist Top Pick)
  • Tallow + Rose Body Butter
  • Goat Milk Soap Body Bar
  • Microfiber Hair Towel
  • Bella Balm — Everything Balm for Hair & Body
  • Magnesium Spray (Full Strength)
  • Magnesium Bath Soak
Raising Cane’s Fan Pack
$20

Starting bid

Raising Cane’s Fan Pack — Served in a Cane’s Drink Cooler
Perfect for any Cane’s lover! This fun bundle is packed with exclusive Raising Cane’s gear and collectibles, all presented in a signature drink cooler that doubles as the basket.

Value: $50

Includes:

  • Raising Cane’s drink cooler (serves as the basket)
  • Raising Cane’s hat
  • 2 Raising Cane’s T-shirts
  • 2 Raising Cane’s koozies
  • 2 Raising Cane’s pens
  • Raising Cane’s stuffed animal

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!