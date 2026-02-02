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About this event
Experience the iSchool Talent Show in style! The Super VIP ticket includes premium front-row seating plus your choice of one snack or drink.
Upgrade your Talent Show experience with VIP access! This ticket includes priority seating closer to the stage, giving you a great view of every performance.
Enjoy a fun and memorable evening at the iSchool Talent Show! This ticket includes entry to the event and general seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
Food will be available for purchase on the evening of the show. Food tickets will cost $1 each and can be used to buy chips, snacks, ice cream, cookies, drinks, elote, nachos and pizza. Please note that one ticket is required per item except for pizza, which costs 2 tickets per slice.
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